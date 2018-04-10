London auctioneer Bonhams on Oct. 3 seta a new world record when it sold a bottle of the extremely rare The Macallan Valerio Adami 1926 60-year-old scotch in Edinburgh for £848,750 ($1.1 million).

Here's a scotch you would truly want to sip and savor, should you have the means to buy it: a rare 60-year-old Macallan whisky, which set the record for the most expensive whisky in the world when it fetched $1.1 million at an auction Wednesday.

London-based auctioneer Bonham sold The Macallan Valerio Adami 1926 bottle, one of a dozen bottled in 1986, at its whisky sale in Edinburgh, Scotland. Bidding on the bottle had been forecast between £700,000 and £900,000 ($911,000 to $1.17 million).

The winning bid, from an unnamed private collector in Asia who participated by phone, surpassed the previous record Bonhams had set in May when another bottle of The Macallan Valerio Adami 1926 sold for $1.06 million (£814,081).

"I am delighted at this exceptional result. It is a great honor to have established a new world record, and particularly exciting to have done so here in Scotland, the home of whisky," Bonhams whisky specialist Martin Green said.

This bottle was purchased from the distiller for an undisclosed sum in 1994 and the seller, a U.K.-based "whisky connoisseur," was in a taxi in Italy when the hammer came down and was said to be "thrilled," according to The Telegraph.

Macallan commissioned Italian pop artist Adami and English pop artist Peter Blake to each design labels for a limited edition of 24 bottles of whisky, with each one's art on 12 of the bottles.

Green described the Macallan, which had aged 60 years in sherry casks before being bottled in 1986, as "the Holy Grail of whisky" and “the Rolls Royce of malts."

However, the buyer may never actually taste what's in this bottle. “Obviously we don’t know what will happen to it, but anyone who can spend around a million pounds for a bottle of whiskey could afford to drink it," he told the New York Post. "But it’s an object of beauty in its own right – almost a museum piece.”

Sotheby's New York will auction off this bottle of The Macallan 1926 60-Year-Old Sir Peter Blake scotch whiskey on Oct. 12. Its bidding estimate of $700,000 to $1.2 million is the highest ever placed on a bottle of wine or whisky at Sotheby's.

Should you have a spare million lying around, there's another chance at acquiring one of the rare bottles. On Oct. 12, Sotheby's will be auctioning one of the bottles adorned with art from Blake, who's perhaps most famous for the cover art for the Beatles' "Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band" album. It's expected bidding range of $700,000 to $1.2 million could set another record.

