Build-a-Bear Workshop can get, um, crowded, sometimes. Especially when there's a sale.

RELATED: Build-a-Bear shuts down single-day 'Pay Your Age' sale: It was so successful, it failed

With the holidays approaching, the giant in soft, cuddly things is giving parents and grandparents another shopping option with its launch of retail stores inside select Walmart locations across the U.S. Some stores open as early as Tuesday, Oct. 16, some stores in the next following two weeks.

Build-A-Bear Workshop stores inside Walmart locations:

Dallas, Texas (opens Tuesday, Oct. 16)

Stockton, Calif. (Tuesday, Oct. 16)

Phoenix, Ariz. (Tuesday, Oct. 16)

Riverside, Calif. (Tuesday, Oct. 23)

Daytona Beach, Fla. (Tuesday, Oct. 23)

Victorville, Calif. (Thursday, Oct. 25)

The stores promise that the majority of the furry friends will be available at all of the six retail stories, along with a vast line of accessories.

Plus, a new collection

The Condo Cubs will sell for $10 each.

Build-a-Bear Workshop

The retail stores will carry a new collection called the Condo Cubs. The cubs are super soft baby versions of bears, naturally, but also cats, dogs and rabbits. Squeeee! They start at $10 each.

Like All the Moms? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

READ MORE:

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com