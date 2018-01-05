ZAGREB, Croatia — Eastern European countries have built hundreds of miles of border fences to clamp down on migrants from the Middle East and North Africa, but scientists say these barriers pose a threat to the region's wildlife.

Especially vulnerable are migrating bear, deer, lynx and wolf populations.

The majority of brown bears in Europe spend their lives ranging across as many as nine nations, according to Djuro Huber, a biologist at the University of Zagreb in Croatia.

Only three out of 10 of the brown bears will stay in just one country.

"We have a lot of data that shows that bears that used to cross back and forth between Croatia and Slovenia just aren't doing that now because of the barriers," Huber said.

John Linnell, an ecologist at the Norwegian Institute for Nature Research, said it is hard to determine the long-term impact on these animals, but restricted access to food needed as seasons change could lead to higher mortality and reduced population sizes.

"The European landscape is very fragmented from a wildlife point of view. We have all these highways, railroads and urban areas that sit quite close together. The walls are one more thing that come on top of all that," Linnell said.

A border fence separates Slovenia and Croatia, seen form the Slovenian side on April 10, 2018.

Kim Hjelmgaard, USA TODAY

In the United States, biologists have expressed concern that if President Trump builds a wall on the border with Mexico it could have a harmful impact on jaguars.

In Europe, the survival of some wolf populations are seriously threatened because the fences prevent them from ranging across both sides of the Slovenia-Croatia border in search of mating partners, according to recent research by Huber, Linnell and a dozen other Eastern European wildlife experts.

Their research paper, published in the academic journal PLOS Biology, said that out of 10 or 11 wolf packs currently in Slovenia, five live on both sides of the Slovenia-Croatia border. If newly built walls prevent them from roaming, they would have reduced access to a varied gene pool and "face rapid inbreeding" that could harm their survival.

But the Dinaric lynx, named for the Dinarides mountain range that stretches from Italy to Albania, may have an even tougher ride.

The medium-sized cat nearly went extinct at the end of the 19th century from overhunting and because its habitat was divided into ever smaller patches. It was reintroduced in Slovenia and Croatia in the 1970s but remains endangered.

The study's authors noted that the construction of fences could be the last push for the Dinaric lynx population to again "spiral down the extinction vortex."

