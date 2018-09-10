The average CEO base salary at a S&P 500 company is over $10 million. With stock options and other benefits, that income nearly doubles. By contrast, an ordinary worker employed full-time in America earns approximately $45,550 annually. And while CEO pay in the United States has seemingly continued to rise regardless of both economic conditions […]

AndreyPopov / iStock

The average CEO base salary at a S&P 500 company is over $10 million. With stock options and other benefits, that income nearly doubles. By contrast, an ordinary worker employed full-time in America earns approximately $45,550 annually.

And while CEO pay in the United States has seemingly continued to rise regardless of both economic conditions and company performance, wages for typical workers have remained relatively flat.

According to an analysis by think tank Economic Policy Institute of stock options, cash salaries, and other benefits, CEO compensation at the nation’s 350 largest companies rose by 17.6 percent between 2016 and 2017, and by over 1,000 percent between 1978 and 2017. For the average worker, wages remained effectively flat, inching up 0.3 percent, between 2016 and 2017, and rising a meager 11.2 percent since 1978.

Most of the nation’s CEOs would fall comfortably into the top 0.1 percent or 0.01 percent of earners. For most Americans, the amount of money a CEO earns in a year is outside the realm of comprehension. And yet, many such ordinary individuals are employed at the very companies run by the nation’s ultra-rich executives.

More: 10 years later, these 28 U.S. cities never recovered from the Great Recession

More: There are 77 US occupations that average six-figure salaries. Is yours one of them?

More: Jobs in high-wage industries are growing fastest

To identify the nation’s most unequal-paying companies, 24/7 Wall Street reviewed the ratio between annual CEO base pay and average worker salary at 168 large U.S. companies, using data from benefits and compensation information website Payscale. CEO names, cash and total compensation figures, as well as the median worker annual pay, came from Payscale. Data is as of 2016. We have indicated when a given CEO is no longer employed by the company.

Many of these companies are international conglomerates. We chose to focus on pay inequities across the U.S. workforce. If CEO compensation levels were compared to average wages worldwide, the CEO-to-average worker pay gaps would be considerably larger. No pay gap for a company on this list is greater than 500 to 1. Looking at CEO-to-world average wage ratios, pay gaps exceed 1,000 to 1 at 33 corporations in the Russell 3000.

50. HCA Holdings

• CEO to typical worker wage ratio (cash): 100 to 1

• CEO: R. Milton Johnson

• CEO pay, cash: $5,604,403

• CEO pay, total compensation: $13,970,215

• Median worker annual pay: $56,100

49. Citigroup • CEO to typical worker wage ratio (cash): 101 to 1 • CEO: Michael L. Corbat • CEO pay, cash: $8,102,293 • CEO pay, total compensation: $14,595,462 • Median worker annual pay: $80,200 ALSO READ: 40 Places Young People Are Moving

violinconcertono3 / iStock

49. Citigroup

> CEO to typical worker wage ratio (cash): 101 to 1

• CEO: Michael L. Corbat

• CEO pay, cash: $8,102,293

• CEO pay, total compensation: $14,595,462

• Median worker annual pay: $80,200

48. PNC Financial Services Group

• CEO to typical worker wage ratio (cash): 106 to 1

• CEO: William S. Demchak

• CEO pay, cash: $5,365,501

• CEO pay, total compensation: $12,325,411

• Median worker annual pay: $50,400

47. Dow Chemical

• CEO to typical worker wage ratio (cash): 108 to 1

• CEO: Andrew N. Liveris

• CEO pay, cash: $8,266,471

• CEO pay, total compensation: $21,428,875

• Median worker annual pay: $76,600

46. Interpublic Group Of Companies

• CEO to typical worker wage ratio (cash): 112 to 1

• CEO: Michael I. Roth

• CEO pay, cash: $7,353,809

• CEO pay, total compensation: $14,458,102

• Median worker annual pay: $65,500

45. Coca Cola • CEO to typical worker wage ratio (cash): 114 to 1 • CEO: Muhtar Kent • CEO pay, cash: $6,855,126 • CEO pay, total compensation: $14,590,571 • Median worker annual pay: $59,900 ALSO READ: Worst States for Women

Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

45. Coca-Cola

• CEO to typical worker wage ratio (cash): 114 to 1

• CEO: Muhtar Kent

• CEO pay, cash: $6,855,126

• CEO pay, total compensation: $14,590,571

• Median worker annual pay: $59,900

44. Universal Health Services

• CEO to typical worker wage ratio (cash): 117 to 1

• CEO: Alan B. Miller

• CEO pay, cash: $6,373,857

• CEO pay, total compensation: $20,427,309

• Median worker annual pay: $54,600

More: Wealth in America: Where are the richest and poorest states based on household income?

43. Prudential Financial

• CEO to typical worker wage ratio (cash): 122 to 1

• CEO: John R. Strangfeld

• CEO pay, cash: $10,239,654

• CEO pay, total compensation: $16,668,942

• Median worker annual pay: $84,200

42. Caesars Entertainment

• CEO to typical worker wage ratio (cash): 124 to 1

• CEO: Mark Frissora

• CEO pay, cash: $5,498,830

• CEO pay, total compensation: $12,812,830

• Median worker annual pay: $44,300

41. Deere & Co • CEO to typical worker wage ratio (cash): 124 to 1 • CEO: Samuel R. Allen • CEO pay, cash: $7,497,246 • CEO pay, total compensation: $15,770,056 • Median worker annual pay: $60,700 ALSO READ: 25 Companies With Over 40 Consecutive Years of Dividend Hikes

storkalex / iStock

41. Deere & Co.

• CEO to typical worker wage ratio (cash): 124 to 1

• CEO: Samuel R. Allen

• CEO pay, cash: $7,497,246

• CEO pay, total compensation: $15,770,056

• Median worker annual pay: $60,700

40. Lowe's

• CEO to typical worker wage ratio (cash): 127 to 1

• CEO: Robert A. Niblock (resigned 03/2018)

• CEO pay, cash: $4,210,444

• CEO pay, total compensation: $13,155,164

• Median worker annual pay: $33,100

39. Charter Communications

• CEO to typical worker wage ratio (cash): 129 to 1

• CEO: Thomas M. Rutledge

• CEO pay, cash: $6,362,036

• CEO pay, total compensation: $16,361,387

• Median worker annual pay: $49,300

38. Wells Fargo

• CEO to typical worker wage ratio (cash): 130 to 1

• CEO: John G. Stumpf (resigned 10/2016)

• CEO pay, cash: $6,818,550

• CEO pay, total compensation: $19,318,604

• Median worker annual pay: $52,600

37. Aramark

• CEO to typical worker wage ratio (cash): 131 to 1

• CEO: Eric J. Foss

• CEO pay, cash: $5,546,823

• CEO pay, total compensation: $21,136,908

• Median worker annual pay: $42,300

36. AT&T • CEO to typical worker wage ratio (cash): 131 to 1 • CEO: Randall L. Stephenson • CEO pay, cash: $7,794,762 • CEO pay, total compensation: $22,417,776 • Median worker annual pay: $59,400

jetcityimage / iStock

36. AT&T

• CEO to typical worker wage ratio (cash): 131 to 1

• CEO: Randall L. Stephenson

• CEO pay, cash: $7,794,762

• CEO pay, total compensation: $22,417,776

• Median worker annual pay: $59,400

35. Nike

• CEO to typical worker wage ratio (cash): 131 to 1

• CEO: Mark G. Parker

• CEO pay, cash: $10,527,902

• CEO pay, total compensation: $16,819,730

• Median worker annual pay: $80,100

34. Morgan Stanley

• CEO to typical worker wage ratio (cash): 134 to 1

• CEO: James P. Gorman

• CEO pay, cash: $10,716,160

• CEO pay, total compensation: $21,966,480

• Median worker annual pay: $80,100

More: Counties with the most expensive child care costs in every state

33. Halliburton

• CEO to typical worker wage ratio (cash): 134 to 1

• CEO: David J. Lesar

• CEO pay, cash: $9,601,126

• CEO pay, total compensation: $15,572,202

• Median worker annual pay: $71,500

32. Centene

• CEO to typical worker wage ratio (cash): 140 to 1

• CEO: Michael F. Neidorff

• CEO pay, cash: $8,423,903

• CEO pay, total compensation: $20,755,103

• Median worker annual pay: $60,100

31. MGM Resorts International • CEO to typical worker wage ratio (cash): 142 to 1 • CEO: James J. Murren • CEO pay, cash: $7,021,948 • CEO pay, total compensation: $13,271,940 • Median worker annual pay: $49,600 ALSO READ: Names That Are Disappearing the Fastest

Wirepec / iStock

31. MGM Resorts International

• CEO to typical worker wage ratio (cash): 142 to 1

• CEO: James J. Murren

• CEO pay, cash: $7,021,948

• CEO pay, total compensation: $13,271,940

• Median worker annual pay: $49,600

30. Marathon Petroleum

• CEO to typical worker wage ratio (cash): 145 to 1

• CEO: Gary R. Heminger

• CEO pay, cash: $6,475,770

• CEO pay, total compensation: $17,351,260

• Median worker annual pay: $44,800

29. Wyndham Worldwide

• CEO to typical worker wage ratio (cash): 146 to 1

• CEO: Stephen P. Holmes

• CEO pay, cash: $7,472,307

• CEO pay, total compensation: $14,972,307

• Median worker annual pay: $51,100

28. Lockheed Martin

• CEO to typical worker wage ratio (cash): 147 to 1

• CEO: Marillyn A. Hewson

• CEO pay, cash: $11,200,254

• CEO pay, total compensation: $20,163,169

• Median worker annual pay: $76,200

27. Mylan

• CEO to typical worker wage ratio (cash): 151 to 1

• CEO: Heather Bresch

• CEO pay, cash: $11,662,799

• CEO pay, total compensation: $18,162,852

• Median worker annual pay: $77,100

26. Discovery Communications • CEO to typical worker wage ratio (cash): 156 to 1 • CEO: David M. Zaslav • CEO pay, cash: $10,614,934 • CEO pay, total compensation: $32,377,346 • Median worker annual pay: $68,100

Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images

26. Discovery Communications

• CEO to typical worker wage ratio (cash): 156 to 1

• CEO: David M. Zaslav

• CEO pay, cash: $10,614,934

• CEO pay, total compensation: $32,377,346

• Median worker annual pay: $68,100

25. Omnicom Group

• CEO to typical worker wage ratio (cash): 160 to 1

• CEO: John D. Wren

• CEO pay, cash: $13,496,047

• CEO pay, total compensation: $23,576,047

• Median worker annual pay: $84,300

24. T-Mobile

• CEO to typical worker wage ratio (cash): 178 to 1

• CEO: John J. Legere

• CEO pay, cash: $10,782,502

• CEO pay, total compensation: $24,457,987

• Median worker annual pay: $60,700

More: 28 cities with the most expensive transportation costs

23. Ameriprise Financial

• CEO to typical worker wage ratio (cash): 198 to 1

• CEO: James M. Cracchiolo

• CEO pay, cash: $9,901,300

• CEO pay, total compensation: $19,372,300

• Median worker annual pay: $50,100

22. Time Warner

• CEO to typical worker wage ratio (cash): 200 to 1

• CEO: Jeffrey L. Bewkes (resigned 06/2018)

• CEO pay, cash: $15,610,633

• CEO pay, total compensation: $31,493,211

• Median worker annual pay: $78,200

21. General Electric

• CEO to typical worker wage ratio (cash): 202 to 1

• CEO: Jeffrey R. Immelt (resigned 12/2017)

• CEO pay, cash: $17,434,376

• CEO pay, total compensation: $26,637,142

• Median worker annual pay: $86,400

20. Amtrust Financial Services • CEO to typical worker wage ratio (cash): 203 to 1 • CEO: Barry Zyskind • CEO pay, cash: $10,942,190 • CEO pay, total compensation: $13,942,205 • Median worker annual pay: $53,800

Amtrust Financial Services

20. Amtrust Financial Services

• CEO to typical worker wage ratio (cash): 203 to 1

• CEO: Barry Zyskind

• CEO pay, cash: $10,942,190

• CEO pay, total compensation: $13,942,205

• Median worker annual pay: $53,800

19. Starbucks

• CEO to typical worker wage ratio (cash): 204 to 1

• CEO: Howard Schultz (resigned 04/2017)

• CEO pay, cash: $5,722,076

• CEO pay, total compensation: $20,091,353

• Median worker annual pay: $28,000

18. Time Warner Cable

• CEO to typical worker wage ratio (cash): 207 to 1

• CEO: Robert D. Marcus (resigned 05/2016)

• CEO pay, cash: $10,699,868

• CEO pay, total compensation: $18,034,506

• Median worker annual pay: $51,700

17. Lennar

• CEO to typical worker wage ratio (cash): 208 to 1

• CEO: Stuart A. Miller (resigned 04/2018)

• CEO pay, cash: $12,813,693

• CEO pay, total compensation: $17,909,693

• Median worker annual pay: $61,700

16. Wal Mart Stores • CEO to typical worker wage ratio (cash): 209 to 1 • CEO: C. Douglas McMillon • CEO pay, cash: $5,133,256 • CEO pay, total compensation: $19,404,042 • Median worker annual pay: $24,600

YvanDube / Getty Images

16. Walmart

• CEO to typical worker wage ratio (cash): 209 to 1

• CEO: C. Douglas McMillon

• CEO pay, cash: $5,133,256

• CEO pay, total compensation: $19,404,042

• Median worker annual pay: $24,600

15. Liberty Media & Liberty Interactive

• CEO to typical worker wage ratio (cash): 214 to 1

• CEO: Gregory B. Maffei

• CEO pay, cash: $10,947,607

• CEO pay, total compensation: $26,868,931

• Median worker annual pay: $51,100

14. Cablevision Systems

• CEO to typical worker wage ratio (cash): 220 to 1

• CEO: James L. Dolan (resigned 06/2016)

• CEO pay, cash: $13,649,028

• CEO pay, total compensation: $24,539,725

• Median worker annual pay: $62,000

13. Viacom • CEO to typical worker wage ratio (cash): 230 to 1 • CEO: Philippe P. Dauman (resigned 08/2016) • CEO pay, cash: $18,263,525 • CEO pay, total compensation: $54,140,509 • Median worker annual pay: $79,400 ALSO READ: 100 Saddest Movies of All Time

Chris Hondros / Getty Images

13. Viacom

• CEO to typical worker wage ratio (cash): 230 to 1

• CEO: Philippe P. Dauman (resigned 08/2016)

• CEO pay, cash: $18,263,525

• CEO pay, total compensation: $54,140,509

• Median worker annual pay: $79,400

12. Allergan

• CEO to typical worker wage ratio (cash): 232 to 1

• CEO: Brenton L. Saunders

• CEO pay, cash: $21,565,325

• CEO pay, total compensation: $21,565,325

• Median worker annual pay: $92,900

More: Got a weird job? A gallery of some unusual ways to make a living around the country

11. Goodyear

• CEO to typical worker wage ratio (cash): 234 to 1

• CEO: Richard J. Kramer

• CEO pay, cash: $12,779,784

• CEO pay, total compensation: $17,772,128

• Median worker annual pay: $54,700

10. Wynn Resorts

• CEO to typical worker wage ratio (cash): 238 to 1

• CEO: Stephen A. Wynn (resigned 02/2018)

• CEO pay, cash: $11,930,391

• CEO pay, total compensation: $20,680,391

• Median worker annual pay: $50,100

9. Pepsico • CEO to typical worker wage ratio (cash): 259 to 1 • CEO: Indra K. Nooyi (resigned 10/2018) • CEO pay, cash: $15,937,828 • CEO pay, total compensation: $22,189,307 • Median worker annual pay: $61,500 ALSO READ: Movies Critics Love but Audiences Hate

Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

9. Pepsico

• CEO to typical worker wage ratio (cash): 259 to 1

• CEO: Indra K. Nooyi (resigned 10/2018)

• CEO pay, cash: $15,937,828

• CEO pay, total compensation: $22,189,307

• Median worker annual pay: $61,500

8. Honeywell International

• CEO to typical worker wage ratio (cash): 279 to 1

• CEO: David M. Cote (resigned 03/2016)

• CEO pay, cash: $22,767,851

• CEO pay, total compensation: $33,105,851

• Median worker annual pay: $81,600

7. L Brands

• CEO to typical worker wage ratio (cash): 285 to 1

• CEO: Leslie H. Wexner

• CEO pay, cash: $9,665,925

• CEO pay, total compensation: $26,669,306

• Median worker annual pay: $33,900

More: Did your employer make the list of best US companies to work for?

6. Comcast

• CEO to typical worker wage ratio (cash): 301 to 1

• CEO: Brian L. Roberts

• CEO pay, cash: $16,819,942

• CEO pay, total compensation: $27,520,744

• Median worker annual pay: $55,800

5. 21st Century Fox

• CEO to typical worker wage ratio (cash): 311 to 1

• CEO: K. Rupert Murdoch (resigned 06/2015)

• CEO pay, cash: $17,047,636

• CEO pay, total compensation: $22,192,923

• Median worker annual pay: $54,800

4. TJX Companies • CEO to typical worker wage ratio (cash): 327 to 1 • CEO: Carol Meyrowitz • CEO pay, cash: $7,330,584 • CEO pay, total compensation: $17,962,232 • Median worker annual pay: $22,400

Roman Tiraspolsky / Shutterstock.com

4. TJX Companies

• CEO to typical worker wage ratio (cash): 327 to 1

• CEO: Carol Meyrowitz

• CEO pay, cash: $7,330,584

• CEO pay, total compensation: $17,962,232

• Median worker annual pay: $22,400

3. Walt Disney

• CEO to typical worker wage ratio (cash): 367 to 1

• CEO: Robert A. Iger

• CEO pay, cash: $26,208,003

• CEO pay, total compensation: $43,490,567

• Median worker annual pay: $71,400

More: Want to be in the top 1 percent? Here's what you have to earn in your state

2. CBS

• CEO to typical worker wage ratio (cash): 395 to 1

• CEO: Leslie Moonves (resigned 09/2018)

• CEO pay, cash: $23,652,883

• CEO pay, total compensation: $56,352,801

• Median worker annual pay: $59,900

1. CVS Health • CEO to typical worker wage ratio (cash): 434 to 1 • CEO: Larry J. Merlo • CEO pay, cash: $12,105,481 • CEO pay, total compensation: $22,855,374 • Median worker annual pay: $27,900 ALSO READ: Lowest Paying Jobs for College Grads

Ron Cogswell / Flickr

1. CVS Health

• CEO to typical worker wage ratio (cash): 434 to 1

• CEO: Larry J. Merlo

• CEO pay, cash: $12,105,481

• CEO pay, total compensation: $22,855,374

• Median worker annual pay: $27,900

24/7 Wall Street is a USA TODAY content partner offering financial news and commentary. Its content is produced independently of USA TODAY.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com