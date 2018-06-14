An aerial view of the Voltaire Fire burn scar above Carson City on June 13, 2018.

RENO, Nev. — Two campers burning poop in a hole at their campsite started the Voltaire Fire on Tuesday night in a canyon above Nevada's capital, Carson City Sheriff Ken Furlong said.

The 504-acre, or 0.79-square mile, fire was at 30% containment as of late Wednesday night, according to the Incident Information System for the Voltaire Fire.

Voluntary evacuations, which were in place for Voltaire Canyon residents and the Carson Colony, were lifted. were in place Wednesday.

Firefighters waged a hard-fought battle against the Voltaire Fire overnight Tuesday into Wednesday, said Carson City Fire Chief Sean Slamon.

With the fire starting about 7:30 p.m. PT on Tuesday, firefighters were left without air support, Slamon said, which presented crews with a more difficult than normal fight through the night.

“We had pretty active fire last night, which is unusual for this time of year," Slamon said Wednesday morning. “It was all ground firefighting, so that was a big challenge initially.”

Structures were not under direct threat from the flames.

The two campers, Furlong said, were detained by Carson City Sheriff’s deputies.

