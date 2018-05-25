STANDING PADDLE BOARD, AULANI LAGOON -- With its fun recreation features and restaurants, its comfortable rooms, and its combination of Disney magic with Hawaiian beauty, tradition and relaxation, Aulani, a Disney Resort & Spa in HawaiÔi, offers a new way for families to vacation together on the island of OÔahu. (David Roark/Disney Destinations)

David Roark, Disney Destinations

Vacation is on the minds of many Americans as the Memorial Day holiday weekend kicks off the summer travel season.

But almost half of Americans (49%) say they don’t plan on taking a vacation this summer, according to a new survey by personal finance website Bankrate.com.

The top reason for skipping a trip out of town this summer is money: 24% said they cannot afford to take a summer vacation this year.

Another 12% cite family obligations as the main reason for not taking a summer vacation and 11% say they are too busy at work and can’t take time off.

The survey also found that Americans are not very good at taking time off from their jobs. Just 36% of workers say they plan on using all of their paid vacation days this year. But 44% say they will take only half or less of their paid vacation days, including 13% that say they will not take any of their days at all.

More: How to avoid money regrets on your long-awaited summer vacation

More: Summer vacation 2018: How to stretch your dollar on an overseas getaway

Not taking time off from work is not always the best policy as other studies have found that workers who take vacations are generally more productive and happier at their jobs.

"It’s important for Americans who have vacation time to use it, even if it’s for something as low-key as a 'staycation,'" said Bankrate.com analyst Amanda Dixon. "Otherwise, it’s almost like you’re leaving money on the table."

Among the lucky Americans fortunate enough to be heading out for a summer vacation, the median amount they plan to spend is $1,000. But many plan on spending more than that with 24% expecting to drop $2,000 or more.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com