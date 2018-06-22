Ask the Captain: Frequently asked questions Question: Can the 747 be saved? It's sad to see the most beautiful and iconic passenger plane ever built being retired. Answer: The 747 will remain in service in cargo operations for several more years. In passenger service, it has been overtaken economically. The new fuel-efficient twins cost so much less to operate that the 747 cannot compete. Four-engine airplanes are becoming more rare due to economics and the technical advances of the twins. This trend will continue. 01 / 48 Question: Can the 747 be saved? It's sad to see the most beautiful and iconic passenger plane ever built being retired. Answer: The 747 will remain in service in cargo operations for several more years. In passenger service, it has been overtaken economically. The new fuel-efficient twins cost so much less to operate that the 747 cannot compete. Four-engine airplanes are becoming more rare due to economics and the technical advances of the twins. This trend will continue. 01 / 48

Question: When flying from Chicago to London, how long are you actually over water?

— Karen Dunholter

Answer: Usually the over-ocean part of the flight, known as “coasting out,” is near Gander, Newfoundland, Canada. The “coast in” is the Irish coastline. Of the 3,435 nautical miles between Chicago and London, approximately 1,700 nautical miles are over the Atlantic.

Q: I will be going on a trans-Atlantic flight, and I am a little nervous. I was wondering if there are places in between to land in case of an emergency.

— Jeanne H., Philadelphia

A: Yes, all oceanic flights include diversion alternates. For trans-Atlantic flights, these include Iceland, Canada, Greenland and sometimes the Azores.

A flight is usually less than three hours away from an airport on any trans-Atlantic route.

Q: Would it be possible to fly and land a Boeing 787 across the ocean on one engine if it was necessary?

Q: Would it be possible to fly and land a Boeing 787 across the ocean on one engine if it was necessary?

— Michael, Wichita, Kansas

A: Yes, a 787, or any other twin-engine airplane certified for extended-range flight, is capable of flying to its destination or to an alternate airport should an engine fail. Modern jets, such as the 787, may be over three hours from an airport, but the engines have proven themselves to be so reliable that it is safe. Flying with an inoperative engine is a skill that pilots practice frequently in simulator training sessions.

Yes, a twin-engine airplane with an engine inoperative can be landed safely.

Q: Can most twin-engine commercial aircraft fly and maintain altitude on one engine in an emergency over oceans?

— Dale Neuendorf, Chelsea, Alabama

A: Yes. All twin-engine aircraft can fly with one engine inoperative. If the engine failure occurs at cruising altitude, the aircraft will descend to a lower altitude until the remaining engine has enough thrust to maintain level flight. This is known as drift down.

Q: Is it safer to cross the ocean in a Boeing 747 because it has four engines?

Q: Is it safer to cross the ocean in a Boeing 747 because it has four engines?

— Tom, California

A: No, modern jet engines are so reliable that the risk of an engine failure is extremely low. A B747 has four engines, which means it is twice as likely to have an engine failure as a twin-engine airplane. I fly internationally regularly and most often on twin-engine jets.

John Cox is a retired airline captain with US Airways and runs his own aviation safety consulting company, Safety Operating Systems.

