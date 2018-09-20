Amazon's new re-designed Dot speakers

Jefferson Graham

SEATTLE — Amazon is ready for Alexa to really rock.

After years of great sales (but critical knocks about the sound quality) Amazon on Thursday announced new audio accessories for the Alexa personal assistant. Amazon says the add-ons will dramatically improve the sound quality, with a new sub-woofer and amps and the addition of a mini device, the $34.95 Echo Input, that connects Alexa to other speakers.

Additionally, the Echo Show, the top of the line premium model of the basic speaker with a video monitor, has been re-designed with a bigger screen, improved speakers and a smart home hub. The $229 price is unchanged and will be available next month.

Adding internet browser access to Echo helps resolve a corporate battle going on between Amazon and Google. Amazon had refused to let YouTube be shown on Echo Show, due to issues between the companies. Consumers using the device will now be able to go straight to YouTube, via the browser, without having to use an app.

The new Amazon Basics microwave has Alexa functionality

Jefferson Graham

Music is the most widely used feature on Echo speakers, Amazon said, and the Dot, the entry-level Alexa product, is the best-selling speaker of all time, Amazon said.

Amazon also introduced new basic home products — a talking $30 Alexa clock and a $60 microwave that connects to existing Alexa speakers to respond to voice commands. The clock lets people who enjoy using the timer feature on Echo speakers a visual to watch the minutes fly by.

Amazon's new talking clock with Alexa will sell for $30

Jefferson Graham

New features

Amazon also brought new features to Alexa via software updates that include:

Whisper. You can now speak softly to Alexa and it will respond in kind. An example where this would be useful: baby wants a nighttime lullaby.

You can now speak softly to Alexa and it will respond in kind. An example where this would be useful: baby wants a nighttime lullaby. Chat. Ask Alexa about the weather and you can get a conversation going about things to do. For instance, Alexa might also make local restaurant suggestions as part of the same conversation.

During the event, Amazon representatives highlighted efforts it's introducing to make it easier to set up a smart home. For instance, the company introduced a WiFi "locker," to keep your home credentials in an encrypted virtual location. This will make it easier for the user to connect Alexa to new products without having to type in passwords.

Amazon introduced a new $25 Smart Plug to install in electrical outlets and more easily connect directly to new products. "Imagine a future with thousands of these devices," that need to be connected, said Amazon's Dave Limp, Amazon's senior vice president of devices and services. The Smart Plug will be more useful over time, he added.

For Fire TV, the popular streaming player that helps bring the internet into the living room, Amazon announced a home DVR, selling for $229, that will record over-the-air shows and make them viewable on TVs, video Echo speakers and smartphones hooked into your Amazon account. Spoiler alert: The device only works with home antennas, not cable.

Redesigned, more stylish editions of the Echo Show, a premium version of Echo aimed at followers of home automation

Jefferson Graham

The complete Echo lineup introduced Thursday:

Echo Show: The Echo speaker with a built-in screen gets an update to now include a 10-inch HD display with improved sound. Available for pre-order today for $230, shipping "next month."

The Echo speaker with a built-in screen gets an update to now include a 10-inch HD display with improved sound. Available for pre-order today for $230, shipping "next month." Echo Dot: Amazon's entry-level speaker gets a re-designed, improved look and is 70 percent louder. Shipping next month for $50.

Amazon's entry-level speaker gets a re-designed, improved look and is 70 percent louder. Shipping next month for $50. Echo Plus: Amazon's $150 Echo gains the ability to control smart home devices even if the WiFi goes out. It also boasts improved sound.

Amazon's $150 Echo gains the ability to control smart home devices even if the WiFi goes out. It also boasts improved sound. Echo Auto: This is a natural extension of Alexa to the car. As it's hard to get Siri or Assistant to work well in the car due to the lack of tuned microphones for noisy backgrounds, this solves a big problem for consumers. It will be available in an "invite-only" phase for $25 later this year, before becoming generally available for $50.

This is a natural extension of Alexa to the car. As it's hard to get Siri or Assistant to work well in the car due to the lack of tuned microphones for noisy backgrounds, this solves a big problem for consumers. It will be available in an "invite-only" phase for $25 later this year, before becoming generally available for $50. Echo Input: The tiny device is smaller than the Echo Dot and does not feature a built-in speaker, instead it connects to existing speakers to bring Alexa to non-Amazon products. It will be available later this year for $35.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com