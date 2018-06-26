'Tis the season for ice cream, and food scenes across the USA TODAY Network have seasonal shop openings, fun flavors and even recipes to share. This week's top tweets all scream for ice cream — and popsicles, because we don't discriminate with frozen treats. Follow @USATODAYEats for more summer flavors.

It's hot out: here's 21 ice cream options in Westchester, Rockland https://t.co/EafVuWwzdb — Lohud Food (@lohudfood) June 25, 2018

Check out this sampling of local ice cream shops that are worth their long line's wait. https://t.co/8RJoYh94tE @NewJerseyNewser @AboutNewJersey @FlemingtonBID — Jenna Intersimone (@JIntersimone) June 21, 2018

You can have your 'nice' cream and fit into your jeans too. Here's how.https://t.co/glxnrwh6cY pic.twitter.com/oBhw7JgDDk — Esther Davidowitz (@EstherDavido) June 18, 2018

What are your favorite places for ice cream in central PA? I included a bunch of reader examples here: https://t.co/GbOFCGYWmq — Anthony J Machcinski (@ChinskiTweets) June 27, 2018

Popsicles are cool, but have you tried prosecco popsicles? MUST. EAT. NOW. BYE. https://t.co/WqpH5kGlsF pic.twitter.com/jWdGPqzZNC — Reviewed (@reviewed) June 26, 2018

Sample a flight of four scoops in sugar cones for less than $10 at this #Orlando ice cream shop https://t.co/tdchNXMOR4 pic.twitter.com/eRD48zegQp — USA TODAY Eats (@USATODAYeats) June 28, 2018

