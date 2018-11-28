LOS ANGELES — The proposed entertainment system from Chinese manufacturer Byton is so large, it stretches all across the entire dashboard.

As in, from the driver's side straight across to the passenger.

The system that Garmin, the wearables and GPS manufacturer, displayed at the Los Angeles Auto Show was more modest — it looked like a massive iPad in the middle of the dash, and it promises more versatility than the modest, compact systems offered by Apple (CarPlay) and Google (Android Auto) for making hands-free calls, requesting songs and podcasts via voice, and getting directions.

Byton's giant entertainment dashboard

Jefferson Graham

Carmakers work on long lead times, so these systems could be two or three years away.

Garmin promises a smaller variation on the unit to be announced in January at the Consumer Electronics Show, which will interact with Garmin wearable products like its smartwatch. At first, it will send heart rate data and other information to the in-dash system, but by the end of 2019, it will interact with the watch to let drivers go keyless, and open the door with the watch, says Garmin's Kip Dondlinger.

A new infotainment system from Garmin will let you open the car with your smartwatch. Pictured: Garmin's Kip Dondlinger

Jefferson Graham

At the Los Angeles Auto Show, the company hoped to entice auto manufacturers to offer Garmin's upcoming system as an add-on, one with better graphics than usually seen, improved weather and navigation information, and the ability to interact with augmented reality, to super-impose, say, images of local restaurants over a map as the driver cruises by.

More LA Auto Show: Follow our full coverage

More LA Auto Show: LA Auto Show: Armie Hammer, Maria Sharapova greet new, powerful Porsche 911 sports car

More LA Auto Show: Redesigned Mazda3 compact car revealed at LA Auto Show

And unlike CarPlay, which only works with Apple products, or Android Auto, Android exclusive, the Garmin unit is set to work with both platforms.

For the Byton unit, which will be on a new SUV slated for 2019, "this is what people are going to get," notes USA TODAY's Chris Woodyard, speaking on the #TalkingTech podcast from the Auto Show. "They're not going to tone it down."

Woodyard ponders this big question: "How distracting will that be to the driver? It seemed really distracting."

Garmin's new entertainment system

Jefferson Graham

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com