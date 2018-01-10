A California man was arrested on burglary charges after he got stuck in a chimney and had to be rescued by firefighters.

Police in Claremont, Calif., received a call Saturday morning about a person screaming for help, reports KTLA.

Officers discovered the screaming came from inside a chimney, where a man was stuck at the bottom. Police said the man was attempting to take items from the home and had tried to enter through the chimney, where he got stuck.

According to KABC, the man, 24-year-old Michael Arciniega, was rescued by firefighters and treated at a hospital for exhaustion and dehydration.

Arciniega was arrested on burglary charges and will be arraigned Tuesday.

Last year, police in Citrus Heights, Calif., said a 32-year-old man was arrested on burglary charges when he was thwarted by a tight chimney he tried to slide down.

