Almost four months after Bode Miller and wife Morgan lost their 19-month-old daughter Emeline Grier in a drowning accident, the couple gave birth to a son, reports Today.

Born Oct. 5, the baby boy’s name has not been revealed yet. His birthday is a month before Emeline would have turned 2.

“Exactly one month before Emmy’s second birthday … the sun rose and they knew this day would be different. An overwhelming feeling of joy started to fill a valley of deep grief and sadness,” the couple’s midwife, Lindsey Meehleis, said in a prepared statement on the Today show.

A little light in the darkness for Bode Miller and his wife, Morgan. The couple welcomed a baby boy into their family four months after losing their beloved 19-month-old daughter in a tragic accidental drowning. pic.twitter.com/jvuNZlDgQu — TODAY (@TODAYshow) October 8, 2018

Bode Miller, an Olympic gold medal alpine ski racer, married Morgan Beck, a professional volleyball player and model, in 2012. The couple also has a 3-year-old son, Nash Skan. Bode has two more children, Samuel, 5, and daughter Neesyn, 10, from previous relationships.

The couple’s daughter, "Emmy," died from drowning on June 10 after she slipped through a back door and fell into a pool. The toddler was in the water for about 30 seconds before Morgan found her, the mom said during an appearance on Today.

“We are beyond devastated. Our baby girl, Emmy, passed away yesterday. Never in a million years did we think we would experience a pain like this,” Bode said on Instagram. “Her love, her light, her spirit will never be forgotten. Our little girl loved life and lived it to it’s fullest every day.”

Since Emmy’s death, Bode and Morgan have become advocates for water safety.

Meehleis' statement continued that while the Millers could never replace Emmy, they love their new baby, and he’s giving them hope.

“Morgan’s fingers grasped onto their son, who filled such empty arms,” she said. “While nothing will ever replace the feeling of aching arms to hold Emmy again, this baby provided something new this day: joy, inspiration and hope.”

