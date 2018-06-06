WASHINGTON — Rep. Steve Scalise, who has vowed to someday return to his starting post at second base, returned briefly to the field Wednesday, even fielding some balls at his old position.

It was the first time the Louisiana congressman took to the field with his Republican colleagues since a gunman fired on them during a practice last June in a Virginia suburb not far from the U.S. Capitol.

Scalise, the House majority whip, was shot in the hip that morning and nearly died. He has spent months recovering going in and out of the hospital for surgeries and therapy.

“I want to regain my starting position, but time will tell,’’ Scalise said in an interview with USA TODAY last fall.

His teammates returned to Simpson Field for the first time since the shooting in April to start practicing for this year's congressional baseball game. Scalise wasn’t there that morning, but sent his well wishes.

Last week, Scalise, a huge baseball fan, attended a scrimmage.

Felt great to finally be back with my teammates for a @thehillbaseball scrimmage! pic.twitter.com/DtyZjyHDdv — Rep. Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) May 24, 2018

But early Wednesday, Scalise, a Louisiana State University alum, sported his usual alma mater gear, including a yellow jersey, went to and fielded some ground balls at second.

His teammates welcomed him to the field.

.@SteveScalise back on the field this morning. This does my heart good. pic.twitter.com/97uQImUgCl — Jeff Flake (@JeffFlake) June 6, 2018

The day after the June 14, 2017, shooting, Democrats and Republicans gathered at Nationals Park to play the annual baseball charity game, dedicating the game to Scalise and others injured in the shooting.

A record number of spectators showed up last year, and many in the crowd sported LSU gear.

Scalise was in the hospital that night fighting for his life.

He plans to also show up at the game next Thursday.

