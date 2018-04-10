The Time magazine cover illustration uses typography to capture Christine Blasey Ford as she takes her oath in front on a Senate committee.

Time magazine

Her face has come to represent the anguish of sexual assault victims everywhere, as well as the deeply polarized politics that divide this country.

On Thursday, Time magazine put Christine Blasey Ford’s face on its cover for the Oct. 15 issue in a powerful, unusual way – not with a photograph but through an artist’s depiction using words from her Senate testimony last week to shape the image.

Phrases like “the laughter,’’ “one hundred percent’’ and “seared into my memory’’ help form the overall picture of Ford, her eyes closed and her right hand raised, getting sworn in before the Senate Judiciary Committee last Thursday to address her accusation that Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her when they were teenagers.

The illustration, accompanied by the words, “Her lasting impact,’’ is the work of San Francisco-based artist John Mavroudis, who said he placed the quotes related to Ford’s memory on her forehead and the ones about her decision to speak out about the alleged assault on her hand.

“This particular process is like putting a jigsaw puzzle together, but with an infinite number of possibilities,’’ Mavroudis told Time. “I started with an image of Ford and then drew the words in where they might be appropriate. … It’s a fascinating process to watch the face take shape, while hoping that you’ve captured the essence.”

Ford’s testimony has been the source of intense scrutiny as Republicans and Democrats debate its impact on Kavanaugh’s nomination.

The Senate received an FBI report of its investigation of accusations against Kavanaugh by Ford and other women early Thursday morning and is expected to vote on his confirmation this weekend.

The Time cover story delves into the impact Ford’s allegation, the hearing that included her and Kavanaugh and the aftermath of the events will have on the country.

The magazine said this was only the second time it has used typography to create an image for a cover. The first one, also on an Oct. 15 issue, depicted portraits made up of quotes from President Barack Obama and Republican challenger Mitt Romney during the 2012 presidential campaign.

