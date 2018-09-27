A full-page ad that ran in The New York Times on Wednesday displays the names of 1,600 male supporters of Christine Blasey Ford, harkening back to a similar ad published in 1991.

"We believe Anita Hill. We also believe Christine Blasey Ford," the ad reads, referencing two women who accused Supreme Court nominees of sexual misconduct nearly three decades apart. 

Design agency Godfrey Dadich Partners says the ad was crafted in the same style as a 1991 full-page ad where 1,600 black women showed support for Anita Hill as she accused then-Supreme Court nominee Clarence Thomas of sexual harassment. That ad was titled "African American Women In Defense of Ourselves." 

Wednesday's ad expresses support for survivors of sexual assault against the backdrop of high-profile accusations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

The ad reads in part: "As men who are allies in the fight to end violence and harassment against women and girls, we write to express our strong support of Dr. Christine Blasey Ford for her willingness to speak out publicly and testify before the Senate about the sexual assault that she says was perpetrated against her by Judge Brett M. Kavanaugh."

A crowdfunding campaign raised more than $100,000 to fund the ad. The 1,600 names were pulled from among 4,200 people who signed an online petition, AdWeek reports.

Ford alleges Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and his Georgetown Preparatory School classmate Mark Judge locked her in a bedroom at a party in 1982. She said Kavanaugh held her down, put his hand over her mouth to silence her, and tried to remove her clothes. Ford's attorney Debra Katz said her client considers the alleged incident to be an "attempted rape." 

Many have drawn comparisons between Ford and Hill.

In both instances, a respected and successful female professor reluctantly came forward with "11th-hour" allegations of past sexual misconduct against a Republican nominee to the high court.

Contributing: William Cummings, USA TODAY.

