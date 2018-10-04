— Our editors review and recommend products to help you buy the stuff you need. If you make a purchase by clicking one of our links, we may earn a small share of the revenue. However, our picks and opinions are independent from USA TODAY’s newsroom and any business incentives.

Power comes in numbers, and that’s how you know that these Amazon products are excellent. Thousands and thousands of users all agree that they’re worth it: Each item—from a knife sharpener to a clay face mask—has a 4+ star rating (and some of our staffers swear by these items too!) Without further adieu: This is the best Amazon has to offer.

1. A stopper that keeps hair from clogging your drain

TubShroom

Amazon

Reviews: 13.1k

Average rating: 4.2 stars

The details: You'll never have a gross clogged drain again with the TubShroom. It fits neatly inside your shower drain to catch all types of hair without ever disrupting water flow.

Get the TubShroom for $12.95

2. A deeply healing face and body mask

Aztec Secret Face Mask

Amazon

Reviews: 13.1k

Average rating: 4.4 stars

The details: Mix this healing clay with equal parts of apple cider vinegar or water and let sit for 5-20 minutes for deep pore cleansing. It's the most-loved mask on Amazon.

Get Aztec Secret Indian Healing Clay for $9.30

3. This toilet light that won’t blind you on night time bathroom breaks

Vintar Toilet Light

Amazon

Reviews: 2.6k

Average rating: 4.4 stars

The details: This in-toilet light has a built-in motion sensor to automatically, inoffensively illuminate the bathroom when you enter, and shut off when you leave at night. Choose any of 16 colors—our e-commerce editor loves blue.

Get the Vintar Toilet Light for $10.99

4. The best cooking appliance on the market

Instant Pot

Amazon

Reviews: 27.6k

Average rating: 4.6 stars

The details: This crazy-good 7-in-1 multicooker acts as a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, saute/browning, yogurt maker, and steamer. It's the best thing to ever grace my kitchen counter.

Get the 6-quart Instant Pot for $99.95

5. A neck massager to soothe deep aches

Zyllion Shiatsu Massager

Amazon

Reviews: 7.7k

Average rating: 4.5 stars

The details: Just another massager? I think not. This pillow has deep-kneading Shiatsu nodes to relax tight muscles and provides heat to soothe aching muscles. People love it.

Get the Zyllion Shiatsu Pillow Massager for $39.95

6. This gentle, highly moisturizing skin cream

Vanicream

Amazon

Reviews: 3k

Average rating: 4.5 stars

The details: This thick moisturizing cream helps restore and maintain a normal moisture level on the most delicate, dry, and flaky skin. The gentle formula works even on eczema and psoriasis.

Get Vanicream skin cream for $12.72

7. Dust-free, unscented cat litter that completely masks all smells

Dr. Elsey's Cat Litter

Amazon

Reviews: 14k

Average rating: 4.1 stars

The details: I switched from Arm & Hammer to Dr. Elsey’s last year, and now our litter box never smells. The clumping formula prevents moisture from reaching the bottom of the tray, and seals smells inside without any fake-smelling fragrance.

Get Dr. Elsey's Cat Ultra Premium Clumping Cat Litter for $17.49

8. A sheet of twinkle lights for glowy patio decor

Twinkle Lights

Amazon

Reviews: 1k

Average rating: 4.4 stars

The details: This summer, I’m hanging these pretty lights on a tension rod on my porch behind a sheer shower curtain for an urban oasis that looks great and blocks my view of the neighbors.

Get the Window Curtain String Light for $15.99

9. Styling cream with low shine and high hold

American Crew Fiber

Amazon

Reviews: 2.1k

Average rating: 4.2 stars

The details: According to my well-groomed colleague, “people often ask me, ‘Jon, how can I, too, get the hair of an Asian Adonis?’ I tell them, ‘You can't, but you can try with American Crew Fiber Cream.’ Can confirm: He has great hair.

Get American Crew Fiber Pliable Molding Creme for $8.49

10. The most popular instant film camera on the market

Fujifilm Instax

Amazon

Reviews: 1.5k

Average rating: 4.4 stars

The details: The Instax is the Polaroid of this generation: Just snap a photo and it will print out immediately. Instant gratification.

Get the Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 for $56

11. Charcoal powder that makes pearliest whites

Active Wow Charcoal Powder

Amazon

Reviews: 17.2k

Average rating: 4.4 stars

The details: Whiten your teeth with no risk of sensitivity using this refined charcoal powder—it works by pulling stains off your teeth through a process called adsorption.

Get Active Wow Teeth Whitening Charcoal Powder for $19.99

12. An inexpensive, high quality mattress

Zinus Memory Foam Mattress

Amazon

Reviews: 17.3k

Average rating: 4.2 stars

The details: This mattress is made with green tea to maintain freshness, and will arrive on your doorstep compressed, rolled, and shipped in a neat box for easy setup at a very reasonable price.

Get the Zinus Memory Mattress from multiple sellers on Amazon

13. This shower curtain liner that will never mold or smell

LiBa Shower Curtain

Amazon

Reviews: 4.4k

Average rating: 4.3 stars

The details: You never knew you needed this anti-bacterial curtain, but you'll never be able to live without it again. It inhibits mold and mildew growth, and is made with non-toxic, chlorine-free PEVA material.

Get the LiBa Mildew Resistant Anti-Bacterial Shower Curtain Liner for $9.99

14. A bathroom spray that brilliantly camouflages all smells

Poo-Pourri

Amazon

Reviews: 10.1k

Average rating: 4.5 stars

The details: Spritz this fragrance spray once or twice into the toilet bowl before you go, and the blend of essential oils creates a film on the surface of the water to trap all smells. Our managing editor says “We have, minimum, five bottles of Poo-Pourri at home at all times #OneBathroomLife”

Get Poo-Pourri for $14.31

15. A cool mist essential oil diffuser to easily zen out

URPOWER Essential Oil Producer

Amazon

Reviews: 27.5k

Average rating: 4.5 stars

The details: This is the ultimate oil diffuser. Add 100mL of water and a few drops of your favorite essential oil to quietly release a soothing fragrant mist in any room for up to six hours.

Get the URPOWER Ultrasonic Aroma Essential Oil Diffuser for $15.99

16. This 8-pack of essential oils for all-natural self care

Essential Oils

Amazon

Reviews: 11.7k

Average rating: 4.2 stars

The details: Can’t use an oil diffuser without the oils! This pack of eight includes lavender, tea tree, eucalyptus, lemongrass, orange, peppermint, frankincense, and rosemary for everything from relaxation to invigoration.

Get Radha Beauty Aromatherapy Top 8 Essential Oils for $15.95

17. An awesome Waterpik for healthy gums and hassle-free flossing

Waterpik Aquarius

Amazon

Reviews: 10.6k

Average rating: 4.4 stars

The details: This Waterpik is so much more effective (and easier to use) than floss. It cleans deep between teeth and below the gumline where traditional brushing and flossing can't reach.

Get the Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser for $59.99

18. A sharpener that keeps knives razor-sharp

KitchenIQ Knife Sharpener

Amazon

Reviews: 8.8k

Average rating: 4.4 stars

The details: A chef is only as good as his sharpest knife. This well-designed sharpener has coarse grit for dull, damaged knives and fine for polishing for quick touch-ups, and is super easy to hold onto.

Get the KitchenIQ Two Stage Knife Sharpener for $5

19. A small but powerful blender for smoothies on the go

NutriBullet Blender

Amazon

Reviews: 7.3k

Average rating: 4 stars

The details: This 12-piece blender pulverizes fruits, vegetables, and nuts for everything from smoothies to nut butters. It comes with a tall cup, two short cups, two blades, and two re-sealable lids to grab and go.

Get the NutriBullet High-Speed Blender for $59.99

20. Comfy headphones to block out annoying babble

Sony Headphones

Amazon

Reviews: 4.4k

Average rating: 4.6 stars

The details: These headphones are high quality, unobtrusive, and lightweight, so they're perfect for travel (and for blocking out annoying convos in airports or in the office.)

Get Sony MDR7506 Professional Large Diaphragm Headphones for $79.99

