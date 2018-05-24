You know the story: A 30-year-old man in New York gets evicted by his parents who tried to help him move out in February by offering him $1,100 with a 2-week notice.

He took his parents to court, saying he needed six months.

And lost.

This man, Michael Rotondo, who's also a father by the way, does not have a job. That's part of his reasoning for why he isn't prepared to move out.

At the same time, he says he doesn't have a job because he's focused on being a father. But he lost custody of his child, and he's told multiple publications in the last few days that he's working on getting visitation rights back.

Well, maybe this will help.

Villa Italian Kitchen is offering Rotondo a job

Not only that, but $1,101, too. One dollar more than his parents offered him.

The chief operating officer of the quick-serve pizza brand that operates at nearly 250 locations nationwide, Andrew Steinberg, said the company "feels for millennials" and understands life isn't easy.

Read the COO's statement:

“As you may be aware, one current trending story in the news has revolved around parents Mark and Christina Rotondo effectively evicting their millennial, 30-year-old son Michael, from their home.

"Hey, even the court system said the parents were within their right to give Michael the boot. At Villa, we feel for millennials, across the board. It’s tough out there.

"With that said…Michael, hey dude. We are offering you a store-level gig, complete with extensive training to get you up to speed, at any one of our 250 locations worldwide.

"We heard your parents offered you $1,100 to get out. We’ll do you one better. Literally, one. Offer from us is on the table for $1,101 to come join our team. Consider it a signing bonus. We gotchu, bud.”

Michael Rotondo, left, sits during an eviction proceeding in Syracuse, N.Y., brought by his parents, Mark and Christina, of Camillus. The two parents confer with their lawyer, Anthony Adorante, in the court gallery behind. Rotondo told the judge Tuesday he knows his parents want him out of their Camillus home, near Syracuse. But he argued hes entitled to six months more time.

Douglass Dowty, AP

Well. Best of luck, Michael!

