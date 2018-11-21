— Our editors review and recommend products to help you buy the stuff you need. If you make a purchase by clicking one of our links, we may earn a small share of the revenue. However, our picks and opinions are independent from USA Today’s newsroom and any business incentives.

Smart home devices can cost a pretty penny, but they can also be surprisingly affordable if you know what to look for, and how to spot a good deal. Lucky for you, Black Friday sales are here, and we’ve been combing through them all to find the very best deals. We test smart home products non-stop, all year long, so we know which are worth your time, and which you should pass up.

We’re vetting all the best Black Friday deals for you, and there are some amazing discounts to be had. Below are the very best in smart home Black Friday deals, and they’re available right now! No need to wait, you early bird, you.

The best Black Friday 2018 smart home deals available now:

Those were our very favorite smart home deals right now, but there are lots more discounts to be had on a variety of smart home products. Take a look:

Prices are accurate at the time this article was published, but may change over time.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered this holiday season. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.







Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com