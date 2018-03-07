A boy places a stuffed animal as other people kneel at a memorial during a vigil at City Hall in Boise, Idaho, Monday, July 2, 2018.

Rebecca Boone, AP

A 3-year-old Idaho girl has died days after her birthday party in Boise was interrupted when a knife-wielding attacker slashed six children and three adults, who struggled to halt the carnage.

Ruya Kadir was being celebrated Saturday at an outdoor party at her apartment complex when police say a man who had been kicked out of the building came back seeking "vengeance." Ruya was flown to Salt Lake City for treatment.

"It is with deep sorrow we share the news that she has passed away," police Chief William Bones said in a statement. He said one child had been treated and released from the hospital but seven victims remained hospitalized, some with "serious or critical" injuries.

International Rescue Committee CEO David Miliband said his group settled Ruya and her mother in Boise from Ethiopia in December 2015. Her father is in Turkey. Ruya was "her mother’s princess" and loved Disney princesses and all things pink, Miliband said.

"Ruya’s parents are enduring every parent’s worst nightmare, which is made doubly cruel by the fact that they fled to America to escape conflict in Ethiopia," he said.

Timmy Kinner, 30, was being held without bail on murder and other charges. Bones said the children ranged in age from 3 to 12.

The victims are from Syria, Iraq or Ethiopia. A vigil Monday night drew more than 1,500 people.

The child who was released from the hospital, 8-year-old Zine Mutlak, says he first saw Kinner hiding near the party.

“Then he popped up and I was in front of my aunt," Zine said. "He just came to me and stabbed me in my belly. Then he went to her, made her fall on the ground, then he stabbed her lots of times and I heard her yelling.”

In the tumult that followed, Zine said his mother was stabbed in the neck. He said he went home and, at his father's instruction, called the police.

“I said, 'Somebody is stabbing people in the apartment,'" Zine said. "They said they were already on their way.”

Contributing: KTVB-TV in Boise

