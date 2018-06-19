Jessica DeGraw, of Sanibel Island, spotted a 4 to 5 feet long alligator near Lovers Key State Park on Monday, June 18, 2018.

NAPLES, Fla. — It's not every day that you see an alligator swimming near a beach.

Jessica DeGraw of Sanibel Island said she was surprised and excited when she spotted a lizard-like body with prominent eyes swimming Monday morning near Lovers Key State Park.

DeGraw, who owns Island Time Dolphin & Shelling Cruises Inc. at Getaway Marina on Fort Myers Beach, was giving a tour to five people at Big Hickory Island when she noticed the alligator approaching the shore.

The alligator was about 4 to 5 feet long, she said.

“It was really amazing to see the gator,” DeGraw said.

DeGraw has operated her business for five years and she said she hasn’t seen alligators during her tours.

DeGraw said the gator crossed the island and headed toward Estero Bay Aquatic Preserve after staying in the area for 30 minutes.

Alligators become more visible and active during warm weather months, Tammy Sapp of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said in an email.

“Alligators are able to swim in and tolerate saltwater, but it is not their preferred habitat," she said.

