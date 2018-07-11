Georgia's Secretary of State and Republican candidate for governor Brian Kemp was one of the state's voters who ran into a technical issue when voting Tuesday.

Kemp found his voter card was "invalid" when he attempted to vote at a Winterville polling location, WSB-TV‏ reports. Kemp returned the card to a poll worker, received a working card and was able to cast his vote, WXIA-TV news reports.

The issue delayed Kemp from voting for less than a minute, Charlotte Sosebee, Director of Elections for Athens-Clarke County told USA TODAY.

Kemp has come under fire for serving as Secretary of State, the office that oversees Georgia elections, as he ran for governor. NBC reports that a group of Georgia voters have filed a legal challenge seeking to bar Kemp from certifying election results or other election-related duties.

Kemp's voting issue stemmed from an "access card" used at Georgia polls. Poll workers create "an access card" containing an electronic copy of the ballot, Sosebee said. Voters then place that card in a voting machine to cast their vote.

In the incident with Kemp, the access card was incompletely programmed by a poll worker, according to Sosebee.

Kemp has been previously criticized by his opponent for allegedly using his role as Secretary of State to suppress women and minority voters. Stacey Abrams, Kemp's African-American Democrat opponent, said in October that the state's "exact match" registration verification process – one that is overseen by Kemp – is suppressing the vote.

A similar view was echoed Tuesday by civil rights leader Rev. Jesse Jackson in response to long voting lines faced by some black voters in the state: “This is classic voter suppression ... There’s a historical struggle here to protect our right to vote.”

In some areas, lines were three hours long. Among the problems with voting machines in Georgia: Machines running out of battery power and not having power cords, WXIA-TV reports.

Kemp cast his vote on a computer terminal with 16-year-old Windows 2000 technology. The state is in the planning process for upgrading its voting systems.

Kemp has said that there were no more snags voting problems in 2018 than in previous year.

"Today has been a great really smooth election. .... And look we’re having heavy turnout. The only thing I’ve heard is that from precincts where people who have voted for twenty years are longer that they’ve never seen this kind of election day turnout. So people in Georgia are voting," he said.

Requests for comment from Brian Kemp's campaign were not immediately returned.

Contributing: Maureen Groppe, USA TODAY; Doug Richards, WXIA-TV, Atlanta

Georgia Secretary of State and GOP gubernatorial candidate Brian Kemp speaks a press conference in Atlanta on Aug. 29, 2018.

Bob Andres, Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP

