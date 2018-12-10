Plan your week in entertainment with these highlights and pop-culture milestones:

Meredith Vieira hosts PBS' "The Great American Read."

Courtesy of Stephanie Berger

TV

Tune in: Find out which of the 100 nominated books for PBS’ “The Great American Read” is crowned “America’s best-loved novel” on Tuesday’s grand finale at 8 EDT/PDT. Meredith Vieira hosts.

FILM

Go to: “Johnny English Strikes Again” opens nationwide Friday. Rowan Atkinson plays Johnny English, who goes undercover to find the criminal behind a cyberattack that reveals the identity of active undercover agents in Britain.

"Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again" starring Lily James (center) is out on DVD.

Photo Credit: Jonathan Prime, Universal Studios

DVD/BLU-RAY

View: “Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again” is out on Tuesday. The follow-up to the 2008 movie "Mamma Mia!" focuses on Sophie's (Amanda Seyfried) pregnancy while she learns of her mother Donna's (Meryl Streep) past. The film also stars Lily James as a young Donna.

Netflix's "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina" is out on Friday.

Diyah Pera/Netflix

STREAMING

Watch: Netflix’s “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” debuts on Friday. In the series, Sabrina, played by Kiernan Shipka, must “reconcile her dual nature – half witch, half mortal – while standing against the evil forces that threaten her, her family and the daylight world humans inhabit.”

Boy George & Culture Club release their album "Life."

Don Arnold/WireImage

MUSIC

Listen: Boy George and Culture Club release their album “Life” on Friday. The album’s first single, “Let Somebody Love You,” debuted in July.

