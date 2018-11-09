WASHINGTON – Amazon has made a more prosaic choice than the hype originally promised, naming New York City and the Washington, D.C., suburb of Arlington, Virginia as the areas that will divvy up the 50,000 high-paying jobs the online retail giant is expected to bring.

The announcement Tuesday comes after 24 months of intense jockeying by more than 230 cities vying to take home the glittering prize of becoming the home of Amazon's second headquarters.

Instead, Amazon chose two areas that have long been considered front-runners, even among the 20 finalists announced on Jan. 18.

While Amazon’s request for proposals listed multiple requirements, including tax incentives and a business-friendly environment, in the end the whole reason for the exercise was to aid the Seattle-based company in hiring the best and the brightest talent to keep up its ferocious pace of innovation, even as other tech companies are pushing equally hard to hire those same workers.

New York City and the greater D.C. area both fit that bill admirably, said Jeffrey Shulman, a professor at the University of Washington’s school of business who studies Amazon’s effect on Seattle.

More: Amazon HQ2 timeline: The winners are New York City and Arlington, Virginia

Amazon HQ2 proposal map

Jordan Stead, Amazon

“Both of those cities are attractive places to live where they have both a talent pool and the cultural amenities that make someone willing to uproot their lives and move there,” he said. And naming two rather than just one new headquarters gives the company an edge, he explained. “People who want to work at Amazon will now have three cities to choose from rather than one or two,” he said.

D.C., the front-runner

The Washington, D.C., metro area emerged as an odds-on favorite to land Amazon’s second U.S. headquarters when it landed three spots among the 20 finalists when the company narrowed its list of candidate sites in January: Montgomery County, Maryland; Northern Virginia (Loudoun County, Virginia and Fairfax County, Virginia); and Washington, D.C., itself.

That resulted in nine proposed building sites within a 28-mile radius of the U.S. Capitol.

As the seat of the nation’s government, Washington stands out among the potential sites. The area’s public transportation system and its white-collar, well-educated workforce are strengths. And its location in the Eastern Time Zone makes it good for staying in touch with subsidiaries across the Atlantic. Founder Jeff Bezos, who also owns The Washington Post, recently purchased a $23 million mansion in the area, the largest private residence in the nation’s capital.

“Then you put Bezos having a house here and owning The Post and increasingly needing to influence federal policy, this isn’t a bad place to be,” said economist Stephen Fuller, a professor of public policy and regional development and director of the Fuller Institute at George Mason University in Fairfax, Virginia.

Still, Northern Virginia stood out as the prime choice in the region for its tech-centric surroundings. A crossroads of the Internet, the region has countless data centers where tech giants such as Facebook, Google and Salesforce connect. Amazon Web Services itself has 29 individual data centers in Northern Virginia. And Loudoun County, where most of the data centers are located, claims that 70 percent of all global Internet traffic flows through it.

The case for New York

Probably highest on Amazon’s list of must-haves is access to tech and other talent. The New York Metro area has close to 1.3 million workers in the relevant fields of management, business, finance, math, public relations and sales.

New York is also a magnet for young professionals, who prize urban areas, rich culture and vibrant arts scenes. In addition, it has a massive, if somewhat beleaguered transit system.

And it's a large enough city that adding another 25,000 highly paid workers won't seriously distort the job market in the ways they might have in smaller cities like Raleigh, North Carolina, or Columbus, Ohio.

While housing in New York City overall is tight, the area Amazon is reportedly homing in on, Long Island City at the western edge of the borough of Queens, has been on an apartment building spree. A total of 41 new apartment buildings have been built in the area over the past eight years, with 12,533 apartments by 2017, according to RentCafe.

The search process

The search began on Sept. 7, 2017, when Amazon announced it was looking for a second headquarters, one that would be co-equal to its Seattle home. It posted a request for proposals outlining what information and attributes it was looking for.

Such an open process for an economic development proposal is rare, as these searches are usually done in secrecy and only announced once a site has been chosen. Amazon instead made its requirements public and let the offers roll in.

The prospect of investment and bragging rights from securing what's now the world's most valuable company pitted tiny cities against metropolises, each striving to convince the Seattle company it had the right workers, transportation, culture and tax breaks. It was an effort built for the age of social media, when everything takes place in public and there is constant jockeying for top billing.

In the end, 238 cities sent in proposals by the Oct. 19, 2017, deadline.

More: An Amazon HQ2 timeline

On Jan. 18 a short list of 20 finalists was announced. The cities and areas were Atlanta; Austin, Texas; Boston; Chicago; Columbus, Ohio; Dallas; Denver; Indianapolis; Los Angeles; Miami; Montgomery County, Maryland; Nashville, Tennessee; Newark, New Jersey; New York City; Northern Virginia (Loudoun County, Virginia and Fairfax County, Virginia); Philadelphia; Pittsburgh; Raleigh, North Carolina; Toronto; and Washington, D.C.

A team from the company visited each of the finalists in the spring and summer, then spent the next months crunching numbers and doing due-diligence checks in a tightly controlled process.

While all 20 cities were eager for the jobs and investment the headquarters will bring, detractors, who dubbed the process a “race to the bottom,” argued cities offered enormous tax credits and other incentives to entice Amazon, with little proof that the city would come out ahead. Some residents worried that the influx of highly paid tech workers would worsen commutes and drive up already steep housing prices.

Almost none of the finalist cities told the public – or even their local city councils – the dollar amounts. This is legal because most of the deals were put together by local development agencies.

More: Amazon second headquarters search has become a cultural meme, a year after it began

More: An Amazon HQ2 timeline

Not here, please

The search also sparked several campaigns, some national and some local, urging Amazon not to locate in a given area.

At a national level, gay-rights advocates ran a "No Gay? No Way!" campaign to pressure Amazon to avoid building its second headquarters in a state that does not protect its residents from discrimination for their sexual orientation or gender identity. It called out nine finalist cities in states that lack anti-gay-discrimination laws, including Austin, Texas; Dallas; Nashville, Tennessee; Atlanta; Columbus, Ohio; Indianapolis; Miami; Raleigh, North Carolina; and Northern Virginia.

Locally, multiple smaller groups came together to urge Amazon to stay out of their cities because they didn’t want the negatives placement was likely to bring: higher housing costs due to an influx of well-paid workers, gentrification and more traffic.

What happens next

The winners can expect a few things to happen right way. First, big parties held by city officials. And then a land rush.

It will be two-fold. Amazon staff won't start showing up for months if not years, but speculators, developers and those determined to ride what everyone expects to be a significant rise in housing prices in both areas will arrive quickly. This is likely to be more pronounced in Northern Virginia simply because its real estate market isn't as white-hot as New York's already is.

Look for the biggest interest in cities rather than suburbs and along mass-transit routes, as Amazon employees tend to be more attracted to urban areas and aren't typical commuters.

Amazon estimates more than 20 percent of its Seattle employees ride public transit, and fewer than half drive alone to its campuses between Lake Union and downtown. That compares to 5 percent of workers nationwide, according to the American Public Transportation Association.

More: Amazon is no longer a Seattle company. Here's what that will mean for future workers and its second headquarters

More: Gay-rights groups say Amazon should avoid these 9 cities for second headquarters

Amazon HQ2: Internet giant names 20 finalists for second headquarters A clerk reaches to a shelf to pick an item for a customer order at the Amazon Prime warehouse, in New York on Dec. 17, 2017. Amazon announced, Jan. 18, 2018, that it has narrowed down its potential site for a second headquarters in North America to 20 metropolitan areas, mainly on the East Coast. Atlanta, Ga. A jogger runs along a path in Piedmont Park as the Midtown skyline stands in the background, June 3, 2015, in Atlanta. Austin, Texas Women walk against the Austin skyline as seen looking northwest from the Lakeshore area showing the Roy and Ann Butler Hike and Bike Trail on Lady Bird Lake, in Austin, Texas on Aug. 31, 2016. Boston, Mass. A view of the city skyline during the Head of the Charles Regatta on Oct. 21, 2017 in Boston, Mass. Chicago, Ill. Sailboats practice in front of the downtown Chicago skyline during practice for an America's Cup World Series sailing event on June 10, 2016. Columbus, Ohio Downtown Columbus, Ohio is viewed from across the Scioto River on Dec. 2, 3003. Dallas, Texas This Jan. 14, 2011, file photo shows highway IH-30 traffic with the Dallas skyline in the background. Denver, Colo. A general view of downtown Denver on April 11, 2015. Indianapolis, Ind. The Circle Centre mall in Indianapolis, Ind, is seen on August 4, 2017. Los Angeles, Calif. General overall view of the downtown Los Angeles skyline and the Harbor Freeway (Interstate 110) on Jan 10, 2018. Miami, Fla. The Brickell Key skyline is seen at dusk in downtown , Miami on March 23, 2015. Montgomery County, Md. This Monday, July 31, 2017, file photo, shows the Discovery Communications headquarters in Silver Spring, Md. Discovery Communications, the company that operates the Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, TLC and other popular cable channels, announced Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018, that it plans to relocate its global headquarters from Maryland to New York City, in 2019. Nashville, Tenn, A general view of the downtown Nashville skyline and the Cumberland River on Oct. 16, 2017. Newark, N.J. In this Monday, Oct. 16, 2017, file photo, New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, right, speaks while New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie stands behind him during an announcement in Newark, N.J. New Jersey lawmakers have signed off on $5 billion in tax breaks to Amazon in an effort to convince the company that Newark would be the best location for the company's planned second headquarters. New York, N.Y. The Manhattan skyline towers over New York harbor on Oct. 16, 2017 in New York City. Northern Virginia July 4th Fireworks from the Iwo Jima Memorial in Arlington, Va. on July 4, 2017. Philadelphia , Pa. Clouds pass over the Schuylkill River and city skyline on Dec. 3, 2015, in Philadelphia. Pittsburgh, Pa. Clouds hang over the skyline of downtown Pittsburgh, the Rachel Carson Bridge, and the Allegheny River on March 18, 2016. Ralegh, N.C. The North Carolina State Capitol in Raleigh, N.C. is seen on July 24, 2013. Toronto, Canada Fireworks explode over the Toronto skyline, during the opening ceremony for the Pan Am Games in Toronto, Canada July 10, 2015. Washington, D.C. The Capitol is seen at sunrise, in Washington on Oct. 10, 2017.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com