Kohl's sales are always worth the wait with their deep discounts on a huge variety of products and the Kohl's Cash that makes the next shopping trip just as fun. Kohl's has released its Black Friday ad, and there are some serious deals to be had this year. We test and review products constantly, and we're tracking the best Black Friday deals, so we can say with certainty which of these deals are worth your time.
Though many of Kohl's deals match similar prices from Wal-mart, Target, and Amazon on big ticket items, Kohl's is extra competitive this year thanks to its blanket offer of $15 Kohl's cash for every $50 spent from November 19th to 23rd. You'll have to spend the Kohl's cash by December 5th, but that's a value you won't get at other big box retail stores this year—so keep that in mind as you read through our favorite deals:
The Best Black Friday 2018 Kohl's deals:
Instant Pot DUO60 7-in-1 6-qt pressure cooker
— $69.99 (save $30)
If the Instant Pot frenzy has you wondering what all the fuss is about, this is your chance to get one of the best pressure cookers for not a lot of dough. Though dough isn't actually something the Instant Pot can make, it can saute, slow cook, steam, warm, and make yogurt!
Jetson JetKart Phantom All-In-One Electric Go-Kart
— $199.99 (save $154)
An electric go-kart might just be the coolest toy a kid could find under the tree Christmas morning. With an aluminum alloy frame, LED lights, and a maximum weight of 220 pounds, Santa might have to take this for a little test drive first.
Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 instant camera
including 10-pack of film — $59.99 (save $50)
The Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 impressed us enough during testing to earn our best value designation. It's one of the best instant cameras you can get, and how fun are those instant photos?
Robot Roomba 677 Wi-Fi connected robot vacuum
— $249 (save $200)
iRobot was the first big name in robotic vacuums, and it knows how to make a good one. The Roomba 677 can be controlled over Wi-Fi with a smart phone, which adds just one more convenience to a vacuum that's already pretty darn convenient.
Echo Spot smart screen
— $89.99 (save $40)
Amazon's Echo Spot is our favorite Echo device with a display, and you can get two of them right now for $159.99, or you can pay $89.99 on Black Friday. Either way, it's a good deal.
Those were our favorite deals of Kohl's Black Friday sales, but there are many, many more deeply discounted items. Check these out:
- Dyson V7 Animal cord-free vacuum — $249.99 (save $150)
- Nest Hello Video Doorbell — $179.99 (save $50)
- Crock-Pot 8qt. Express Crock pressure cooker — $79.99 (save $60) (the best multi-cooker!)
- Nest Learning Thermostat (3rd generation) — $179.99 (save $70)
- Fitbit Charge 3 advanced fitness tracker — $119.99 (save $30) (the best fitness tracker!)
- Google Home Hub smart screen — $99 (save $50) (we love what it does with our photos)
- Ring Video Doorbell 2 — $139.99 (save $60) (the best video doorbell)
- DJI Spark Mini drone — $299.99 (save $50) (the mini version of our top pick for drones under $500)
- Sharper Image HD video-streaming drone — $79.99 (save $90)
- Minnie Mouse or Mickey Mouse powered ride-on (kid car) — $59.99 (save $30)
- Sterling silver 1/4 carat T.W. diamond 3-stone engagement ring — $59.99 (save $295)
- Sterling Silver 1/4 carat T.W. diamond 2-stone bypass engagement ring — $59.99 (save $295)
- Sterling silver 1/4 carat T.W. diamond square cluster engagement ring — $59.99 (save $295)
- Everlasting Gold 14k gold textured hoop earrings — $164.99 (save $385)
- Sterling silver 1 carat T.W. diamond twist necklace — $99.99 (save $585)
- Food Network 10 piece nonstick ceramic copper cookware set — $79.99 after $20 mail-in rebate (save $100)
- Rachael Ray Cucina 12-pc. hard-anodized nonstick cookware set — $99.99 after $30 mail-in rebate (save $170)
- Food Network 40-pc. Dinnerware set — $39.99 (save $80)
- Oneida Castle 82-pc. Flatware set — $49.99 (save $110)
- Jammies for Your Families matching Christmas pajamas — all 50 percent off
- In-store: Samsung 58-in 4k smart TV — $549.99 (save $350 and it gets you $165 in Kohl's Cash)
- In-store: Microsoft Xbox One S 1TB Minecraft Creators Console bundle — $199.99 (save $100)
- In-store: LG 300-watt 2.1 channel soundbar with wireless subwoofer and Bluetooth — $119.99 (save $80)
