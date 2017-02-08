Stop taking these travel photos Getting Handsy with Landmarks: It’s time to leave the Leaning Tower, Lady Liberty, and the pyramids alone. The Internet is plagued with people pushing the Leaning Tower of Pisa over (or trying to push it back up) and poking and pinching everything from the Statue of Liberty to the moon. And while making the Jet d’Eau in Geneva spout out of your mouth is slightly more creative, it’s also a great way to throw out your back—and get in the way of everyone else trying to actually enjoy these attractions. 01 / 11 Getting Handsy with Landmarks: It’s time to leave the Leaning Tower, Lady Liberty, and the pyramids alone. The Internet is plagued with people pushing the Leaning Tower of Pisa over (or trying to push it back up) and poking and pinching everything from the Statue of Liberty to the moon. And while making the Jet d’Eau in Geneva spout out of your mouth is slightly more creative, it’s also a great way to throw out your back—and get in the way of everyone else trying to actually enjoy these attractions. 01 / 11

We’re all guilty of taking a touristy photograph here and there. But certain photographic cliches are tiring to look at and to take. How much time do you actually want to waste getting the perfect travel photos of you holding up the Leaning Tower of Pisa? Your snaps start to feel more like stock photography, or like you’re taking the photo for the sake of having the photo, versus capturing your travels—especially when you post it on Instagram with a random quote or cryptic caption about the deep meaning of life.

The 11 travel photos in the slideshow above are particular examples we’ve vowed to stop taking. But for goodness sake, if you do post one online from an unrecognizable location, tell people where you took it!

