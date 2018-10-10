Chipotle now has scratch-and-sniff stickers.

Chipotle Mexican Grill

There’s a new way to get a whiff of Chipotle without the calories or heading to the fast-casual chain.

For $3, you can now order a pack of three scratch-and-sniff stickers at store.chipotle.com.

“For those times you just can't stop thinking about Chipotle, we made some scratch-and-sniff stickers,” notes the item's description on Chipotle's online store. “Now, if for some reason you can’t get to a Chipotle or your phone dies and you can’t order delivery, at least you’ll still be able to remember what it smells like.”

Why stickers?

In a statement, Chipotle said it’s celebrating 100 million views of its most-used digital Giphy stickers on Snapchat and Instagram “by bringing some of the most popular stickers to life.”

The company launched stickers on Giphy in June and has been rolling out new stickers to promote new products like its large-sized guacamole side and to celebrate events like National Guacamole Day.

“We’ve seen tremendous enthusiasm for the Chipotle Giphy stickers since they launched on Snapchat and Instagram, and love that these give people the freedom to express themselves in creative ways on social media,” said Tressie Lieberman, a Chipotle vice president in a statement.

The three stickers in the pack include:

The “Would Rather Be At Chipotle” has s smoky abode scent, described as “evocative of roasted jalapeno.”

The “Less Talk More Guac” sticker is a roasted cumin scent.

A flame-shaped sticker has a “flaming chili” scent and is “evocative of smoldering peppers.”

There's a limit of one sticker pack per customer and the $3 includes shipping.

