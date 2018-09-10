WASHINGTON – The Clintons are going on tour.

Former President Bill Clinton and 2016 Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton will be traveling the U.S. and Canada together, stopping in 13 cities from November 2018 to May 2019. Unfortunately for those hoping for a "Partridge Family"-style tour, the Clintons will not be performing any family musical acts, but instead holding a series of conversations about Clintonian matters.

The talks, titled "An Evening with President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton," will focus on "stories and inspiring anecdotes that shaped their historic careers in public service, while also discussing issues of the day and looking toward the future," according to the tour's organizer, Live Nation.

Live Nation is the promoter behind Michelle Obama's book tour for her new memoir, "Becoming," and has handled tours for the likes of Beyoncé, Taylor Swift and Bruno Mars.

Although the tour does not kick off until after the midterm elections – the first event is slated for Nov. 18 in Las Vagas – many Democrats may not be anxious for the Clintons to be back in the spotlight. Hillary Clinton maintains an ability to inflame conservative voters and past sexual misconduct allegations against Bill Clinton make for a problematic legacy amid the #MeToo movement.

Texas is the only red state on the Clintons' tour, with a show in Sugarland on Dec. 4. Other stops on the tour include Toronto, Montreal, New York, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Boston and Washington, D.C.

"Attendees will have the opportunity to hear one-of-a-kind conversations with the two leaders as they tell their stories from some of the most impactful moments in modern history," Live Nation said in a statement. "From the American presidency to the halls of the Senate and State Department, to one of the United States’ most controversial and unpredictable presidential elections, they provide a unique perspective on the past, and remarkable insight into where we go from here."

Contributing: Associated Press

Hillary Clinton's post-campaign life

