Didn't do any shopping on Black Friday? Don't worry, the deals are still here. The experts at Reviewed have been sifting through deals all weekend, so you can spend less time browsing and more time finding the things you need. At big box stores like Walmart and Target, the sales are still going strong online, so you can find the perfect gifts for your friends and family, with plenty of cash leftover to treat yourself to a little something special.
The best Black Friday 2018 Walmart deals still available
- Braun Series 7 790cc Men's Electric Razor with Clean & Charge Station—$169.94 at Walmart (Save $120)
- Coleman RoadTrip LXE Portable Propane Grill—$119 (Save $80) at Walmart
- Farberware 3.2-Quart Oil-Less Multi-Functional Fryer—$59.88 at Walmart (Save $40)
- KitchenAid 3-Piece Pasta Roller & Cutter Mixer Attachment Set—$111.99 at Walmart (Save $138)
- Lifetime Adjustable Portable Basketball Hoop—$129.99 at Walmart (Save $26.19): Save on a highly rated basketball hoop for your backyard.
- Samsung Galaxy Tab E 9.6" 16GB Tablet and $25 Google Play credit—$129 at Walmart (Save $60)
- Vizio 43-In. Class FHD 1080p Smart LED TV—238 at Walmart (Save $40): This TV is a great buy for the price, but we recommend using an external streaming device instead of the built-in features. You don't often see good TVs at this size, either, so it's perfect for a small room on a budget.
The best Black Friday 2018 Target deals still available
- Apple iPad 9.7-In. WiFi Only 32GB Tablet—$249.99 at Target (Save $150): This is an insane deal. To the point where I didn't even believe it at first. It's good this Saturday only, so don't wait.
- Assorted Board Games, Video Games, Kids' Books, and Movies—Buy 2 Get 1 Free at Target: This is a great chance to snag gifts for all the kids on your list.
- Bodum Brazil French Press—$10 at Target (Save $5): This is one of the best French presses we've ever tested down to its lowest price ($5 less than Amazon's selling it for and $10 less than full price). Although the glass does get a bit hot, it's still a great affordable option.
- BOGO Toys—Buy one get one free at Target: This sale includes major toy brands like Baby Alive, Hot Wheels, Meliisa & Doug, Nerf, and more. And you can save up to 50% on loads of other toys at Target too."
- Canon EOS M50 Digital SLR Camera (black)—$599.99 at Target (Save $300)
- Crock-Pot 6 Qt 8-in-1 Multi-Cooker—$49.99 at Target (Save $25): Our favorite multi-cooker (better than the Instant Pot!) is currently at one of its lowest prices this year.
- Ecovacs Deebot N79W—$149.99 At Target (Save $50): This is one of our favorite smart robot vacuum (it's just the Target-exclusive version). It has stronger suction than its predecessor, can be controlled through an app, and is Alexa compatible. You can get it for its second lowest price right now. The Amazon and Best Buy versions of this vacuum (same but off by a letter) are available for the same price.
- Ecovacs Deebot OZMO 930 Smart Robot Vacuum—$399.99 at Target (Save $200): This is the best price we've seen in this higher-end smart robot vacuum. Ecovacs' lower-end models always performs well in our tests, so we're confident this one will wow you. It's the same price at Amazon too.
- Fitbit Versa—$149 at Target (Save $50): This is the first time we've ever seen this fitness tracker on sale! It's available at Amazon for the same price, but Target has more band options.
- Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 and $15 Target gift card—$59.99 at Target (Save $5): Get a free $15 gift card when you get the best affordable instant camera at Target. Th camera alone is $50 elsewhere, so you're really paying for the sale price and $10 for the gift card!
- Fujifilm Instax Mini Instant Film Twin Pack—$14.99 at Target (Save $5): Gifting the camera to someone? This is the perfect stocking stuffer!
- Google Home Hub Smart Display with Google Assistant—$99 at Target (Save $50)
- Google Home Mini Smart Speaker with Google Assistant—$25 at Target (Save $25): This is sold out in Coral, but still available on Charcoal and Chalk.
- GoPro HERO7 Silver—$229.99 at Target (Save $70)
- iRobot Roomba 675 Smart Robot Vacuum—$199 at Target (Save $30): This affordable smart robot vacuum originally cost $300, but typically sells for $230. This is the best price we've ever seen for this Alexa-enabled Roomba. It's on sale at Amazon for the same price too.
- Nest Hello Video Doorbell—$179 at Target (Save $50.99)
- Nintendo Switch Pro Controller—$59.99 at Target (Save $10)
- Oral-B Pro 8000 Series Electric Toothbrush—$139.94 at Target (Save $40): This typically $180 smart toothbrush is also on sale at Amazon and Walmart for the same price, which is the lowest ever.
- Sony DualShock 4 Wireless Controller for Playstation 4 (Gold)—$39.99 at Target (Save $25)
- Target Home Decor Sale—Save up to 40% with the code "TURKEY": If you're in the market for new bedding, furniture, decor, or other home accessories, this is your chance to get great savings. Also take an extra 15% off rugs, but these sales are online only.
- Xbox One X 1TB Gaming Console—$399.99 at Target (Save $100): Go big or go home, right?
