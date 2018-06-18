After the Supreme Court punted sidestepped on a potentially historic ruling about partisan election districts, Arnold Schwarzenegger characterized it as a clarion call.

"While I am disappointed that the Supreme Court has chosen not to decide on the merits of extreme partisan gerrymandering for now, it is not the end of the war for fair districts," he wrote Monday in a Facebook post. "It is a call to action.

The former California governor and action star's comment came after justices found procedural faults with challenges brought by Democratic voters in Wisconsin and Republicans in Maryland.

The issue, with a third case from North Carolina, still could reach the court next ter

Schwarzenegger noted that action can take place in the courtroom, but it can also come through voting for candidates and ballot initiatives.

"We must continue to seek change in the courts, we must seek it through the ballot box, electing candidates who support fair redistricting and supporting ballot initiatives that create independent bodies to draw district lines," he wrote. "If we do that, together we can put an end to politicians picking their voters."

Schwarzenegger has made crusading against so-called "gerrymandering," or the drawing of election maps so they help one political party over another, part of his mission since leaving public office.

Read his full comment below.

While I am disappointed that the Supreme Court has chosen not to decide on the merits of extreme partisan gerrymandering for now, it is not the end of the war for fair districts. It is a call to action. This is our problem to solve. And we can solve it. All over the country, reformers are working to create fair redistricting systems. Just a month ago, Ohio voters overwhelmingly passed redistricting reform, and other states like Colorado are not far behind. In some states, like California, reforms were put in place years ago. Today simply sets the stage for a new battle in the same war. We must continue to seek change in the courts, we must seek it through the ballot box, electing candidates who support fair redistricting and supporting ballot initiatives that create independent bodies to draw district lines. If we do that, together we can put an end to politicians picking their voters. Let today serve as a wake-up call to all of us to find these campaigns, support them, and end the 200-year-old scam of gerrymandering - state by state. We will fight it in the courts, we will fight it in the statehouses, we will fight it at the ballot boxes, and we will win.

Former Republican Gov. of Calif. Arnold Schwarzenegger outside of the Supreme Court after oral arguments were heard inside the Supreme Court on Oct. 3, 2017 in Washington. In the Gill v. Whitford gerrymandering case, Wisconsin Democrats argue that Republicans drew congressional district lines that all but guarantee GOP control of both houses of the state legislature.

