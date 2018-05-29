It seems like everyone’s got an airline horror story these days, but it may be premature to declare airline-bashing as the USA’s next national pastime.

That’s because travelers are as happy as they’ve been with North American carriers in years, according to the latest North American Customer Satisfaction Study out Wednesday from J.D. Power.

Improvements to planes, baggage handling, and even the application of those infamous airline fees are all areas in which customer satisfaction has increased, according to J.D. Power. In fact, J.D. Power said it recorded “record-high customer satisfaction” in its 2018 report, the 14th annual study by the group.

“With a single exception, airlines in North America show consistent improvements across all the factors, from booking a ticket to handling luggage,” Michael Taylor, Travel Practice Lead at J.D. Power, said in a statement accompanying the group’s survey results for 2018.

Passengers' happiness with service on U.S. and Canadian airlines rose for the seventh consecutive year, hitting its highest mark since J.D. Power moved to its current survey format in 2006. The industry's satisfaction score climbed to an average of 762 on a 1,000-point scale -- a six-point jump from the previous record high set last year.

“Operationally, it’s never been a better time to fly. Passengers perceive greater value in ticket prices, checking in has never been easier, passengers are more satisfied with the actual aircraft and airlines have improved their baggage-handling performance,” Taylor said.



“The exception is in the in-flight services factor, which includes food, beverage and entertainment systems,” Taylor added. “Today’s passengers expect trouble-free connectivity for personal devices and airlines are challenged to keep pace with the technology that can achieve that goal. This is important because passengers are far more likely to have a positive experience with an airline if they are entertained during their flight.”

J.D. Power said the overall improvement for the 2018 customer satisfaction scores was driven by in large part by increased satisfaction in several of the study’s focus areas: aircraft; boarding/deplaning/baggage and reservations; and costs and fees.

“The attribute contributing to improved customer perceptions of the aircraft is availability of overhead storage, an area in which the study’s top-ranked airlines have recently invested significantly,” J.D. Power said in releasing its results.

J.D. Power's satisfaction scores are drawn from airlines' performances in seven categories (in order of importance to the survey), cost and fees, in-flight services, aircraft, boarding/deplaning/baggage, flight crew, check-in, and reservations.

The full methodology for the survey can be found at J.D. Power's website, though the group said the results are based on responses from a combination of 11,508 business and leisure passengers who flew on a major North American airline between March 2017 and March 2018. The study was fielded between April 2017 and March 2018.

