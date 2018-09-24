As autonomous vehicle companies develop and test self-driving trucks, a study released last week has identified the five most productive freeway corridors in the United States.

To identify testing and deployment routes with the greatest potential, the transportation analytics company INRIX singled out five highway corridors by averaging normalized congestion, volume, length and incident rates. It also listed the top 10 corridors for safety improvements and commercial returns.

Automated freight could replace 50 to 70 percent of truck drivers across the nation by 2030, according to a study by the International Transport Forum, an intergovernmental think tank for transportation policy.

Here are INRIX's rankings:

I-5: Vancouver to Northern California

• The freeway running through Oregon and Washington ranked first for its low congestion rates, high freight volumes and length. It ranked second for commercial returns.

I-95: Jacksonville to Miami

• Overall, I-95 placed second due to its high freight volumes and low congestion. It ranked first for commercial returns.

I-75: Valdosta to Miami

• I-75 placed third overall and third for commercial returns.

I-70: Utah to Kansas

• I-70 ranked fourth overall and ninth for commercial returns.

I-85: Georgia to Greensboro

• I-85 ranked fifth overall and sixth for commercial returns.

INRIX is a connected car services company that provides data, analytics and technology to automakers, governments, consultants and businesses. It is based in Kirkland, Washington.

