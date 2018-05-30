The Jackson Women's Health Organization is the state's sole abortion clinic.

File/The Clarion-Ledger

JACKSON, Miss. — A woman went into labor and delivered a baby at the state's only abortion clinic, officials said.

A patient on her consultation visit, whose name was not released, went into labor as she awaited an ultrasound to see how far along she was in her pregnancy, said Shannon Brewer, director of Jackson Women's Health Organization.

The clinic in the state's capital city is the only place in Mississippi where abortions are performed. Mississippi has a population of almost 3 million people, including about 1 million women of child-bearing age.

A clinic doctor delivered the baby, Brewer said. The mother and daughter were transported to a local hospital after the birth and are in good health.

► May 29: Supreme Court lets Arkansas abortion restrictions stand for now

► May 26: Irish voters overwhelmingly repeal decades-old ban on abortion

► May 15: Planned Parenthood, ACLU sue to block Iowa fetal heartbeat abortion law

The clinic keeps the age and name of its patients confidential for safety reasons and did not release the gestational age of the baby.

Under Mississippi law, getting an abortion after 16 weeks is illegal.

Follow Justin Vicory on Twitter: @justinvicory

Related

► May 4: Iowa bans nearly all abortions as governor signs 'fetal heartbeat' law

► April 20: Judge rules Indiana abortion law signed by Pence unconstitutional

► April 12: ACLU sues Kentucky over new ban of abortion procedure

► March 30: Nebraska close to defunding abortion providers, Planned Parenthood

► March 20: Judge blocks Mississippi's 15-week abortion ban from going into effect

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com