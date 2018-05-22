America's beloved burger restaurants The place where the hamburger was invented, Louis’ Lunch is a freestanding shack like a State Fair pavilion -- and often has a line -- in New Haven, Conn. 01 / 50 The place where the hamburger was invented, Louis’ Lunch is a freestanding shack like a State Fair pavilion -- and often has a line -- in New Haven, Conn. 01 / 50

Memorial Day happens to be National Hamburger Day (nearing the end of National Hamburger Month), and while we don't need an excuse to enjoy a juicy burger, we can't resist celebrating the restaurants perfecting one of America's favorite foods.

Burger variations seem as limitless as the comfort food's continually evolving dining concepts. America has national and regional burger chains, burger bars, burger boutiques and go-to drive-throughs. We choose from fast food, fast casual or gourmet; we build our own with all kinds of patties and toppings; or we trust celebrity chefs' customizations.

Ever-growing burger brands gain followings with all-natural, grass-fed beef; plant-based patties; fresh ingredients on top; and branded or house-baked buns. Meanwhile, old-school burger institutions, like The Varsity in Atlanta and Billy Goat Tavern in Chicago, stand the test of time.

See the photo gallery above for popular burger chains, legendary landmarks and trendy new concepts across the country, from where the burger was invented to the many restaurants where it's reinvented.

