Suicide has increased in nearly every U.S. state since the late 1990s and now claims about 45,000 lives a year.

But the deaths of celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain, 61, and fashion designer Kate Spade, 55, this week underscore the growing suicide rate among an unexpected group: middle-aged adults.

Suicide rates for the overall population have climbed nearly 30% since 1999 with increased rates among men and women and all ethnic groups. Middle-aged adults had the highest number of suicides and largest rate increases, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in a report published Thursday.

Earlier research showed that suicides among middle-aged men and women climbed at a higher rate than the overall population. Suicide among men aged 45 to 64 increased 43% from 1999 through 2014. The suicide rate uptick was even higher among women in that age group, though more men died from suicide, the CDC said.

While rates have been historically higher among elderly adults grappling with chronic disease or social isolation, the rising number of suicides among middle-aged adults is a public health concern, said Maria Oquendo,chair of department of psychiatry at the University of Pennsylvania.

Oquendo said the trend among middle-aged adults is puzzling, in part, because people at this age are often more financially secure and have experience solving life problems.

"We have concerns related to the opioid epidemic," said Oquendo, a past president of the American Psychiatric Association who believes that suicides among middle-age adults warrants more research. "It doesn't seem to me that the opioid epidemic explains the entire thing."

Remembering Anthony Bourdain: 1956-2018

The CDC said nearly half of people who died by suicide had a known mental health condition. But those without a known mental health condition were more likely to struggle with a significant life event.

"That’s why it’s so important to understand the range of factors and circumstances that contribute to suicide risk, including relationship problems, substance misuse, physical and mental health conditions, job issues, financial troubles and legal problems," said Anne Schuchat, the CDC's principal deputy director.

Other research shows that most people who die by suicide have a mental health condition, even if they have not been diagnosed or treated. A "psychological autopsy" from interviews with families and friends can reveal an individual's mental health struggles after death, said Carol Olson, a psychiatrist at Maricopa Integrated Health System in Phoenix.

Olson said such struggles cut across ethnic and demographic lines, even afflicting people with seemingly enviable careers or wealth. Bourdain himself revealed his struggles with depression and feelings of isolation during a 2016 episode of his television show "Parts Unknown."

"There is nothing about financial and social success that protects you from having depression," said Olson, "It is a brain condition. ... Nobody questions it if a (wealthy or successful) person has a heart attack or stroke."

Experts said too many people are reluctant to seek help even when they are struggling with depression, substance abuse or a jarring life event such as relationship problems, financial stress or a job loss.

“There is a stigma and it is generational as well, We are trying to change that narrative,” said Colleen Creighton, executive director of the American Association of Suicidology. “"We have 45,000 lives lost each year due to suicide, and for each of those, they have family members, colleagues, friends and loved ones.'

That is why it is critical for people struggling or considering suicide to seek help, Creighton said.

People can call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline anytime, 1-800-273-8255.

