He-Man has a serious fight on his hands from a giggly red holiday fad and an iconic line of dolls for the annual National Toy Hall of Fame competition.

He-Man is among the finalists along with American Girl Dolls, Tickle Me Elmo, the Magic 8 Ball and card game Uno.

American Girl has HUGE name recognition. She's the "It" girl of the moment. Then there are other finalists that punch the nostalgic button: pinball, Chutes & Ladders, chalk (yes, you read that correctly) and a sled that looks oh-so Normal Rockwell. Just look at it!

The sled, a wintertime staple, is up for induction, into the Toy Hall of Fame.

The point is that the muscle-bound Master of the Universe action figure has some worthy opponents. It's any toy's game this year.

The public can vote for their favorite toy

Anyone can nominate a toy for the 2018 Hall of Fame class. Twelve toys were chosen by a selection committee of industry, education and community experts. Three toys will be chosen to be inducted into the Toy Hall of Fame.

The public can cast their vote for a favorite toy through Sept. 19 as part of a "Player's Choice" ballot.

The three toys that receive the most public votes will be considered by the selection committee with the public collectively acting as one member of the committee.

The annual induction ceremony is Nov. 8.

A closer look at the finalists

To win, a toy must best meet the criteria of icon-status, longevity, discovery and innovation.

American Girl Dolls

Created in 1986, the 18-inch American Girl dolls explore America’s social and cultural history. Each doll comes with a narrative that fits her era. Molly McIntire, for example, is waiting for her father to return home from World War II. The My American Girl line, released in 1995, features dolls designed to look like their owners.

Chalk

Historians believe that chalk was important in the lives of the earliest people. Plus, what parent didn't send their kid out to make some chalk art on a summer day? It's also great for an impromptu game of hopscotch.

Chutes and Ladders

Chutes and Ladders is based on an ancient Indian game called snakes and ladders. Milton Bradley introduced audiences to the much friendlier sounding game in 1943.

Fisher-Price Corn Popper

The Fisher-Price Corn Popper is known for its distinct sound and its bright, flying balls.

Fisher-Price introduced the pushing device with the distinct sound called the Corn Popper in 1957.

Magic 8 Ball

The Magic 8 Ball delivers such fortunes as "ask again later" and "signs point to yes" when shaken. The cue ball was introduced in 1946 and reads out 20 answers.

Masters of the Universe Toys, including He-Man

Man and other Master of the Universe action figures have been battling since the '80s and have been featured on everything from toothbrushes to sleeping bags.

Pinball

This arcade game with flippers and steel balls may have been edged out by home gaming systems, but you can still find them in amusement parks, restaurants, family fun centers and fairs.

Sled

This good ol' fashioned family fun device became mass produced in the 1800s. The "Flexible Flyer" appeared in the early 1900s and remains a wintertime staple.

Tic-Tac-Toe

This simple game of X's and O's became one of the first video games when it was programmed into a computer in 1952. It remains an enduring take-anywhere game because it's easily scratched out on paper with any writing utensil.

Tickle Me Elmo

Tickle Me Elmo became a worldwide phenomenon during the 1996 holidays. Everyone just HAD to have it. Elmo moved and giggled when poked and tickled.

Tudor Electric Football

Tudor Electric Football is among the National Toy Hall of Fame's 12 finalists.

In this game, tiny plastic players vibrate across a motorized football field. People love it so much that this game is celebrating its 70th anniversary this year.

Uno

Easy to learn, quick to play. Simply try to get rid of all the cards in your hand. The game was created in 1971.

