WASHINGTON – Some of the most powerful and emotional messages at Saturday's coast-to-coast immigration rallies came from the smallest of people: children.

Leah, 12, who did not give her last name, tearfully told the thousands gathered at Lafayette Square across from the White House that she was the daughter of undocumented immigrants and feared that at any moment her mom could be taken away.

"I can’t live, I can’t study. I’m afraid they will take my mom away while she is at work or driving or at home. I don’t like to live with this fear; it’s scary," she said.

The young girl singled out government officials behind the "zero tolerance" immigration policy that has left more than 2,000 children separated from their parents at the U.S.-Mexico border. "It is unfair that they get to spend time with their families while there are children in detention center and cages and missing their parents who are thrown in jail."

Leah, who said her mother taught her to speak up, said she wanted to be an example to other children. "I want to tell kids at the border and across the country not to give up," she said. "I don’t understand why this administration wants to deport mothers who just want a better life for their children."

She implored the government "to do the right thing and stop separating us."

"I won't give up the fight for the right to stay with my mom, my family," she said before wiping away tears and leading the crowd in a chant of "Families belong together."

