Looking to purchase a private jet? Now's your chance.

The president-elect of Mexico, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, has his Boeing 787-Dreamliner up for sale, according to NPR and The Guardian.

The plane is only two years old, fits up to 280 people and is praised by its soon-to-be former owner.

"It's not just efficient and modern," the president-elect told reporters Friday. "It's a comfortable plane, with a bedroom, a restaurant, lots of space."

Although Lopez Obrador admitted it takes about 500 million pesos (or about $25 million) to maintain the plane each year, he hopes to find a potential buyer from anywhere around the world.

“If you want to buy it, I’ll deliver it personally. We’ll have a ceremony and you’ll be traveling in a very important plane," he said. "It’s not just the cost of the plane, the value of the plane, the usefulness of the plan: it’s the fame!”

Selling the jet to help pay for social programs was one of Lopez Obrador's campaign promises, the news sites report, since his predecessors paid a lofty $218 million for it.

The starting price for the jet is unclear.

The world’s swankiest private jets The Gulfstream G650ER, which retails for $70.15 million fully outfitted, can travel 7,500 nautical miles/13,890 kilometers at Mach 0.85. When flying even faster at Mach 0.90, it can carry eight passengers 6,400 nm/11,853 km. Hodge adds that it is important to know the general travel mission when determining the size of the plane. If certain airports are used, a broker can help buyers understand if a plane can regularly take off and land there with a full payload. The G650ER can climb as high as 51,000 feet to soar above bad weather and airline traffic. It can fly between New York and Paris in less than six hours or from New York to Shanghai in less than 14. That’s why its comfy seats provide ample space for working or reclining into a bed position. Customers can choose the cabin layout, including the option to divide the space into separate areas that can be decked out as an office, bedroom, galley or dining area. Exotic wood veneers and hand-stitched leather are among the many accouterments that buyers can select. Lighting and cabin temperature can even be controlled via one’s smartphone. With 16 Gulfstream wide-angle windows, there’s plenty of natural light. The plane is also pressurized to a low cabin altitude with 100 percent fresh air circulated every two minutes. The Citation Longitude jet is considered to be twice as quiet as its closest competitor in the midsize jet category and has one of the lowest cabin altitudes (5,950 feet), which minimizes the effects of jet lag. The Citation Longitude plane has a four-passenger range of 3,500 nautical miles. Its acquisition cost of $26.9 million is one of the lowest in its class. The plane has a next-generation Garmin G5000 flight deck and is powered by FADEC-equipped Honeywell HTF7700L turbofan engines. Garmin’s new Head-up Display (GHD 2100) and enhanced vision capability make it easier on pilots, especially on longer flights. Customers spend time with a full-service design team to decide how they want to outfit the plane’s interior. Interiors can be customized to align with the branding of a company, the tastes of an owner, or the operational needs of the flight department. Some notable interior options for the Citation Longitude are the side-facing couch, optional crew jump seat, and solid surface flooring. The Longitude offers an inflight-accessible baggage compartment, and its ceiling extends to 6 feet, making it easy for most people to stand up. The Falcon 8X is a tri-jet aircraft with a range of 6,450 nautical miles, making it ideal for those needing to travel long distances. The starting cost is $59.3 million. Inside the cabin, there is ample stretching room in a variety of design setups including space to work and relax. Given the long-range journeys the plane can fly, there is also the option to add a crew rest area. Two additional sections were added to the airframe to extend its size by nearly 3 feet. Designers worked to redesign the fuel tanks so that they can carry more adding to the plane’s range so that it can fly routes like Paris to Singapore. The Falcon 8X has a third engine, which gives it additional flexibility and performance capability compared to twin-engine planes. The cabin’s width allows space for a queen bed for two people. It folds out of the seats and can be stowed away to save space when it is not being used. The G500 from Gulfstream brings together an optimal combination of technology, speed, range and cabin size and comfort. Its top speed of Mach 0.925 is more than nine-tenths the speed of sound, and it has a long-range cruise distance of 5,200 nautical miles at Mach 0.85. Natural light via large, panoramic windows and a cycle of 100 percent fresh air replenished every two minutes are some of the pleasing features aboard. The plane can fly as high as 51,000 feet, which is far above commercial air traffic, while maintaining the same comfort levels. Gulfstream planes are custom-crafted and outfitted to each customer’s specifications. On the G500, customers select how they want to design the cabin’s three living areas, which can include conference and dining space, an entertainment or presentation suite, and sleeping quarters. Fliers won’t skip a beat from the ground thanks to the plane’s modern communication equipment and high-speed media systems. Onboard wireless internet connectivity features Jet ConneX, a high-speed Ka-band broadband service. The Gulfstream Symmetry Flight Deck installed on the G500 features the industry’s first active control sidesticks, providing enhanced safety, communication and situational awareness. It was actually designed by Gulfstream pilots, which adds to its ease of use and handling qualities. For $5.25 million, the HondaJet Elite is the fastest and highest-flying plane in its category of very light jets. Its fuselage features a unique Over-The-Wing Engine Mount (OTWEM) configuration, Natural Laminar Flow (NLF) nose and wing, and composite fuselage, which improve performance and efficiency. It is more fuel efficient and emits less greenhouse gases than other similarly sized twin-engine business jets. This is the second type produced by HondaJet, and while the HondaJet Elite looks similar to its earlier-crafted sibling, it can fly longer (1,437 nautical miles) and with a quieter cabin (thanks to a new perforated inlet structure lining the engines) giving it higher favor with corporations looking for a small private jet. The HondaJet Elite offers excellent human-machine interface technology that is popular with pilots. It has an ergonomically designed cockpit and enhanced customized Garmin G3000 avionics suite. Its leather-lined interior features large windows, comfortable armchairs and fold-out side tables for working or dining. There’s also a belted lavatory seat, which can be covered with a leather cushion and used as a seat as well. The plane can also be outfitted with a small galley and speaker-less Bongiovi sound system. On the exterior, there are a variety of color schemes that the plane can be delivered in to customers. The new Boeing Business Jet (BBJ) MAX can fly 7,000 nautical miles making it the farthest-flying, non-widebody “biz-liner” jet aircraft. Customers will find that its operating costs are similar to planes less than half its size. Paris-based Cabinet Alberto Pinto’s interior design maximizes the space and the extra 6 feet that this plane provides over its earlier version. Its interior includes a forward bedroom behind the crew rest area plus extra closet space. Lounge and dining space in the cabin can be customized to individual preferences, and full-size galleys and lavatories are part of the comfort that goes along with the long missions that these planes can fulfill. The bathroom features a shower and dressing area. Like the rest of the plane, buyers can outfit the interior as they see fit. Another of Boeing’s business jet interiors is perhaps one of the most glamorous for people to experience. Crystal AirCruises launched Crystal Skye, its own private plane experience that whisks guests on round-the-world adventures in the form of an air cruise. The Boeing 777-200LR can hold as many 380 passengers in an economy-class configuration, but Crystal has outfitted it with only 88 flat-bed seats. To maximize sleep, travelers receive custom-designed cashmere blankets and lumbar pillows, a goose down pillow, duvet and mattress topper. Guests can dine in their seats or a separate dining room with proper tables and swiveling leather chairs. The plane has the widest VIP cabin configuration and largest lounge in commercial service. There’s no need to call one of the plane's 19 flight attendants when there is a proper bar to visit for a drink. Guests can also use the plane’s global wireless internet connectivity. The Embraer Legacy 500 has a medium-sized cabin with a 6-foot flat-floor cabin suitable for eight club seats, which can also be converted into four beds for complete rest at a cabin altitude of 5,800 feet, the lowest in its class. Readers may be familiar with Embraer for the commercial aircraft that it sells to airlines around the world. However, you’ve probably never seen one of their planes decked out with forward- and rearward-facing seats plus large dining and cocktail tables. The cabin is equipped with seats that can fully recline, tilt and swivel, and buyers have the option to add in three-seat sofas that convert into beds. The starting price is around $20 million. The Lufthansa Technik inflight entertainment system is an optional addition and consists of a high-definition video system, surround sound, multiple audio and video input options, a cabin management system, and three options for voice communications and connectivity. The cabin management system can also be accessed via iOS and Android applications. The Legacy 500 can fly at an altitude of 45,000 feet and is powered by two Honeywell HTF7500E engines, considered the greenest in their class. It can take off from runways as short as 4,084 feet with a range of 3,125 nautical miles carrying four passengers. The galley makes long journeys especially comfortable. Bombardier’s newest plane, the Global 7500 aircraft, is considered to be one of the most spacious and longest-range private jets on the market. With a $72.8 million-dollar price tag, this plane will serve long and important missions for the most pressed-for-time travelers. Given the long-distance capability of this plane, most buyers will outfit the aircraft with a bedroom just like home with a large bed and bathroom with a sizeable vanity and shower. The plane can be equipped with live TV signal, wireless internet, and a daylight simulation feature to combat jet lag. The company also just launched the new “Nuage” seat designed for private planes. It dynamically adjusts to one’s body by shifting the weight to a more natural position; there’s also a floating base for easier rotation, and a central swivel to allow passengers to change the seat’s position. A large dining area can be set up for a half-dozen passengers to enjoy a restaurant-style experience, and when not in use, passengers can use the same space to work or play games. The plane can seat up to 19 passengers with tailor-made setups for different dining, sleeping or lounging needs. Caviar anyone? The galley can be equipped with ovens and refrigerators, which are necessary for long flights that require substantial catering. For a real splurge, Airbus can outfit any plane in its fleet for private buyers, including this Airbus ACJ320neo starting at $98 million including a VIP cabin interior. ACJ stands for Airbus corporate jet. The company says its private plane market is split between companies, governments and yes, private citizens. Customers can opt for a number of interior setups including a bedroom or living area. Given the range of the ACJ320neo, inflight naps would be a must for on-the-go travelers. Customers love the plane for its spacious cabin interiors, which are nearly twice the size of planes within the same price range from Gulfstream and Bombardier, according to Airbus. After a nap, why not wake up with coffee or entertain guests in the living room? This mockup represents part of the Melody interior product that Airbus can use when outfitting a plane. It includes larger entryways between the various zones of the plane (sleeping, working, relaxing, for example) instead of the traditional doors found on other private planes. More likely, travelers would be conducting business if spending this type of cash to dart between points around the world. Fiber-optic lighting is built into the carpeting, and curved walls are meant to create a more welcoming, residential feel. Generally, Airbus corporate jets like the ACJ319 can be in the same ballpark price range as top-of-the-line business jets from Bombardier and Gulfstream. Another perk of ACJ planes is that they can come with full galleys that can be customized around personal preferences. Because of their airliner heritage, these planes have lower maintenance and crew training costs, giving them another edge for buyers. According to Jahid Fazal-Karim, owner and chairman of the board of Jetcraft, the sweet spot for buying a plane is between three and five years old in terms of value. Fazal-Karim knows what he is talking about, having overseen more than 500 transactions worth over $10 billion in value since he started his career at Jetcraft in 2008. He is often referred to as one of the most powerful players in business and private aviation. Another important factor Fazal-Karim suggests considering is the length of time you plan to own a plane. He says the average period of ownership is one decade, and typical depreciation in aircraft value drops about 10 percent to 15 percent in the first year with a further 10 percent each subsequent year. Due to low inventory and high demand for pre-owned aircraft, the Jetcraft Market Forecast predicts depreciation rates will improve over the next 10 years.

