LOS ANGELES — All the controversy and competition is playing havoc with Airbnb bookings.

Research eMarketer has lowered its estimates on the hotel alternative service, saying it will serve 5 million fewer guests than originally forecast in the U.S. this year. Growth, per eMarketer, is being hurt by competition and concern by guests over safety and security.

A recent study by Injury Prevention showed that many of Airbnb's 5 million rentals were lacking in fire extinguishers and first aid kits. In its defense, Airbnb has stated that safety gear is listed in every rental, and it's up to renters to decide if there's enough safety to warrant the booking.

Airbnb recently added a new offering, with more secure homes. The Airbnb Plus category are homes that have been personally visited by an Airbnb inspector and verified for quality and comfort.

Some 38.4 million users will use Airbnb in 2018 domestically, which is up 13% over 2017, but eMarketer had originally projected 43.2 million users.

It's competition that's really hurting Airbnb, says Shelleen Shun, forecasting director with eMarketer. "A lot of big companies with big resources are really eating into Airbnb," she says. Booking Holdings, the owner of Booking.com, now puts private homes onto its hotel rental site, with private bookings up 200% in 2017, Shun says.

Local controversies with city officials are also hurting, she adds. Many cities have experienced deep pushback from lodging interests, which want Airbnb to be as regulated as they are. Community groups are decrying the lack of public housing when apartments get taken off the market and put into the Airbnb rental pool, and new ordinances make it harder for hosts to rent their homes and apartments.

"A lot of people aren't sure whether it's legal or not to even rent an apartment," Shun says.

New York, for instance, has been at a standstill since 2010, Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky said recently at the Code conference. In 2010, he noted that New York would be a one-year challenge, and changed that to a "few years," the following year.

Now, he says, "This is probably going to take a few years. It doesn’t seem like the end is in sight with that challenge."

The researcher says some $200.4 billion will be spent in the U.S. this year on digital travel sales, up 5%. About 35% will come from mobile and 65% from traditional computers.

