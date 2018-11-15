WASHINGTON - It's been a whirlwind of excitement for newly elected lawmakers this week as they get acquainted with the building that will likely be a second home: the U.S. Capitol.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's first two days in the nation's capital have been an adventure. The 29-year-old, who was the youngest Congresswoman ever elected, was mistaken for an intern her first day and Thursday, her second day, was criticized over her attire through a tweet that was later deleted.

"People keep giving me directions to the spouse and intern events instead of the ones for members of Congress," Ocasio-Cortez wrote Wednesday afternoon on Twitter.

People keep giving me directions to the spouse and intern events instead of the ones for members of Congress 🤦🏽‍♀️ — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@Ocasio2018) November 14, 2018

Other members of Congress chimed in, saying they, too have had issues with this.

"I STILL get stopped in the halls and confused for a spouse or an intern. This is what happens when you're a young WOC [woman of color] in Congress -- but it shouldn't," Rep. Grace Meng, D-N.Y. who was elected in 2013 wrote on Twitter.

It wasn't just women, either.

"After four years I still get stopped sometimes," tweeted Rep. Carlos Curbelo, who just lost an election to Democratic challenger Debbie Mucarsel-Powell. "Happens to a lot of the younger Members. It’s no big deal. You’ll get over it."

After four years I still get stopped sometimes. Happens to a lot of the younger Members. It’s no big deal. You’ll get over it. https://t.co/n9iSyOMrS9 — Carlos Curbelo (@carloslcurbelo) November 15, 2018

But on Thursday, the attire of Ocasio-Cortez, one of the most recognizable newly elected House members, became the focus.

Eddy Scarry, a reporter for the Washington Examiner, posted a photo of Ocasio-Cortez's backside, saying the Congresswoman-elect's clothing showed she wasn't struggling.

"Hill staffer sent me this pic of Ocasio-Cortez they took just now," Scarry wrote. "I’ll tell you something: that jacket and coat don’t look like a girl who struggles.

A Washington Examiner reporter was criticized Thursday after posting a photo of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's backside with a comment, appearing to criticize her comments that she was struggling since she would go for three months without pay.

After Ocasio-Cortez was elected, the former restaurant employee explained that she wasn't able to work and wondered how she'd afford an apartment before she started getting her new role in January as a member of Congress.

"I can’t really take a salary. I have three months without a salary before I’m a member of Congress," she told the New York Times. "So, how do I get an apartment? Those little things are very real."

Scarry's tweet was almost immediately criticized, causing many, even Dictionary.com to chime in.

"Girl. Noun. A female child, from birth to full growth," Dictionary.com wrote in a tweet. "E.g. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is not a girl."

Girl. Noun. A female child, from birth to full growth.



E.g. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is not a girl.https://t.co/ASRDezVivT https://t.co/4nnYMLk1fz — Dictionary.com (@Dictionarycom) November 15, 2018

Fox News' Geraldo Rivera came to her defense, too.

"Don't like how some bitter obsessed Republican fashion policemen are stalking @Ocasio2018. It's creepy," he wrote in a tweet. "Lay off or I'll start calling you out by name. The embattled GOP needs you like a toothache."

Others mocked the tweet and posted photos of others wearing numerous clothing that were sent from a "hill staffer."

.@Seinfeld2000 here is the episode you asked for https://t.co/mWWYdbM4Gy — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@Ocasio2018) November 15, 2018

Ocasio-Cortez wrote that it didn't matter what she wore, people would still criticize her.

"If I walked into Congress wearing a sack, they would laugh & take a picture of my backside," she wrote on Twitter. "If I walk in with my best sale-rack clothes, they laugh & take a picture of my backside. Dark hates light - that’s why you tune it out. Shine bright & keep it pushing."

After attempting at first to push back on the criticism, Scarry deleted the tweet.

"ATTN! I posted a tweet earlier suggesting the incoming congresswoman looked well put together -- ELEGANT even -- despite suggestions she’s struggled," Scarry wrote. "The tweet was taken as something else, so I’ve deleted it!"

