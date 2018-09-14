Bob Evans Farms recalls sausage

U.S. Department of Agriculture

Bob Evans Farms is recalling 46,734 pounds of sausage links because they may contain "extraneous materials," including hard plastic, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Thursday.

The Ohio-based sausage maker identified five varieties of its products with the potential issue and are asking consumers to throw out or return the packages to their local retailer. The items were distributed in New York, New Jersey and 10 other states.

"The problem was discovered when the establishment received consumer complaints of extraneous material in the pork sausage products," the USDA announcement said.

"There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products," the agency said. "Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a health care provider."

The recalled sausage packages were produced Aug. 1 and bear the establishment number of "EST. 6785."

Bob Evans Farms recall

The products being recalled are:

• Bob Evans Maple Pork Sausage Links, with a "use by" date of Oct. 16 or Oct. 19 and a lot code of 8213.

• Bob Evans Brown Sugar & Honey, with use by dates of Oct. 16 and a lot code of 8213.

• Fresh From Meijer Maple Flavored Sausage Links, with use by dates of Sept. 6 and a lot code of 8213.

• Giant Eagle Maple Pork Breakfast Sausage Links Caramel, with use by dates of Sept. 10 and a lot code of 8213.

• Schnucks Maple Recipe Breakfast Sausage, with a lot code of 8213. No "use by" date was listed for this product.

All of the recalled products are in 12-ounce packages.

