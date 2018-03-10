After a photo of a bonkers in-flight magazine interview with Drew Barrymore went viral Tuesday, the actress wanted to let people know it's fake. But it seems if you ask Aida Takla, the author of the piece, it's "genuine."

Barrymore's spokesperson told HuffPost the actress “did not participate” in an interview with EgyptAir’s Horus magazine and that her team is “working with the airline PR team.” (Her team did not immediately respond to USA TODAY's request for comment.)

An unverified Twitter account that appears to belong to Takla, claimed the post is indeed real.

"It is noted that (Egypt Air's official magazine; Horus, and Nisfdunia magazine) are authorized to edit the final version of the interviews, according to adjustments required by the magazines in regards to size of the article without altering the core of the content" the person tweeted. "This doesn't negate the fact that the interview with Drew Barrimoor (sic) which took place in New York is genuine &far from fake."

The user added: "As far as Drew we interviewed her several times I saw her grow up before my eyes she is charming and talented."

The official Twitter account for the airline retweeted Takla's last tweet, adding "Thanks @Aidatakla1 for the clarification"

Adam Baron, a political analyst who was traveling to Cairo with EgyptAir, was the first person to share photos of the article on Twitter.

"This interview with Drew Barrymore in the Egypt Air in flight magazine is, umm, surreal," he said before a follow-up tweet that questioned the article's credibility.

"Is this profile legit?" he questioned.

The article focuses on Barrymore's "most crucial role as a mother."

Among the alleged quotes from the Hollywood star?

"I would only resume my career when I feel that my daughters can depend on themselves," Barrymore is quoted as saying.

As well as: "The truth is that I used to be very enthusiastic and nervous; but I found myself sympathizing with Olive and Frankie (Barrymore's daughters) and patiently tolerating their endless questions as if I'm growing a small plant waiting for its ripe delicious fruits after a few years."

The interview's introduction is also strange and offensive, calling out Barrymore's "several unsuccessful marriages," implying motherhood is an "unlimited vacation" and claiming she has been "subconsciously seeking attention and care from a male figure" since her parents' divorce.

The article also has several grammatical and punctuation errors.

