A raccoon stretches itself on the window sill of the Paige Donnelly Law Firm on the 23rd floor of the UBS Tower in St. Paul, Minn., on June 12.

Evan Frost, AP

After a perilous journey that captured the attention of thousands, a brave raccoon has made it to the top of a Minnesota skyscraper.

The raccoon, who became stranded on the ledge of a building in St. Paul, climbed a 25-story tower and turned into an internet celebrity overnight. The saga started Monday, when the animal was spotted in a shallow recess of a wall on a Town Square building, Minnesota Public Radio's KNOW-FM reports.

A maintenance crew attempted to help the raccoon by offering it a makeshift ladder. That didn't work — it scared the animal to a nearby office tower, where it began its death-defying ascent. Tuesday afternoon, local coverage of the climb trended on Twitter with #mprraccoon, and the world began rooting for the little guy.

People became concerned it might not make it up the UBS Tower. Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn even tweeted he would donate $1,000 to help rescue the raccoon.

But, an attempted rescue is what sparked this dangerous feat.

The raccoon surprisingly clawed up the side of the 25-story tower.

“The best thing is to leave him alone," Laurie Brickley, a spokeswoman for the city’s Department of Safety and Inspections, told the Star Tribune Tuesday.

Animal control workers did set live traps on the tower's roof, believing that would be the safest option for capture, MPR reports. Then, rescuers could bring the critter back down to safety. Windows on the building do not open, workers said.

As of Tuesday evening, the raccoon had climbed to the 23rd floor. Around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, live feeds showed the raccoon reached the roof.

A Twitter account following the frightened raccoon's journey declared "I made it!"

Now, the world is waiting to find out if the raccoon found the live trap at the top of the building.

