Fighting for racial equity is a driving motivation for young voters of color to turn out for the midterms, a new poll finds.

The poll by the W.K. Kellogg Foundation's Racial Equity Anchor Collaborative, a coalition of racial justice and civil rights organizations, focused on voters ages 18-24, with an intentional oversampling of young voters of color to gain insight into Asian and Pacific Islander, Native Hawaiian and Native American voters.

With less than a week for the midterms, many tight races are happening in states and districts with high numbers of voters who are people of color. Several historic races, including the Florida and Georgia governors races, could be decided by voting groups like African Americans and Latinos.

Voters ages 18 to 24 were asked to rank the issues that motivated them to vote for certain candidates. The breakdown for the top four priorities was:

Racial justice (48%)

Ending police mistreatment of people of color (42%)

Favoring free college (39%)

Universal health care (39%)

Donita Judge, senior attorney and co-program director for the Advancement Project, said the widespread agreement shows racial justice is an issue for many communities.

"People understand this moment is not just about the black community," she said at an event at the National Press Club Thursday.

Judge said because the perspectives of certain ethnic groups aren't usually represented in polls, the Kellogg Foundation's results provide valuable insight for racial justice and civil rights organizations seeking to reach these communities.

Native Americans in particular are often excluded or underrepresented in national surveys, frequently lumped in with various ethnicities in the "other" category. Yvette Roubideaux, director of the policy research center at the National Congress of American Indians, said the issues of racial and economic injustice are "high on the minds" of Native American communities and youth.

"It is a motivating factor for the elections," she said. "It's motivating to talk about it as a reason to vote, as a reason to vote against policies that lead to racial and economic injustices. We feel these messages will be very helpful for us to help motivate individuals to vote."

For racial justice and civil rights groups looking to make a last-minute push for voter turnout on Election Day, the findings confirm what many of them knew about their communities while also providing new tools to motivate them.

Rodney McKenzie, vice president of campaigns and partnerships at the public policy nonprofit Demos, said voters of color are looking to have conversations about racial justice that are "race explicit."

"When we evoke race, when we articulate an agenda to make life better for working people, it actually generates greater support than a colorblind appeal," he said.

In the final days leading up to the midterms, groups like Demos and NCAI are supporting voter turnout in their communities through last-minute canvassing in battleground states, educating voters about day-of registration, providing technical assistance to local organizations and more.

"We're working with our partners on the ground ... to be able to build out a multiracial movement of voting that's absolutely going to be critical," said Bishop Dwayne Royster, national political director of Faith in Action.

And although organizers agree that Tuesday's elections are a key moment for communities of color, they are adamant that the work doesn't end there.

"It won't just be about voting for us. It's what are the next steps and what are the next things that are coming," said Judith Brown Dianis, executive director of the Advancement Project. "It's about 2020, it's about census, but it's also about what's happening in between."

The poll sampled 1,352 voters ages 18-24. Polling was conducted online throughout September, with intentional efforts to include large numbers of African-American, Asian-American and Pacific Islander, Latino and Native American voters.

