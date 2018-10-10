Air Tahiti Nui shows off swanky new Boeing 787 Dreamliner
01 / 68
Air Tahiti Nui showed off its first Boeing 787 Dreamliner before flying it away from Boeing's South Carolina assembly line on Oct. 9, 2018.
02 / 68
Air Tahiti Nui's first Boeing 787 Dreamliner was named 'Fakarava' in honor of one of Tahiti's atolls. The image and Tahitian Dreamliner is seen near the cockpit.
03 / 68
Air Tahiti Nui showed off its first Boeing 787 Dreamliner before flying it away from Boeing's South Carolina assembly line on Oct. 9, 2018.
04 / 68
Air Tahiti Nui's first Boeing 787 Dreamliner as seen just before the carrier flew it away from Boeing's South Carolina assembly line on Oct. 9, 2018.
05 / 68
Air Tahiti Nui showed off its first Boeing 787 Dreamliner before flying it away from Boeing's South Carolina assembly line on Oct. 9, 2018.
06 / 68
Air Tahiti Nui employees pose with the company’s first Boeing 787 Dreamliner just before the carrier flew it away from Boeing's South Carolina assembly line on Oct. 9, 2018.
07 / 68
Air Tahiti Nui’s revamped business-class cabin includes 30 lie-flat seats in the carrier’s “Poerava”’ business-class cabin.
08 / 68
Air Tahiti Nui’s revamped business-class cabin includes 30 lie-flat seats in the carrier’s “Poerava”’ business-class cabin.
09 / 68
Air Tahiti Nui’s revamped business-class cabin is seen on its first Boeing 787 Dreamliner just before the carrier flew it away from Boeing's South Carolina assembly line on Oct. 9, 2018.
10 / 68
Air Tahiti Nui’s revamped business-class cabin is seen on its first Boeing 787 Dreamliner just before the carrier flew it away from Boeing's South Carolina assembly line on Oct. 9, 2018.
11 / 68
Air Tahiti Nui’s revamped business-class cabin is seen on its first Boeing 787 Dreamliner just before the carrier flew it away from Boeing's South Carolina assembly line on Oct. 9, 2018.
12 / 68
Zach Honig of The Points Guy website shows off the new lie-flat seats on Air Tahiti Nui's new Boeing 787 Dreamliner.
13 / 68
A logo for Boeing's South Carolina delivery center, where airline customers take possession of new jets, is seen on Oct. 9, 2018.
14 / 68
Air Tahiti Nui pilots getting ready to depart on ferry flight after taking delivery of the airline's first Boeing 787 Dreamliner.
15 / 68
A safety card, headphones and boarding pass sit in seat 1A on Air Tahiti Nui's first Boeing 787 as it prepared to fly from Boeing's delivery center on Oct. 9, 2018.
16 / 68
Fabienne Nieuwjaer, who has worked with Air Tahiti Nui since its first flight, performed flight-attendant duties for the two-dozen passengers on the delivery flight for the company's first Boeing 787 Dreamliner.
17 / 68
Air Tahiti Nui’s new premium economy cabin, which features a 2-3-2 layout, is seen on its first Boeing 787 Dreamliner at Boeing's South Carolina assembly line on Oct. 9, 2018.
18 / 68
Air Tahiti Nui’s new premium economy cabin, which features a 2-3-2 layout, is seen on its first Boeing 787 Dreamliner at Boeing's South Carolina assembly line on Oct. 9, 2018.
19 / 68
Air Tahiti Nui’s new premium economy cabin, which features a 2-3-2 layout, is seen on its first Boeing 787 Dreamliner at Boeing's South Carolina assembly line on Oct. 9, 2018.
20 / 68
Air Tahiti Nui’s new premium economy cabin, which features a 2-3-2 layout, is seen on its first Boeing 787 Dreamliner at Boeing's South Carolina assembly line on Oct. 9, 2018.
21 / 68
Air Tahiti Nui’s new Dreamliners include are heavy on art and island-related images. Art can be seen here at the end of the premium economy cabin.
22 / 68
Air Tahiti Nui's premium economy customers have access to large in-flight entertainment screens on the carrier's new Boeing 787 Dreamliners.
23 / 68
Air Tahiti Nui’s new Dreamliners are covered in ‘immersive’ island-related images. Here, images of the islands are seen near Air Tahiti Nui’s premium economy cabin.
24 / 68
One of the engines of Air Tahiti Nui's first Boeing 787 Dreamliner is seen just before the carrier flew the jet away from Boeing's South Carolina assembly line on Oct. 9, 2018.
25 / 68
The tail and rear fuselage of Air Tahiti Nui's first Boeing 787 Dreamliner was seen before the carrier flew it away from Boeing's South Carolina assembly line on Oct. 9, 2018.
26 / 68
Air Tahiti Nui’s new Dreamliners include are heavy on art and island-related images.
27 / 68
Air Tahiti Nui's first Boeing 787 Dreamliner is seen at Boeing's South Carolina delivery center before flying it away on its delivery flight on Oct. 9, 2018.
28 / 68
Air Tahiti Nui's first Boeing 787 Dreamliner as seen just before the carrier flew it away from Boeing's South Carolina assembly line on Oct. 9, 2018.
29 / 68
Air Tahiti Nui’s new premium economy cabin, which features a 2-3-2 layout, is seen on its first Boeing 787 Dreamliner at Boeing's South Carolina assembly line on Oct. 9, 2018.
30 / 68
Air Tahiti Nui’s new Dreamliners are covered in ‘immersive’ island-related images. Here, images of the islands are seen near Air Tahiti Nui’s premium economy cabin.
31 / 68
Air Tahiti Nui’s revamped business-class cabin is seen on its first Boeing 787 Dreamliner just before the carrier flew it away from Boeing's South Carolina assembly line on Oct. 9, 2018.
32 / 68
Air Tahiti Nui showed off its first Boeing 787 Dreamliner before flying it away from Boeing's South Carolina assembly line on Oct. 9, 2018.
33 / 68
Air Tahiti Nui's first Boeing 787 Dreamliner as seen just before the carrier flew it away from Boeing's South Carolina assembly line on Oct. 9, 2018.
34 / 68
Air Tahiti Nui’s new premium economy cabin, which features a 2-3-2 layout, is seen on its first Boeing 787 Dreamliner at Boeing's South Carolina assembly line on Oct. 9, 2018.
35 / 68
x
36 / 68
Air Tahiti Nui's Fabienne Nieuwjaer takes a lunch order from David Duff on the carrier's Dreamliner delivery flight on Oct. 9, 2018.
37 / 68
Air Tahiti Nui’s new Dreamliners include are heavy on art and island-related images. Art can be seen here at the end of the premium economy cabin.
38 / 68
Air Tahiti Nui's first Boeing 787 Dreamliner as seen just before the carrier flew it away from Boeing's South Carolina assembly line on Oct. 9, 2018.
39 / 68
Air Tahiti Nui's first Boeing 787 Dreamliner as seen just before the carrier flew it away from Boeing's South Carolina assembly line on Oct. 9, 2018.
40 / 68
Mathieu Bechonnet, Air Tahiti Nui's Managing Director, shows off the new economy seats on the airline's new Boeing 787 Dreamliner.
41 / 68
Air Tahiti Nui’s new premium economy cabin, which features a 2-3-2 layout, is seen on its first Boeing 787 Dreamliner at Boeing's South Carolina assembly line on Oct. 9, 2018.
42 / 68
Air Tahiti Nui’s revamped business-class cabin is seen on its first Boeing 787 Dreamliner just before the carrier flew it away from Boeing's South Carolina assembly line on Oct. 9, 2018.
43 / 68
Air Tahiti Nui’s new Dreamliners include images of the islands, including these subtle palm frond images that are seen on a bulkhead behind premium economy.
44 / 68
Air Tahiti Nui's first Boeing 787 Dreamliner as seen just before the carrier flew it away from Boeing's South Carolina assembly line on Oct. 9, 2018.
45 / 68
Air Tahiti Nui's first Boeing 787 Dreamliner as seen just before the carrier flew it away from Boeing's South Carolina assembly line on Oct. 9, 2018.
46 / 68
A cabin awaits bags in the business-class cabin of Air Tahiti Nui's new Boeing 787 Dreamliner.
47 / 68
Air Tahiti Nui's first Boeing 787 Dreamliner as seen just before the carrier flew it away from Boeing's South Carolina assembly line on Oct. 9, 2018.
48 / 68
Air Tahiti Nui’s revamped business-class cabin is seen on its first Boeing 787 Dreamliner just before the carrier flew it away from Boeing's South Carolina assembly line on Oct. 9, 2018.
49 / 68
Air Tahiti Nui’s new premium economy cabin, which features a 2-3-2 layout, is seen on its first Boeing 787 Dreamliner at Boeing's South Carolina assembly line on Oct. 9, 2018.
50 / 68
Air Tahiti Nui’s new premium economy cabin, which features a 2-3-2 layout, is seen on its first Boeing 787 Dreamliner at Boeing's South Carolina assembly line on Oct. 9, 2018.
51 / 68
Two of Air Tahiti Nui's premium economy seats are seen on the airline's first Boeing 787.
52 / 68
Premium economy customers have access to USB charging ports at every seat.
53 / 68
Air Tahiti Nui's first Boeing 787 Dreamliner as seen just before the carrier flew it away from Boeing's South Carolina assembly line on Oct. 9, 2018.
54 / 68
A bulkhead row of economy seats are seen on Air Tahiti Nui's new Boeing 787 Dreamliner on Oct. 9, 2018.
55 / 68
A bulkhead row of economy seats are seen on Air Tahiti Nui's new Boeing 787 Dreamliner on Oct. 9, 2018.
56 / 68
A row of economy seats, starting with roomy bulkhead seats, is seen on Air Tahiti Nui's new Boeing 787 Dreamlliner.
57 / 68
A lavatory is seen in the economy class cabin on Air Tahiti Nui's new Boeing 787 Dreamliner.
58 / 68
Economy passengers on Air Tahiti Nui's new Boeing 787 Dreamliners have access to 12-inch in-flight entertainment screens.
59 / 68
Filled with extra supplies on the delivery flight, the large rear galley is seen on Air Tahiti Nui's Boeing 787 Dreamliner.
60 / 68
Economy passengers on Air Tahiti Nui's new Boeing 787 Dreamliners have access to 12-inch in-flight entertainment screens.
61 / 68
xxx
62 / 68
Business-class customers on Air Tahiti Nui's new Boeing 787 Dreamliners can control their in-flight entertainment with this hand-held device or by touching the screen itself.
63 / 68
Business-class seats on Air Tahiti Nui's new Boeing 787 Dreamliners include large in-flight entertainment screens. The seats convert into lie-flat beds.
64 / 68
Air Tahiti Nui’s first Boeing 787 Dreamliner had an unusual routing on its way to Tahiti from Boeing’s South Carolina facility on Oct. 9, 2018. It flew from Charleston to Oklahoma City so that a new set of the airline’s pilots could perform a takeoff and landing en route to Los Angeles. It was then scheduled to fly to Tahiti on Oct. 13, 2018.
65 / 68
Air Tahiti Nui’s first Boeing 787 Dreamliner had an unusual routing on its way to Tahiti from Boeing’s South Carolina facility on Oct. 9, 2018. It flew from Charleston to Oklahoma City so that a new set of the airline’s pilots could perform a takeoff and landing en route to Los Angeles. It was then scheduled to fly to Tahiti on Oct. 13, 2018.
66 / 68
Air Tahiti Nui's first Boeing 787 Dreamliner is seen after landing in Oklahoma City on Oct. 9, 2018.
67 / 68
Air Tahiti Nui's first Boeing 787 Dreamliner is seen after landing in Los Angeles on Oct. 9, 2018.
68 / 68
Air Tahiti Nui's first Boeing 787 Dreamliner is seen after landing in Los Angeles on Oct. 9, 2018.

LOS ANGELES – Air Tahiti Nui may be a small airline, but it’s turning to Boeing’s 787 Dreamliner to fill a big role as the carrier tries to elevate its standing on the global stage.

Air Tahiti Nui flew away with its first Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner on Wednesday, taking delivery of the first of four that will join its fleet.

The plane left from Boeing’s Delivery Center in North Charleston, South Carolina, taking off on the first leg of its ferry flight to Air Tahiti Nui’s base in the French Polynesian capital of Papeete.

The airline says its “Tahitian Dreamliners” will underpin a massive revitalization effort underway at the small carrier. Air Tahiti Nui currently flies a fleet of five aging, fuel-guzzling Airbus A340-400 jets.

By next fall, all of those A340s will be replaced by the carrier’s newly arriving Dreamliners.

“As a small niche airline, it will be a way to differentiate ourselves from the big global airlines,” Mathieu Bechonnet, Air Tahiti Nui’s managing director, said of what the 787 and airline's new cabin interior will do for the carrier. 

“It was fundamental for us,” Bechonnet added during an interview Wednesday onboard the carrier’s first Dreamliner as the jet was being ferried from Boeing’s South Carolina assembly line to Los Angeles en route to its final destination.

ARCHIVES: Vietnam Airlines shows off first 787 at D.C.'s National Airport (story continues below)

First look: Vietnam Airlines' new Boeing 787 Dreamliner
01 / 47
Boeing celebrated its first Vietnam Airlines 787 Dreamliner at a special ceremony at Washington's Reagan National Airport on July 6, 2015.
02 / 47
Boeing celebrated its first Vietnam Airlines 787 Dreamliner at a special ceremony at Washington's Reagan National Airport on July 6, 2015.
03 / 47
The premium economy cabin of Vietnam Airlines' first Boeing 787 Dreamliner is seen at a special ceremony at Washington's Reagan National Airport on July 6, 2015.
04 / 47
The cockpit of Vietnam Airlines' first Boeing 787 Dreamliner is seen at a special ceremony at Washington's Reagan National Airport on July 6, 2015.
05 / 47
Visiting media snap photos in the economy cabin of Vietnam Airlines' first Boeing 787 Dreamliner at Washington's Reagan National Airport on July 6, 2015.
06 / 47
The premium economy cabin of Vietnam Airlines' first Boeing 787 Dreamliner is seen at a special ceremony at Washington's Reagan National Airport on July 6, 2015.
07 / 47
The business class cabin of Vietnam Airlines' first Boeing 787 Dreamliner is seen at a special ceremony at Washington's Reagan National Airport on July 6, 2015.
08 / 47
Airline crew walk in front of the aircraft ahead of a special ceremony to celebrate Vietnam Airlines' first Boeing 787 Dreamliner at Washington's Reagan National Airport on July 6, 2015.
09 / 47
The business class cabin of Vietnam Airlines' first Boeing 787 Dreamliner is seen at a special ceremony at Washington's Reagan National Airport on July 6, 2015.
10 / 47
The business class cabin of Vietnam Airlines' first Boeing 787 Dreamliner is seen at a special ceremony at Washington's Reagan National Airport on July 6, 2015.
11 / 47
The business class cabin of Vietnam Airlines' first Boeing 787 Dreamliner is seen at a special ceremony at Washington's Reagan National Airport on July 6, 2015.
12 / 47
Boeing celebrated its first Vietnam Airlines 787 Dreamliner at a special ceremony at Washington's Reagan National Airport on July 6, 2015.
13 / 47
A Southwest Airlines 737 passes within view of Vietnam Airlines' first Dreamliner at Washington's Reagan National Airport on Monday, July 6, 2015.
14 / 47
The premium economy cabin of Vietnam Airlines' first Boeing 787 Dreamliner is seen at a special ceremony at Washington's Reagan National Airport on July 6, 2015.
15 / 47
Boeing celebrates its first Vietnam Airlines 787 Dreamliner at a special ceremony at Washington's Reagan National Airport on July 6, 2015.
16 / 47
The business class cabin of Vietnam Airlines' first Boeing 787 Dreamliner is seen during a special ceremony at Washington's Reagan National Airport on July 6, 2015.
17 / 47
The premium economy cabin of Vietnam Airlines' first Boeing 787 Dreamliner is seen at a special ceremony at Washington's Reagan National Airport on July 6, 2015.
18 / 47
The premium economy cabin of Vietnam Airlines' first Boeing 787 Dreamliner is seen at a special ceremony at Washington's Reagan National Airport on July 6, 2015.
19 / 47
The view from the rear of Vietnam Airlines' first Boeing 787 Dreamliner is seen during a special ceremony at Washington's Reagan National Airport on July 6, 2015.
20 / 47
The premium economy cabin of Vietnam Airlines' first Boeing 787 Dreamliner is seen during a special ceremony at Washington's Reagan National Airport on July 6, 2015.
21 / 47
The premium economy cabin of Vietnam Airlines' first Boeing 787 Dreamliner is seen at a special ceremony at Washington's Reagan National Airport on July 6, 2015.
22 / 47
Economy class seat-back entertainment screens on Vietnam Airlines' first Boeing 787 Dreamliner as seen during a special ceremony at Washington's Reagan National Airport on July 6, 2015.
23 / 47
Boeing celebrated its first Vietnam Airlines 787 Dreamliner at a special ceremony at Washington's Reagan National Airport on July 6, 2015.
24 / 47
Dimming windows are seen on Vietnam Airlines' first Boeing 787 Dreamliner during a special ceremony at Washington's Reagan National Airport on July 6, 2015.
25 / 47
Boeing celebrates its first Vietnam Airlines 787 Dreamliner at a special ceremony at Washington's Reagan National Airport on July 6, 2015.
26 / 47
Boeing celebrates its first Vietnam Airlines 787 Dreamliner at a special ceremony at Washington's Reagan National Airport on July 6, 2015.
27 / 47
Boeing celebrated its first Vietnam Airlines 787 Dreamliner at a special ceremony at Washington's Reagan National Airport on July 6, 2015.
28 / 47
The premium economy cabin of Vietnam Airlines' first Boeing 787 Dreamliner is seen during a special ceremony at Washington's Reagan National Airport on July 6, 2015.
29 / 47
Visiting media snap photos in the premium economy cabin of Vietnam Airlines' first Boeing 787 Dreamliner at Washington's Reagan National Airport on July 6, 2015.
30 / 47
The business class cabin of Vietnam Airlines' first Boeing 787 Dreamliner is seen during a special ceremony at Washington's Reagan National Airport on July 6, 2015.
31 / 47
Boeing celebrated its first Vietnam Airlines 787 Dreamliner at a special ceremony at Washington's Reagan National Airport on July 6, 2015.
32 / 47
Boeing celebrated its first Vietnam Airlines 787 Dreamliner at a special ceremony at Washington's Reagan National Airport on July 6, 2015.
33 / 47
Boeing celebrated its first Vietnam Airlines 787 Dreamliner at a special ceremony at Washington's Reagan National Airport on July 6, 2015.
34 / 47
Boeing celebrated its first Vietnam Airlines 787 Dreamliner at a special ceremony at Washington's Reagan National Airport on July 6, 2015.
35 / 47
Boeing celebrates its first Vietnam Airlines 787 Dreamliner at a special ceremony at Washington's Reagan National Airport on July 6, 2015.
36 / 47
Boeing celebrated its first Vietnam Airlines 787 Dreamliner at a special ceremony at Washington's Reagan National Airport on July 6, 2015.
37 / 47
Boeing celebrated its first Vietnam Airlines 787 Dreamliner at a special ceremony at Washington's Reagan National Airport on July 6, 2015.
38 / 47
A lavatory with a baby-changing area in the economy cabin of Vietnam Airlines' first Boeing 787 Dreamliner is seen during a special ceremony at Washington's Reagan National Airport on July 6, 2015.
39 / 47
Boeing celebrated its first Vietnam Airlines 787 Dreamliner at a special ceremony at Washington's Reagan National Airport on July 6, 2015.
40 / 47
Boeing celebrates its first Vietnam Airlines 787 Dreamliner at a special ceremony at Washington's Reagan National Airport on July 6, 2015.
41 / 47
Boeing celebrated its first Vietnam Airlines 787 Dreamliner at a special ceremony at Washington's Reagan National Airport on July 6, 2015.
42 / 47
Boeing celebrated its first Vietnam Airlines 787 Dreamliner at a special ceremony at Washington's Reagan National Airport on July 6, 2015.
43 / 47
The business class cabin of Vietnam Airlines' first Boeing 787 Dreamliner is seen during a special ceremony at Washington's Reagan National Airport on July 6, 2015.
44 / 47
The premium economy cabin of Vietnam Airlines' first Boeing 787 Dreamliner is seen during a special ceremony at Washington's Reagan National Airport on July 6, 2015.
45 / 47
Boeing celebrates its first Vietnam Airlines 787 Dreamliner at a special ceremony at Washington's Reagan National Airport on July 6, 2015.
46 / 47
The economy cabin of Vietnam Airlines' first Boeing 787 Dreamliner is seen during a special ceremony at Washington's Reagan National Airport on July 6, 2015.
47 / 47
Boeing celebrated its first Vietnam Airlines 787 Dreamliner at a special ceremony at Washington's Reagan National Airport on July 6, 2015.

“To be such a small airline, to make such a big move, we’re very proud. What makes the difference is the product.”

That “product” – the onboard experience for passengers – has been completely overhauled for Air Tahiti Nui’s new 787s.

They’ll have the same number of seats as the carrier’s current A340s, but the 787s will feature a completely new cabin that will dramatically improve the airline’s competitive offerings on flights to Tahiti.

Air Tahiti Nui’s 294-passenger Dreamliners will include 30 seats in business class that recline into full-flat beds. Arranged in a 2-2-2 configuration, the updated business-class seats are a marked improvement from the carrier’s angled-flat seats currently on its A340s.

The window seats will not have direct-aisle access, something that’s becoming the standard on top-tier airlines. But Bechonnet says it didn’t make sense for Air Tahiti Nui to lay out the cabin to accommodate that since about three-quarters of the carrier’s business-class customers are couples traveling together. And, all other business-class seats – the entire middle row plus the other two sets of aisle seats – are all directly on the aisle.

Air Tahiti Nui also is introducing a new “Moana Premium” international-style premium economy section. The 32 recliner seats in the cabin are arranged in a 2-3-2 layout, giving customers a midtier offering that's positioned (and priced) between economy and business-class options.  

In coach, there are 232 standard economy seats.

ARCHIVES'New airplane smell': Aboard a 24-hour Singapore delivery flight (story continues below)

Onboard Singapore Airlines' Boeing 787-10 'Dreamliner' delivery flight
01 / 38
A flight attendant readies for service aboard Boeing's first 787-10 delivery to launch customer Singapore Airlines, on March 26, 2018 during its ferry flight to Singapore.
02 / 38
Singapore Airlines welcomes the world's first Boeing 787-10 aircraft with a water cannon salute upon its arrival to Singapore from Boeing's production facility in North Charleston, S.C., on March 28, 2018.
03 / 38
Capt. Ian Cheng talks with fellow pilots ahead of flying the second leg of a ferry flight for the airline's first Boeing 787-10 jetliner on March 28, 2018.
04 / 38
Crew of Singapore Airlines' Boeing 787-10 delivery flight pose for a picture amid a staff change during a technical stop in Osaka, Japan, on March 28, 2018.
05 / 38
Felicia, a flight attendant with Singapore Airlines, takes a break to soak in the northern lights on a Boeing 787-10 delivery flight over Canada on March 27, 2018.
06 / 38
A flight attendant prepares meals for passengers aboard Boeing's first 787-10 delivery to launch customer Singapore Airlines, on March 26, 2018 during its ferry flight to Singapore.
07 / 38
Amanda Woods (center, in red), from Sydney, Australia, and Amanda Keenan from Perth, Australia, check in for the delivery flight Boeing's first Boeing 787-10 jetliner at the company's S.C., delivery center on March 26, 2018.
08 / 38
Capt. Alan Chan walks down the jetbridge, ready to fly Boeing's first 787-10 jetliner delivery, for Singapore Airlines, in Charleston, S.C., on March 26, 2018.
09 / 38
Flight attendants prepare meals for passengers aboard Boeing's first 787-10 delivery to launch customer Singapore Airlines, on March 26, 2018 during its ferry flight to Singapore.
10 / 38
Capts. Alan Chan (left) and Bosco Xavier, both with Singapore Airlines, prep their company's first Boeing 787-10 jetliner for its delivery flight from Boeing's South Carolina assembly plant on March 26, 2018.
11 / 38
Singapore Airlines (SIA) world's first Boeing 787-10 aircraft taxis to the terminal after its arrival to Singapore from Boeing's production facility in North Charleston, S.C., on March 28, 2018.
12 / 38
Flight attendants prepare meals for passengers aboard Boeing's first 787-10 delivery to launch customer Singapore Airlines, on March 26, 2018 during its ferry flight to Singapore.
13 / 38
Executives with Singapore Airlines and Boeing do a little mid-flight yoga while aboard Singapore Airlines' Boeing 787-10 delivery flight on March 28, 2018. Singapore Airlines CEO Goh Choon Phong is seen second from the right.
14 / 38
Singapore Airlines CEO Goh Choon Phong boards the delivery flight of the first Boeing 787-10 to his airline in Charleston, S.C., on March 28, 2018.
15 / 38
Boeing's first 787-10 is readied at its Charleston, S.C., a facility prior to its delivery flight on March 26, 2018.
16 / 38
Boeing's first 787-10 is readied at its Charleston, S.C., facility prior to its delivery flight on March 26, 2018.
17 / 38
Flight attendants prepare for the second leg of Boeing's first 787-10 delivery to launch customer Singapore Airlines, on March 28, 2018 during its ferry flight to Singapore.
18 / 38
Singapore Airlines CEO Goh Choon Phong checks in for the delivery flight of his airline's first Boeing 787-10 jetliner at Boeing's S.C., delivery center on March 26, 2018.
19 / 38
Capt. Ian Cheng fills out paperwork during a layover in Osaka, Japan while piloting the first Boeing 787-10 ferry flight on March 28, 2018.
20 / 38
Flight attendants make small paper cranes for passengers aboard Singapore Airlines' first Boeing 787-10 while on its delivery flight to Singapore on March 28, 2018.
21 / 38
Singapore Airlines CEO Goh Choon Phong boards the delivery flight of the first Boeing 787-10 to his airline in S.C., on March 28, 2018.
22 / 38
The first Boeing 787-10 takes off from Charleston International Airport in South Carolina on its delivery flight to Singapore Airlines on March 26, 2018.
23 / 38
Media take pictures of Singapore Airlines (SIA) first Boeing 787-10 aircraft with a water cannon salute upon its arrival to Singapore from Boeing's production facility in North Charleston, S.C., on March 28, 2018.
24 / 38
A small Singapore Airlines-branded teddy bear awaits a human to snuggle up with in the economy cabin of the airline's first Boeing 787-10 delivery. The airline flew the jet from Boeing's South Carolina assembly plant to Singapore on March 26, 2018.
25 / 38
Passengers in the economy cabin chat during some down time aboard Boeing's first 787-10 delivery to launch customer Singapore Airlines, on March 26, 2018 during its ferry flight to Singapore.
26 / 38
The northern lights appear on the horizon, visible clearly from a Singapore Airlines Boeing 787-10 on its ferry flight from the Boeing factory to Singapore on March 27, 2018.
27 / 38
Singapore Airlines' first Boeing 787-10, fresh from the factory, lands at Singapore Changi Airport on March 28, 2018.
28 / 38
Singapore Airlines (SIA) world's first Boeing 787-10 aircraft parked at the terminal in Singapore Changi Airport after its arrival from Boeing's production facility in North Charleston, S.C., on March 28, 2018.
29 / 38
A passenger in economy enjoys dinner aboard Boeing's first 787-10 delivery to launch customer Singapore Airlines, on March 26, 2018 during its ferry flight to Singapore.
30 / 38
With only some 60 passengers aboard, even those in economy had room to spread out aboard Boeing's first 787-10 delivery to launch customer Singapore Airlines, on March 26, 2018 during its ferry flight to Singapore.
31 / 38
Workers restock Boeing's first 787-10 delivery to launch customer Singapore Airlines during a stopover in Osaka, Japan, while en route to Singapore on March 28, 2018.
32 / 38
Workers restock Boeing's first 787-10 delivery to launch customer Singapore Airlines during a stopover in Osaka, Japan, while en route to Singapore on March 28, 2018.
33 / 38
A TV crew with ABC News records a segment onboard a Singapore Airlines Boeing 787-10 ferry flight from Boeing's Charleston, South Carolina factory to Singapore on March 28, 2018.
34 / 38
Passengers aboard a Singapore Airlines Boeing 787-10 ferry flight talk while flying between Japan and Singapore on March 28, 2018.
35 / 38
A starter plate of fresh fruit awaits a business class passenger aboard Singapore Airlines' first Boeing 787-10 while on its delivery flight to Singapore on March 28, 2018.
36 / 38
The waters of the South China Sea stretch for miles around as Singapore Airlines' first Boeing 787-10 jetliner, fresh from the factory, starts its initial descent into Singapore Changi Airport on March 28. 2018.
37 / 38
Singapore Airlines (SIA) welcomes the world's first Boeing 787-10 aircraft (in the air) as it approaches Singapore's Changi Airport after its flight from Boeing's production facility in North Charleston, S.C.
38 / 38
Singapore Airlines (SIA) world's first Boeing 787-10 aircraft taxis to the terminal in Singapore after its arrival from Boeing's production facility in North Charleston, S.C., on March 28, 2018.

Air Tahiti Nui also used its new state-of-the-art Dreamliners to introduce new style elements onto its planes. The front boarding door features wood-style floors. Through the rest of the plane are images of Tahiti and Polynesian-inspired art.

With Air Tahiti Nui associated almost exclusively with its home market, Bechonnet says it’s part of an effort to create an “immersive” experience that connects customers to Tahiti as soon as they set foot on the aircraft.

As for Wednesday’s flight, it was an unusual one.

For starters, there were only about two-dozen passengers onboard – mostly Air Tahiti Nui employees plus a few journalists and other invited guests.

And, in what could be an interesting trivia question someday, Air Tahiti Nui’s first Dreamliner flight after delivery from Boeing was from Charleston to Oklahoma City, where the aircraft made a brief stop en route to Los Angeles. The stop was to allow Air Tahiti Nui to swap in a new set of pilots, allowing them to get another “cycle” (takeoff and landing) as the airline’s crews look to boost their hours on the plane before it enters passenger service in November.

The plane arrived in Los Angeles late Wednesday afternoon, and plans were for it to continue on to Tahiti on Saturday (Oct. 13).

ARCHIVESVirgin Atlantic gives first look inside new Dreamliner (story continues below)

Virgin Atlantic shows off its first Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner
01 / 43
Virgin Atlantic founder Sir Richard Branson looks around during his first post-delivery walk-through of Virgin Atlantic's first-ever Boeing 787 Dreamliner.
02 / 43
Virgin Atlantic founder Richard Branson makes a grand entrance amid signing choir members at a special press event to show off Virgin Atlantic's first Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner in Atlanta on Oct. 24, 2014.
03 / 43
Virgin Atlantic's first Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner is seen in Atlanta on Oct. 24, 2014.
04 / 43
A view from the cabin door shows the side of Virgin Atlantic's first Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner.
05 / 43
Virgin Atlantic named its first Dreamliner "Birthday Girl" in honor of the carrier's 30th anniversary. The carrier began flying between London and Newark in the summer of 1983.
06 / 43
The updated Upper Class cabin on Virgin Atlantic's first Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner.
07 / 43
The Upper Class cabin on Virgin Atlantic's first Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner.
08 / 43
The Upper Class cabin on Virgin Atlantic's first Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner.
09 / 43
The bar in the Upper Class cabin on Virgin Atlantic's first Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner.
10 / 43
The Upper Class cabin on Virgin Atlantic's first Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner.
11 / 43
Looking from the back of the cabin toward the front, a view of the Upper Class cabin on Virgin Atlantic's first-ever Boeing 787 Dreamliner.
12 / 43
The bar in the Upper Class cabin on Virgin Atlantic's first Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner.
13 / 43
The bar in the Upper Class cabin on Virgin Atlantic's first Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner.
14 / 43
Customers can help themselves to glasses -- and drinks -- at the bar in the Upper Class cabin of Virgin Atlantic's new Dreamliner aircraft.
15 / 43
This 'wander wall' at the front of Virgin Atlantic's Premium Economy section gives passengers an option for an in-flight stroll.
16 / 43
This 'wander wall' at the front of Virgin Atlantic's Premium Economy section gives passengers an option for an in-flight stroll. The carrier plans to stock it with newspapers, drinks and snacks.
17 / 43
The seat-back entertainment screens in the Premium Economy section on Virgin Atlantic's first Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner.
18 / 43
The the Premium Economy section on Virgin Atlantic's first Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner.
19 / 43
The the Premium Economy section on Virgin Atlantic's first Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner.
20 / 43
The the Premium Economy section on Virgin Atlantic's first Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner.
21 / 43
Seat-back screens in Virgin Atlantic's economy section.
22 / 43
The coach class section on Virgin Atlantic's first Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner.
23 / 43
The coach class section on Virgin Atlantic's first Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner.
24 / 43
The cockpit on Virgin Atlantic's first Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner.
25 / 43
The cabin crew rest area located behind the cockpit on Virgin Atlantic's first Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner.
26 / 43
Unlike some other airlines that have ordered Dreamliners, Virgin Atlantic's loos do not have a view. ANA, for example, has windows in its Dreamliner lavatories.
27 / 43
The tail of Virgin Atlantic's first Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner is seen in Atlanta on Oct. 24, 2014.
28 / 43
Designers show off the finished product to Richard Branson as he makes his first walk-through of Virgin Atlantic's first Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner.
29 / 43
Virgin Atlantic flight attendants hold U.S. and U.K. flags at a special press event to show off Virgin Atlantic's first Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner in Atlanta on Oct. 24, 2014.
30 / 43
Virgin Atlantic founder Richard Branson speaks at a special press event to show off Virgin Atlantic's first Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner in Atlanta on Oct. 24, 2014.
31 / 43
Virgin Atlantic flight attendants watch from a rear boarding door at press event to show off Virgin Atlantic's first Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner in Atlanta on Oct. 24, 2014.
32 / 43
Virgin Atlantic founder Richard Branson speaks to press at a special press event to show off Virgin Atlantic's first Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner in Atlanta on Oct. 24, 2014.
33 / 43
Virgin Atlantic founder Richard Branson drew a media crowd to a special press event to show off Virgin Atlantic's first Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner in Atlanta on Oct. 24, 2014.
34 / 43
Virgin Atlantic's first Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner at a special press event to show off the aircraft in Atlanta on Oct. 24, 2014.
35 / 43
Virgin Atlantic's first Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner at a special press event to show off the aircraft in Atlanta on Oct. 24, 2014.
36 / 43
The economy seat-back entertainment screens in Virgin Atlantic's first Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner.
37 / 43
The seat-back entertainment screens in Premium Economy on Virgin Atlantic's first Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner.
38 / 43
Premium Economy seats on Virgin Atlantic's first Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner.
39 / 43
Virgin Atlantic founder Sir Richard Branson shows thoughts about his carrier's first ever Boeing 787 Dreamliner.
40 / 43
Virgin Atlantic founder Sir Richard Branson shares a laugh with Virgin Atlantic executives and flight crew at a special event showing off the carrier's first-ever Boeing 787 Dreamliner.
41 / 43
Virgin Atlantic founder Sir Richard Branson sits at the bar in the Upper Class cabin of Virgin Atlantic's first-ever Boeing 787 Dreamliner.
42 / 43
This large galley in the rear of the aircraft has been a big hit with flight crews, says Virgin Atlantic CEO Craig Kreeger.
43 / 43
A Delta billboard off the highway in downtown Atlanta welcomes Virgin Atlantic to town and touts the carriers' revamped flight schedules to London.

Air Tahiti’s first Boeing 787 flight with paying passengers is scheduled to come Nov. 7, when the airline puts the aircraft on its routes connecting Tahiti’s main airport to both Los Angeles and Auckland, New Zealand.

The second of Air Tahiti Nui’s 787s is expected to arrive in January. All four should be in the fleet by August 2019, when the carrier will use the new planes to phase out the last of its A340s.

It will mark a big upgrade not only for Air Tahiti Nui’s customers, but also for the small carrier – which also celebrates its 20th anniversary this year.

One of those onboard the first flight who could speak to the evolution was Fabienne Nieuwjaer, an Air Tahiti Nui employee who’s been with the airline since its first flight in November 1998.

Nieuwjaer, now Air Tahiti Nui’s Deputy Cabin Crew Manager – Standards and Procedures, was on the aircraft to help perform flight attendant duties for the small number of passengers onboard.

Her pride in Air Tahiti Nui’s splashy new plane was evident.

“This is the best product we could imagine to get,” Nieuwjaer said as the flight neared Los Angeles. “It’s not the story of one person, but the story of our company. We are proud of what we made.”

Where Air Tahiti Nui flies

Air Tahiti Nui serves five destinations, including its main hub near the French Polynesian capital of Papeete on the island of Tahiti. From there, Air Tahiti Nui flies to Los Angeles, Tokyo Narita and Auckland, New Zealand. Air Tahiti Nui also flies to Paris Charles de Gaulle from Los Angeles, selling the route separately or as a one-stop option between Paris and Tahiti.

ARCHIVESRoyal Air Maroc shows off Boeing 787 Dreamliner at Washington Dulles 

Royal Air Maroc's Boeing 787 Dreamliners now flying to Washington
01 / 46
The signature tower and mobile lounges of Washington Dulles are seen in the background as Royal Air Maroc's inaugural arrival from Casablanca pulls to the gate on Sept. 9, 2016.
02 / 46
Royal Air Maroc's Dreamliner receives a water-cannon salute after arriving on its inaugural Casablanca-to-Washington Dulles flight on Sept. 9, 2016.
03 / 46
The business-class cabin on Royal Air Maroc’s Boeing 787 Dreamliner is seen prior to the carrier’s inaugural departure from Washington Dulles on Sept. 9, 2016.
04 / 46
The business-class cabin on Royal Air Maroc’s Boeing 787 Dreamliner is seen prior to the carrier’s inaugural departure from Washington Dulles on Sept. 9, 2016.
05 / 46
Royal Air Maroc staff pose for a picture as the carrier made its debut at Washington Dulles on Sept. 9, 2016.
06 / 46
The business-class cabin on Royal Air Maroc’s Boeing 787 Dreamliner is seen prior to the carrier’s inaugural departure from Washington Dulles on Sept. 9, 2016.
07 / 46
The business-class cabin on Royal Air Maroc’s Boeing 787 Dreamliner is seen prior to the carrier’s inaugural departure from Washington Dulles on Sept. 9, 2016.
08 / 46
In-flight entertainment controls are seen in the business-class cabin of Royal Air Maroc’s Boeing 787 Dreamliner prior to the carrier’s inaugural departure from Washington Dulles on Sept. 9, 2016.
09 / 46
Seat controls are seen in the business-class cabin of Royal Air Maroc’s Boeing 787 Dreamliner prior to the carrier’s inaugural departure from Washington Dulles on Sept. 9, 2016.
10 / 46
The pilots on Royal Air Maroc's first flight from Washington Dulles to Casablanca greet Rachad Bouhlal, Morocco’s Ambassador to the United States, prior to departure on Sept. 9, 2016.
11 / 46
The business-class cabin on Royal Air Maroc’s Boeing 787 Dreamliner is seen prior to the carrier’s inaugural departure from Washington Dulles on Sept. 9, 2016.
12 / 46
The economy cabin on Royal Air Maroc’s Boeing 787 Dreamliner is seen prior to the carrier’s inaugural departure from Washington Dulles on Sept. 9, 2016.
13 / 46
The economy cabin on Royal Air Maroc’s Boeing 787 Dreamliner is seen prior to the carrier’s inaugural departure from Washington Dulles on Sept. 9, 2016.
14 / 46
The economy cabin on Royal Air Maroc’s Boeing 787 Dreamliner is seen prior to the carrier’s inaugural departure from Washington Dulles on Sept. 9, 2016.
15 / 46
The economy cabin on Royal Air Maroc’s Boeing 787 Dreamliner is seen prior to the carrier’s inaugural departure from Washington Dulles on Sept. 9, 2016.
16 / 46
Passengers on Royal Air Maroc's inaugural flight from Washington Dulles on Sept. 9, 2016, received a gift bag filled with souvenirs commemorating the airline's first D.C. flight.
17 / 46
A Royal Air Maroc employee staffs the carrier's check-in counter on its first day of service from Washington Dulles on Sept. 9, 2016.
18 / 46
Royal Air Maroc signage is seen as the carrier made its debut at Washington Dulles on Sept. 9, 2016.
19 / 46
The Royal Air Maroc counter at Washington Dulles International Airport on the carrier's first day of service to Casablanca on Sept. 9, 2016.
20 / 46
The Royal Air Maroc ticket counter is seen as the carrier made its debut at Washington Dulles on Sept. 9, 2016.
21 / 46
Customers on Royal Air Maroc's inaugural flight from Washington to Casablanca on Sept. 9, 2016, received gift bags that included this items to commemorate the launch of service.
22 / 46
Customers on Royal Air Maroc's inaugural flight from Washington to Casablanca on Sept. 9, 2016, received gift bags that included this commemorative pin for the launch of service.
23 / 46
Royal Air Maroc left no doubt at the gate that it was its first day of service from Washington Dulles (Sept 9, 2016).
24 / 46
Pink-hued macaroons were on hand for fliers as Royal Air Maroc celebrated its first day of service at Washington Dulles on Sept. 9, 2016.
25 / 46
Royal Air Maroc left no doubt at the gate that it was its first day of service from Washington Dulles (Sept 9, 2016).
26 / 46
Royal Air Maroc's inaugural arrival from Casablanca touched down at Washington Dulles on a hazy, unusually warm evening on Sept. 9, 2016.
27 / 46
Royal Air Maroc's Dreamliner receives a water-cannon salute after arriving on its inaugural Casablanca-to-Washington Dulles flight on Sept. 9, 2016.
28 / 46
Journalists on the Washington Dulles tarmac take photos of Royal Air Maroc's Dreamliner as it arrives on its inaugural Casablanca flight on Sept. 9, 2016.
29 / 46
Royal Air Maroc's Dreamliner receives a water-cannon salute after arriving on its inaugural Casablanca-to-Washington Dulles flight on Sept. 9, 2016.
30 / 46
The crew for Royal Air Maroc's first flight from Washington Dulles to Casablanca poses for a photo prior to departure on Sept. 9, 2016.
31 / 46
A crewmember for Royal Air Maroc poses with the U.S. and Moroccan flags prior to the carrier’s inaugural departure from Washington Dulles on Sept. 9, 2016.
32 / 46
Dreamliner pilots on Royal Air Maroc's inaugural departure from Washington Dulles post for a pre-flight photo on Sept. 9, 2016.
33 / 46
The crew for Royal Air Maroc's first flight from Washington Dulles to Casablanca poses for a photo prior to departure on Sept. 9, 2016.
34 / 46
Rachad Bouhlal, Morocco’s Ambassador to the United States, speaks at a gate-side ceremony prior to Royal Air Maroc's inaugural departure from Washington Dulles on Sept. 9, 2016.
35 / 46
Employees and passengers take in the scene at the gate prior to Royal Air Maroc's inaugural departure from Washington Dulles on Sept. 9, 2016.
36 / 46
The airline crew, Morocco's Ambassador to the U.S., and Dulles officials commemorated Royal Air Maroc's inaugural departure from Washington Dulles with a gate-side ribbon-cutting on Sept. 9, 2016.
37 / 46
Royal Air Maroc's inaugural departure from Washington Dulles taxis out from the gate on Sept. 9, 2016.
38 / 46
Royal Air Maroc at Washington Dulles International Airport. Photography by J. David Buerk: www.jdavidbuerk.com www.facebook.com/jdbphoto
39 / 46
Royal Air Maroc at Washington Dulles International Airport. Photography by J. David Buerk: www.jdavidbuerk.com www.facebook.com/jdbphoto
40 / 46
Royal Air Maroc's inaugural departure from Washington Dulles taxis out toward the runway on Sept. 9, 2016.
41 / 46
Royal Air Maroc's inaugural departure from Washington Dulles taxis out toward the runway on Sept. 9, 2016.
42 / 46
Royal Air Maroc pointed passengers to its check-in counter on its first day of service from Washington Dulles on Sept. 9, 2016.
43 / 46
Royal Air Maroc's check-in counter bustled with activity on its first day of service from Washington Dulles on Sept. 9, 2016.
44 / 46
Royal Air Maroc's Dreamliner is seen after arriving on its inaugural flight from Casablanca on Sept. 9, 2016.
45 / 46
The business-class cabin on Royal Air Maroc’s Boeing 787 Dreamliner is seen prior to the carrier’s inaugural departure from Washington Dulles on Sept. 9, 2016.
46 / 46
The economy cabin on Royal Air Maroc’s Boeing 787 Dreamliner is seen prior to the carrier’s inaugural departure from Washington Dulles on Sept. 9, 2016.