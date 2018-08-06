Bourdain speaks on stage during the Turner Upfront presentation in 2016 in support of "Parts Unknown."

Dimitrios Kambouris

Legendary chef and TV host Anthony Bourdain has died at 61. His colorful commentary and love for food and travel were what made him loved by many, but they weren't the only interesting things about his life and career.

Here are a five things you might not have known about the chef-turned TV personality:

His book inspired a Bradley Cooper role

Bourdain's best-selling book Kitchen Confidential: Adventures in the Culinary Underbelly, which was originally inspired by an article he wrote for the New Yorker in 1999 titled Don't Eat Before Reading This, eventually inspired a show of its own. Aptly titled Kitchen Confidential, the series ran from 2005 to 2006 and starred Bradley Cooper as "Jack Bourdain." While the show focused on a bad-boy chef inspired by the real Bourdain, the book not only gave insights into the restaurant world but also provided tips on what equipment regular people should have in their kitchens.

More: Our review: Anthony Bourdain's 'Kitchen Confidential' captured restaurants' demented glory

He was a tattoo fan

If you've been watching Bourdain for a while, you may have noticed he has a bit of body art. Some tattoos are from his travels around the world, but in 2008, he appeared on TLC's Miami Ink to get tatted by artist Chris Garver. The design? A skull on his right shoulder.

He filmed in Beirut during conflict

While filming No Reservations in 2006, Bourdain and his crew found themselves amid the break-out of the Israel-Lebanon conflict. This unexpected turn of events led the episode to focus on behind-the-scenes shots of them waiting for news in their hotel, firsthand encounters with supporters of Hezbollah, an Islamist political party, and more. In 2007, the episode was nominated for an Emmy Award for outstanding informational programming.

He was a Me Too supporter

Bourdain became a vocal advocate for the Me Too movement last fall after his girlfriend Asia Argento accused Harvey Weinstein of rape. The chef jokingly acknowledged the news of the disgraced movie mogul turning himself into police in May by tweeting an image of a prison menu with the caption, "What’s on the menu for Weinstein?"

He was frank about his past drug abuse

Bourdain got candid about his former drug use in Kitchen Confidential, writing that he had previously used cocaine, heroin, and LSD. "We were high all the time, sneaking off to the walk-in refrigerator at every opportunity to 'conceptualize.' Hardly a decision was made without drugs," he wrote, describing his experience in a trendy SoHo restaurant in 1981.

More: Quotes from Anthony Bourdain on life and travel: I'm going to 'die in the saddle'

More: Chrissy Teigen, Bryan Cranston mourn 'utterly heartbreaking' death of Anthony Bourdain

Remembering Anthony Bourdain: 1956-2018 Anthony Bourdain, celebrity chef, photographed in the Ritz Carlton West End Bar in Washington in 2010. 01 / 14 Anthony Bourdain, celebrity chef, photographed in the Ritz Carlton West End Bar in Washington in 2010. 01 / 14

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com