Police secure the scene of a shooting in Annapolis, Maryland on June 28, 2018.

Susan Walsh, AP

At least five people were killed and others severely wounded when a gunman opened fire in a Maryland newsroom Thursday, police said.

Anne Arundel County Executive Steve Schuh said the suspect was taken into custody after being found hiding under a desk at the Capital Gazette building in Annapolis.

Annapolis Police Lt. Timothy Seipp said there had been an active shooter and that a subject is in custody. Anne Arundel County police took over the investigation and said the building was thoroughly searched so people could be released to their families.

"Our number one priority is getting those people safey outside," Lt. Ryan Frashure said.

Video from the scene showed lines of people exiting the building, hands in the air.

A suspect is in custody

The gunman was described as a white adult male who used a long gun, Frashure said. Police did not release his name, but said there did not appear to be other suspects. The Associated Press, citing an unnamed federal official briefed on the investigation, said the suspect was not co-operating with police. Schuh told CNN that no gunfire was exchanged between first-responding officers and the shooter, who was found hiding under a desk. SWAT and other officers have swept the building and that it was "tactically secure," he said.

Extent of casualties still being sorted out

Acting Anne Arundel County Police Chief William Krampf said at least five people were killed and that several were "gravely" wounded. Schuh said four of the fatalities died at the scene, the fifth died at a hospital. Frashure said that at least three people were wounded.

Reporter tweeted from scene

Phil Davis, a reporter at the newspaper, tweeted shortly after the shooting that a "gunman shot through the glass door to the office and opened fire on multiple employees." He said "it's bad," but said he could not confirm deaths. "There is nothing more terrifying than hearing multiple people get shot while you're under your desk and then hear the gunman reload," he tweeted.

Shooting at Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis In this frame from video, people leave the Capital Gazette newspaper after multiple people have been shot on June 28, 2018, in Annapolis, Md. 01 / 03 In this frame from video, people leave the Capital Gazette newspaper after multiple people have been shot on June 28, 2018, in Annapolis, Md. 01 / 03

Police send officers to media outlets

The New York Police Department said it was sending patrols to major media outlets in the city as a precaution. In Baltimore, officers were sent to The Baltimore Sun, which owns the Capital Gazette.

President Trump weighs in

Trump tweeted his condolences: "I was briefed on the shooting at Capital Gazette in Annapolis, Maryland. My thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families. Thank you to all of the First Responders who are currently on the scene."

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com