Christine Blasey Ford, the woman accusing Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her at a party 36 years ago, testifies during his US Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing.

WASHINGTON – After the death threats, the speculation about her motives and the rallies both for and against her, Christine Blasey Ford took her seat at a Capitol Hill hearing Thursday to speak for herself.

The 51-year-old psychology professor who has accused Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault entered a walnut-paneled Senate committee room mid-morning – the culmination of what she's called the hardest weeks of her life.

Wearing a blue suit and glasses, Ford turned and waved to supporters sitting behind her as millions of viewers watched on C-SPAN.

The mother-of-two, who planned to tell the semi-circle of senators that she's "no one's pawn," stoically faced Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley as he opened the hearing.

The dozens of photographers that typically would have been jockeying to capture her first seconds in the spotlight as had been limited to eight. The video cameras were unobtrusively placed throughout the room.

The nearly 50 reporters squeezed into tables on the room's outer edges where they could furiously type her words into their laptops had also been reduced in numbers to fit into a space smaller than the one usually used for such blockbuster hearings.

The less intimidating setting was requested by Ford who called herself a reluctant witness.

"I am here today not because I want to be," she planned tell them, according to her prepared remarks. "I am terrified."

Ford said she nonetheless appeared because it's her civic duty to tell the Senate what happened to her in high school and how it has affected her life. And they needed to hear it from her directly.

Ford has alleged that Kavanaugh pinned her to a bed, groped her, tried to remove her clothes and put his hand over her mouth when both attended a house party in 1982. She believed he was going to rape her and thought he might accidentally kill her.

At the time, she was 15 – the same age as one of her two sons.

Kavanaugh, who has categorically denied the allegations, was scheduled to testify after Ford. He planned to tell senators that he's not questioning whether Ford "may have been sexually assaulted by some person in some place at some time."

"But I have never done that to her or to anyone," he stated in prepared remarks provided to the committee in advance.

Kavanaugh got a dry run when he sat for an interview with Fox News on Monday.

But Thursday was the first time the public could hear directly from Ford.

Among those sitting in the six rows of chairs behind the witness table was Actress Alyssa Milano, an outspoken advocate of the Me Too movement. Milano had been invited by Sen. Dianne Feinstein, the top Democrat on the Judiciary Committee.

“I felt like I needed to be here and show solidarity in my support for Dr. Ford for this day that will surely be incredibly difficult for her,” Milano said.

She was seated next to Marjorie Dannenfelser, the president of the anti-abortion group Susan B. Anthony List which has been pushing senators to support Kavanaugh's nomination.

In order to avoid protesters the entire floor where the hearing was set to take place was restricted to just staff, press and invited guests with high police presence.

The first two rows of seats behind the witness table were Ford’s invited guests. The third row was for Kavanaugh’s guests — that will swap when Kavanaugh testifies. But as of 10 a.m. the third row was empty.

The remaining three rows are invited guests and members of Congress. New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand and Texas Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, both Democrats, were in the audience.

