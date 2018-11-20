WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump's administration released details of acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker's past income and financial holdings that show he reported $904,000 in income from a nonprofit.

The documents were released on Tuesday after watchdog groups complained the information was months overdue. The $904,000 came from the Foundation for Accountability and Civic Trust, where he worked as executive director from October 2014 to September 2017.

The disclosure form covered his income of $502,000 in 2017 and $402,000 in 2016, according to the group's tax forms. He also earned $252,000 from the group in 2015, according to the tax form.

Whitaker also earned $103,400 from his self-named law and consulting firm, according to the disclosure form. He listed $15,000 in consulting fees from CNN, $1,750 in consulting fees from American Trust Bank, where he served as an advisor; and $1,875 in legal fees from World Patent Marketing.

Trump named Whitaker acting attorney general after firing Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Nov. 7 – a day after the midterm election. Whitaker revised the filing five times after being named to the post.

Whitaker previously served as chief of staff at Justice, and watchdog groups said his annual financial disclosure should have been made public in February.

The watchdog group American Oversight sent a letter to the Office of Government Ethics late last week asking why the agency had not yet made Whitaker's form public.

"The secrecy is particularly unusual and disturbing," said Melanie Sloan, a senior adviser for the group. "It suggests that there might be a problem."

Before becoming chief of staff, Whitaker worked as director of the nonprofit Foundation for Accountability and Civic Trust, whose web site said it provides accountability, ethics and transparency “by hanging a lantern over public officials who put their own interests over the interests of the public good.”

Whitaker was paid $502,000 in 2017 for work from Jan. 1 to Sept. 14, which is equivalent to an annual salary of $715,000, according to the group’s tax form. The annual figure represented a 77 percent increase from the $402,000 he was paid in 2016, according to the group’s tax form.

The group received a $1 million contribution in 2017 from a single donor whose identity is not publicly disclosed on its tax return, and who the organization declined to identify in response to questions from USA Today.

Whitaker had been a private lawyer in Iowa before coming to Washington. Among the clients he represented from September 2016 to August 2017 was Mujo Becirovic, who pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute at least 50 kilograms of marijuana and conspiracy to distribute at least 500 grams of a mixture containing cocaine. Becirovic, 26, sentenced to 73 months in prison. He was one of 20 defendants in the Des Moines-area case.

It’s been 12 days since we requested Whitaker’s financial disclosure report. Here’s what the process involves: DOJ needs to hit “print to PDF” and email us the PDF. When I was at OGE, the process took at most a day. What is DOJ hiding? https://t.co/ZnDZ7cIa1a — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) November 19, 2018

Acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker in Des Moines, Iowa, on Nov. 14, 2018.

Steve Pope

Contributing: John Fritze

