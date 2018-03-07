Homes of the signers of the Declaration of Independence Thomas Jefferson was the principal author of the Declaration of Independence and later served as the third president of the United States. Monticello (931 Thomas Jefferson Parkway, Charlottesville, Virginia), his home, was designed and redesigned and built and rebuilt for more than 40 years. 01 / 59 Thomas Jefferson was the principal author of the Declaration of Independence and later served as the third president of the United States. Monticello (931 Thomas Jefferson Parkway, Charlottesville, Virginia), his home, was designed and redesigned and built and rebuilt for more than 40 years. 01 / 59

Celebrate our nation’s founding this summer by hitting the road and visiting the birthplaces and homes of the signers of the Declaration. You’ll find them up and down the East Coast, ranging from well-known mansions and stately homes to humble dwellings and lonely markers where buildings once stood. Some are large public sites, while some remain in private hands. Each provides a window into the life of someone who was willing to risk his livelihood, and perhaps his life, by attaching his name to our founding document. Check out these historic homes in the slideshow above, put together by The History List.

George Washington Mount Vernon Fairfax County, Virginia Born at Colonial Beach, George Washington, spent most of his childhood at Ferry Farm, near modern day Fredricksburg. But Washington's most famous residence is Mount Vernon in Fairfax County, VA. The land that Mount Vernon rests on had been in Washington's family since his great-grandfather acquired it in the seventeenth century. George Washington did not officially own the estate until 1761, after the death of his sister-in-law, though he'd been overseeing it for many years. The main present house was built by Washington between the years of 1758 and 1778.

