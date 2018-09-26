10 can't-miss things to do in Hawaii
01 / 10
Land a helicopter at Jurassic Falls, Kauai: Imagine sitting in a helicopter that is swooping and darting through the green-velvet valleys of Kauai. Just below you, a flock of plump jewel-toned birds descends to the trees. The seemingly impenetrable jungle parts suddenly like stage curtains to reveal the falls from "Jurassic Park," 400 feet high and spraying the windshield of the helicopter like rain. Now imagine the epic John Williams score playing in your headset. You land in the thick of the jungle, and your pilot guides you along a misty path to the remarkable and completely remote falls, the rushing water making the only sound in a humanless world.
02 / 10
Visit Pearl Harbor, Oahu: Each year, nearly 2 million people visit this memorial, officially part of the World War II Valor in the Pacific National Monument. This solemn, gently sloping structure, accessible only by boat, straddles the sunken USS Arizona and memorializes those who were killed in the Pearl Harbor attacks on Dec. 7, 1941. According to Alfred Preis, the memorial’s architect, “The structure sags in the center but stands strong and vigorous at the ends, express[ing] initial defeat and ultimate victory.” Each rising end is a testament to the optimism during times of peace. Eerily — but beautifully — the sunken ship’s oil can still be seen bubbling up from the wreckage and pooling in concentric rainbows on the water’s surface.
03 / 10
Sail the Napali Coast, Kauai: Native islanders say the Napali Coast nourishes the soul. This 17-mile stretch of rain-carved cliffs and emerald valleys is punctuated by thin, ribbonlike waterfalls, secret beaches, and sea caves teeming with aquatic life. With the spectacular Kalalau Trail currently closed to travelers due to flooding, the only way to access the cliffs is by sea. Imagine standing on the deck of a catamaran beneath 4,000-foot cliffs to soak in mana, or spiritual power, before sliding into the water for snorkeling among green sea turtles and schools of eel and angelfish. When the trade winds are smooth, expect your catamaran to cruise around or even through the sea caves, its sails flapping the mast and spinner dolphins leaping at its stern.
04 / 10
Attend an Old Lahaina Luau, Maui: A Hawaiian vacation is hardly complete without a luau, and the Old Lahaina Luau on Maui is oft considered the most authentic of the bunch. Since 1986, the Old Lahaina, with its backdrop of flickering torches, coconut palms and crashing waves, has presented its luau to an adoring public of visitors and kama’aina (Hawaiian residents) alike. An aloha greeting with a cocktail and a colorful lei kicks off the evening, followed by craft-making workshops and the unearthing of the kalua pig from its imu, or underground oven. At sunset, the evening’s entertainment begins: a lineup of traditional Hawaiian music and expressive hula dancing that outlines the islands’ history, from the earliest Polynesian settlers through the arrival of the missionaries.
05 / 10
Stargaze on Mauna Kea, Big Island: Amateur astronomers, rejoice. Fourteen thousand feet up the dormant volcano of Mauna Kea, beneath a bowl-shaped ceiling of sky, sits one of the best places on Earth for inspecting the heavens: the massive Mauna Kea Observatory. Here, high altitude, low humidity and dark skies create perfect stargazing conditions. Acclimatize at the informative Mauna Kea visitors’ center at 9,200 feet before taking a four-wheel-drive vehicle to the summit, where freezing temperatures and high winds cool sunburnt skin. Then scan the night sky: Guides will help you identify clusters of major constellations and other celestial bodies. While you likely won’t be able to peer inside the Observatory itself, tour providers can furnish you with equipment of your own.
06 / 10
Hike to Kaihalulu (Red Sand Beach), Maui: Kaihalulu means “roaring sea” in Hawaiian, but the wild, rolling waves are just one feature of this magical crescent-shaped beach. Almost Martian in appearance, the sand is rich in iron, while the sheer cliffs that abut the beach are uniquely striated with red and russet strokes (the result of an eroding cinder-cone volcano). The red sand leads to relatively choppy waters, so visitors are cautioned against swimming or diving. However, a thrilling hike and the otherworldly setting more than make up for the lack of aquatic activities, and the peace and quiet of a people-free spot can be stunning. (If you should stumble upon another soul, don’t be surprised to find your fellow suntanner in the buff; clothing is decidedly optional at this secret beach.)
07 / 10
Try new flavors, Oahu: Oahu is the very belly of the on-the-rise food-and-wine culture in Hawaii, a place where outsiders’ experiences of “local eats” were once limited to Spam and imported pineapple. These days, Honolulu plays host to the Hawaii Food & Wine Festival — where local chefs highlight the state’s bounty of produce, beef and seafood — as well as a slate of Zagat-approved eateries. Of course, visitors can’t step foot on this island without sinking their teeth into one of Oahu’s sweetest imports, a fluffy malasada. The yeasty Portuguese doughnuts rolled in sugar were traditionally served on Shrove Tuesday but are now available year-round (somewhat misleadingly masquerading as breakfast food).
08 / 10
Explore Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, Big Island: The mutable Big Island is still molding itself: Its coastlines continually expand and erode, its mountains come alive, and its topography undergoes perpetual sculpture in a medium of fire and lava. Witness firsthand the birth of a new landscape at Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, where volcanoes Kilauea (one of the world’s most active) and Mauna Loa (one of the world’s most massive) alter the world in which we live. Eruptions and earthquakes closed the park for several months in 2018, but select hiking trails are now open again for visitors to learn about this fascinating ecosystem.
09 / 10
Have an adventure at Kualoa Ranch, Oahu: Away from the heavily trafficked resorts and shopping malls of Waikiki, the 4,000-some acres of Kualoa Ranch spread from mountain to valley to ocean, with Mokoli’i Island (Chinaman’s Hat) resting on a shelf of distant horizon. The working cattle ranch is a sort of all-inclusive Hawaiian experience, but with few touristy trappings. Knowledgeable guides lead a series of tours — by boat, on horseback, and in various vehicles — focusing on different aspects of this former sugar plantation’s history. Explore the lush Hakipu’u and Ka’a’awa valleys and the latter’s famous filming sites ("Jurassic Park," "Lost," and "Hawaii Five-O" all were shot here) and set sail on an ancient Hawaiian fishpond. Then trek to a secret beach with wide-angle views of sacred Mokoli’i to see how Hawaii’s landscape has evolved through innumerable eras, ancient and modern.
10 / 10
Drive the Road to Hana, Maui: There’s road tripping, and then there’s road tripping on this 50-mile highway that unfurls like ribbon through the taro patches and coastlines of Maui. A two-hour journey (or three or four, depending on how many times you pull over to admire the view) brings you to the peaceful, tiny town of Hana, which offers a taste of a historical Hawaiian settlement — complete with its original general store and courthouse — alongside the natural wonders for which Maui is famous. Step into the water at gray-sand, half-moon-shaped Hamoa Beach, and then stay the night in one of the 1940s cottages at luxe Travaasa Hana.

Writer Paul Theroux famously said that Hawaii is not a state of mind but a state of grace. I’m inclined to agree. From its natural wonders immense in size to its sheer breadth of things to do, there’s a reason that the Aloha State is often the trip of a lifetime, a destination that tops bucket lists and inspires exhaustive research. I’ve done some of the heavy lifting. Here is my list of the 10 best things to do in Hawaii.

Sail the Napali Coast, Kauai

Native islanders say the Napali Coast nourishes the soul. This 17-mile stretch of rain-carved cliffs and emerald valleys is punctuated by thin, ribbonlike waterfalls, secret beaches, and sea caves teeming with aquatic life. With the spectacular Kalalau Trail currently closed to travelers due to flooding, the only way to access the cliffs is by sea. Imagine standing on the deck of a catamaran beneath 4,000-foot cliffs to soak in mana, or spiritual power, before sliding into the water for snorkeling among green sea turtles and schools of eel and angelfish. When the trade winds are smooth, expect your catamaran to cruise around or even through the sea caves, its sails flapping the mast and spinner dolphins leaping at its stern.

How to do it: Take a five-hour sailing and snorkeling cruise, or get up even earlier for a full-day adventure.

Hawaii in 50 postcard-perfect images
01 / 50
The first thing that comes to mind when you think Hawaii -- the 50th state to join the Union -- is likely the beaches, like beautiful Waimea Beach on Oahu's North Shore.
02 / 50
Sun and surf, beaches and volcanoes, pineapple and perfect weather ... this is Hawaii.
03 / 50
The Hawaiian archipelago was formed by volcanic activity, and many of the state's volcanoes remain active. The Kilauea Volcano in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park on the Big Island glows under a starry sky.
04 / 50
Hawaii Volcanoes National Park is one of seven national parks in the state and one of the most popular. It's one of the few places in the world where you can witness volcanic action firsthand.
05 / 50
Hawaii's volcanic geology means that many o the island's beaches are covered in black sand. Punaluu Black Sand Beach on Hawaii's Kua coast is one of the most famous.
06 / 50
Retrace the flow of Hawaii Island's lava by taking a walk through the Thurston Lava Tube, a 500-year-old formation that once held a river of lava.
07 / 50
Hawaii's volcanic past (and present) is evident all over the Big Island. Some of the island's roads have even been rendered impassable by lava flows.
08 / 50
Haleakala National Park on the island of Maui is home to the island's highest peak of the same name, jutting 10,023 feet above sea level. Many visitors wake up early to catch a sunset from the summit of the volcanic peak.
09 / 50
Located east of Waikiki Beach sits Diamond Head Crater, and perched on its cliffs is the Diamond Head Lighthouse, built in the late nineteenth century.
10 / 50
Kauai, the oldest of Hawaii's main islands, is a land of lush valleys, soaring cliffs and cascading waterfalls. Manawaiopuna Falls, one of the most spectacular, is typically reached by helicopter.
11 / 50
Hawaii isn't typically associated with snow, but when you head to the top of Mauna Kea -- the world's tallest mountain if measured from the ocean floor -- you might find some. It's home to the world's biggest telescope and a favorite locale among star gazers.
12 / 50
The island of Lanai remains one of Hawaii's most pristine inhabited islands -- home to some of the state's best beaches and natural scenery, like the Kaholo Cliffs.
13 / 50
Hawaii's largest metropolitan area is on Oahu. The capital city, Honolulu blends Hawaii's natural beauty with all the modern luxuries of a city.
14 / 50
At the heart of Honolulu sits Waikiki Beach, former playground to Hawaiian royalty and home of a beautiful beach and some of the state's best nightlife.
15 / 50
One of Hawaii's most renowned cultural pastimes is that of hula dancing -- a uniquely Hawaiian dance you can learn (or just watch) on many of the islands.
16 / 50
Not all of Hawaii's activities involve the water. The Kalalau trail on Kauai often ranks among the world's most beautiful hiking trails, but it's also one of the most dangerous.
17 / 50
Those who brave the 11-mile Kalalau trail beginning at Kee Beach (pictured), with its crumbly trail bed and sheer drop offs, are rewarded with the chance to experience one of the state's most remote stretches of sand, Kalalua Beach.
18 / 50
Hawaii is one of the nation's most multicultural states. The state's Asian heritage can be seen at The Great Buddha statue at Lahaina on Maui -- the largest Buddha statue of its kind outside of Japan.
19 / 50
Kohola is the Hawaiian word for humpback whale, and an estimated two thirds of the Northern Pacific humpback whale population come to the waters of Hawaii to breed and raise their young.
20 / 50
Even when it's not whale season, the waters off Hawaii's islands teem with life. Some of the state's best diving and snorkeling can be found in Molokini crater, a crescent-shaped marine sanctuary off the coast of Maui.
21 / 50
The clear, blue waters of Hawaii make the perfect playground for divers and snorkelers of all levels.
22 / 50
In the biologically rich waters off the coast of Hawaii, it's possible to spot Hawaiian green sea turtles, manta rays and dolphins.
23 / 50
The seven-mile-long stretch of sand known as Polihale sits within Polihale State Park on the island of Kauai. Journeying to the beach via a bumpy dirt road is worth it for the sunset views alone.
24 / 50
For leisurely hiking on the Big Island, head to Akaka Falls State Park, where it's possible to see two waterfalls on the short half-mile hike.
25 / 50
Hawaii Island, also called the Big Island, is the state's youngest, largest and still-growing island. On this island, you can laze on a beach and walk through the snow in a single day.
26 / 50
Hawaii is a veritable playground for water sports enthusiasts. Each year, the world's best windsurfers come to Hookipa Beach Park on Maui to compete.
27 / 50
It's hard to beat a Hawaiian sunset, and it's equally hard deciding which island (or part of an island) enjoys the best ones.
28 / 50
The 17-mile stretch of emerald cliffs on Kauai's coast has become one of Hawaii's most famous sights. The Napali Coast can only be accessed on land by the Kalalau Trail.
29 / 50
Anyone who's seen the hit TV series Lost will recognize Mokuleia Beach Park in North Shore, Oahu. The beaches here are remote enough that you could easily spend a day without seeing another human being.
30 / 50
Hike to Rainbow Falls in Wailuku River State Park on the Big Island on a sunny day, and you'll quickly see how the falls got its name.
31 / 50
For a road trip, island-style, hop in the car, turn on some tunes and drive the road to Hana -- a three hour drive from from Lahaina or Kihei with plenty to see and do along the way.
32 / 50
One of the many stops on the scenic Road to Hana is the Keanae Congregational Church, built from lava rocks and coral mortar in 1860.
33 / 50
Hawaii has long been a favorite destination for honeymooners, and for a romantic sunset, try aptly named Sweetheart Rock on Lanai.
34 / 50
Waimea Canyon on Kauai, nicknamed "The Grand Canyon of the Pacific," stretches for 14 miles and is at points more than 3,600 feet deep.
35 / 50
Waipio Valley, or the Valley of Kings, sits on the northern coast of Hawaii Island and has one of the state's most breathtaking scenic overlooks.
36 / 50
Life on Oahu's North Shore, famed the world over for its excellent surfing, centers on the charming town of Haleiwa, the artistic and cultural hub of the area.
37 / 50
Surfing is believed to have originated in Polynesia and was once a sport of only Hawaiian royalty. Today, surfers from around the globe come to catch Hawaii's world-class waves.
38 / 50
Along Hawaii's Hamakua Coast, visitors will find lush jungles, waterfalls and stunning views of the Pacific Ocean.
39 / 50
Hawaii's cultural history dates back centuries, and you can learn about it at sites like Puukohola Heiau National Historic Site, a once sacred place of worship for native Hawaiians.
40 / 50
The Kealakekua Bay State Historical Park was the site of first significant contact between native Hawaiians and Westerners. Here, visitors can see kii, sacred carvings of deities or ancestral spirits.
41 / 50
Saint Peter's By-the-Sea Catholic Church sits right on the water on the island of Hawaii's Kona coast.
42 / 50
Hawaii is a golfer's heaven with more than 70 courses to choose from.
43 / 50
Kapaa on the east side of Kauai is a great destination for shopping, biking and water sports of all kinds.
44 / 50
Drive through Central Oahu, and you'll likely see vast expanses of Pineapple fields. Visit the Dole Plantation to brave the 1.7-mile pineapple maze.
45 / 50
The Dole Plantation in Hawaii is one of the world's largest pineapple producers, and you can sample the juicy fruits from markets throughout the islands.
46 / 50
Hawaii's biodiversity is astounding, and one of the more unusual species is the painted eucalyptus, which sheds its bark to reveal a rainbow of color underneath.
47 / 50
Kii pohaku -- Hawaiian petroglyphs -- can be found at more than 100 sites scattered throughout the islands.
48 / 50
Visiting Molokai is like stepping back in time. One of the island's most charming experiences occurs each Friday night when the island's elders gather for an evening of live music and hula at Hotel Molokai.
49 / 50
Built in 1923 by James Dole, Hotel Lanai was the first hotel on Lanai Island and remains one of the most intimate, with only 11 guest rooms.
50 / 50
Parts of Lanai Island, like Keahiakawelo, have an almost lunar landscape.

Explore Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, Big Island

The mutable Big Island is still molding itself: Its coastlines continually expand and erode, its mountains come alive, and its topography undergoes perpetual sculpture in a medium of fire and lava. Witness firsthand the birth of a new landscape at Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, where volcanoes Kilauea (one of the world’s most active) and Mauna Loa (one of the world’s most massive) alter the world in which we live. Eruptions and earthquakes closed the park for several months in 2018, but select hiking trails are now open again for visitors to learn about this fascinating ecosystem.

How to do it: Before your arrival, visit the park’s website to find the latest information on safety, educational programs, closures and trail options.

Hawai’i Volcanoes National Park
01 / 19
Forty-three years before Hawaii became a state, Hawai’i Volcanoes National Park on the Big Island of Hawai’i was established in 1916 (originally as Hawai’i National Park, along with Haleakalä on Maui).
02 / 19
The Kauea Caldera and Halema'uma'u Crater as seen from the overlook at the Jaggar Museum_2_credit Susan B. Barnes
03 / 19
The Klauea Caldera and Halema'uma'u Crater as seen from the overlook at the Jaggar Museum_credit Susan B. Barnes
04 / 19
One hiking option is from the County of Hawai’i lava viewing area, the access of which is open daily from 3-9 p.m. It’s an 8.4-mile roundtrip hike to the ocean entry, where the lava is flowing into the Pacific Ocean.
05 / 19
One option to see the lava is from the water on a boat tour such as those offered by Lava Ocean Tours.
06 / 19
Lava flows into the ocean at the Kamokuna ocean entry_2_credit Susan B. Barnes
07 / 19
There are a few ways to experience the Crater Rim: by car, bicycle, or foot. The 11-mile Crater Rim Drive leads motorists and bicyclists from the Kīlauea Visitor Center towards Mauna Loa, with eight highlights along the way.
08 / 19
One of those highlights along the Crater Rim Drive is the Jaggar Museum, devoted to volcanology and filled with geological and cultural exhibits.
09 / 19
Wide angle view of K-½lauea Iki, K-½lauea, HalemaGÇÿumaGÇÿu and Mauna Loa_credit Michael Szoenyi
10 / 19
View of Mauna Loa (Long Mountain) from Jaggar Museum_credit NPS Photo
11 / 19
Hawai’i Volcanoes National Park has more than 150 miles of hiking trails that wind throughout the park, from short, easy day hikes on paved trails to longer, off-trail hikes that can venture into the backcountry and last hours, or even days.
12 / 19
A rainbow reaches for the Halemauma Crater_credit
13 / 19
Discovered in 1913 by local newspaper publisher Lorrin Thurston, the cave-like Thurston Lava Tube appears out of a lush tree fern forest.
14 / 19
Group walking through N-ühuku - Thurston Lava Tube_credit Michael Szoenyi
15 / 19
Many have discovered that taking lava rocks from the park leads to bad luck, so mail them back. The park has a graveyard for such rocks.
16 / 19
A n-ôn-ô 'ohana, or family_Credit Kathleen Misajon
17 / 19
A rainbow appears over Hawai'i Volcanoes National Park_credit Susan B. Barnes
18 / 19
The Gae fern brings life to lava fields. Credit NPS Photo
19 / 19
Lava Wave_credit NPS Photo

Visit Pearl Harbor, Oahu

Each year, nearly 2 million people visit this memorial, officially part of the World War II Valor in the Pacific National Monument. This solemn, gently sloping structure, accessible only by boat, straddles the sunken USS Arizona and memorializes those who were killed in the Pearl Harbor attacks on Dec. 7, 1941. According to Alfred Preis, the memorial’s architect, “The structure sags in the center but stands strong and vigorous at the ends, express[ing] initial defeat and ultimate victory.” Each rising end is a testament to the optimism during times of peace. Eerily — but beautifully — the sunken ship’s oil can still be seen bubbling up from the wreckage and pooling in concentric rainbows on the water’s surface.

How to do it: Visiting the memorial is free, though a timed entry ticket is required. Many travelers choose to visit Pearl Harbor as part of a half-day tour from Honolulu.

Photos: The moving USS Arizona Memorial in Pearl Harbor
01 / 35
The USS Arizona Memorial at Pearl Harbor in Honolulu.
02 / 35
The USS Arizona Memorial at Pearl Harbor in Honolulu.
03 / 35
The USS Arizona Memorial at Pearl Harbor in Honolulu.
04 / 35
The USS Arizona Memorial at Pearl Harbor in Honolulu.
05 / 35
The USS Arizona Memorial at Pearl Harbor in Honolulu.
06 / 35
The USS Arizona Memorial at Pearl Harbor in Honolulu.
07 / 35
The USS Arizona Memorial at Pearl Harbor in Honolulu.
08 / 35
The USS Arizona Memorial at Pearl Harbor in Honolulu.
09 / 35
The USS Arizona Memorial at Pearl Harbor in Honolulu.
10 / 35
The USS Arizona Memorial at Pearl Harbor in Honolulu.
11 / 35
The USS Arizona Memorial at Pearl Harbor in Honolulu.
12 / 35
The USS Arizona Memorial at Pearl Harbor in Honolulu.
13 / 35
The USS Arizona Memorial at Pearl Harbor in Honolulu.
14 / 35
The USS Arizona Memorial at Pearl Harbor in Honolulu.
15 / 35
The USS Arizona Memorial at Pearl Harbor in Honolulu.
16 / 35
The USS Arizona Memorial at Pearl Harbor in Honolulu.
17 / 35
The USS Arizona Memorial at Pearl Harbor in Honolulu.
18 / 35
The USS Arizona Memorial at Pearl Harbor in Honolulu.
19 / 35
The USS Arizona Memorial at Pearl Harbor in Honolulu.
20 / 35
The USS Arizona Memorial at Pearl Harbor in Honolulu.
21 / 35
The USS Arizona Memorial at Pearl Harbor in Honolulu.
22 / 35
The USS Arizona Memorial at Pearl Harbor in Honolulu.
23 / 35
The USS Arizona Memorial at Pearl Harbor in Honolulu.
24 / 35
The USS Arizona Memorial at Pearl Harbor in Honolulu.
25 / 35
The USS Arizona Memorial at Pearl Harbor in Honolulu.
26 / 35
The USS Arizona Memorial at Pearl Harbor in Honolulu.
27 / 35
The USS Arizona Memorial at Pearl Harbor in Honolulu.
28 / 35
The USS Arizona Memorial at Pearl Harbor in Honolulu.
29 / 35
The USS Arizona Memorial at Pearl Harbor in Honolulu.
30 / 35
The USS Arizona Memorial at Pearl Harbor in Honolulu.
31 / 35
The USS Arizona Memorial at Pearl Harbor in Honolulu.
32 / 35
The USS Arizona Memorial at Pearl Harbor in Honolulu.
33 / 35
The USS Arizona Memorial at Pearl Harbor in Honolulu.
34 / 35
The USS Arizona Memorial at Pearl Harbor in Honolulu.
35 / 35
The USS Arizona Memorial at Pearl Harbor in Honolulu.

Land a helicopter at Jurassic Falls, Kauai

Imagine sitting in a helicopter that is swooping and darting through the green-velvet valleys of Kauai. Just below you, a flock of plump jewel-toned birds descends to the trees. The seemingly impenetrable jungle parts suddenly like stage curtains to reveal the falls from "Jurassic Park," 400 feet high and spraying the windshield of the helicopter like rain. Now imagine the epic John Williams score playing in your headset. You land in the thick of the jungle, and your pilot guides you along a misty path to the remarkable and completely remote falls, the rushing water making the only sound in a humanless world.

How to do it: Only one tour provider is cleared to land a copter here: Island Helicopters. During its 75- to 80-minute aerial tour, you’ll land at Manawaiopuna (the falls’ official name) before lifting off on a full circuit of Kauai, including Waimea Canyon and the center of Mt. Waialeale. Dinosaur sightings not guaranteed.

The most beautiful waterfalls in Hawaii
01 / 54
Waipoo Falls, Kauai.
02 / 54
Akaka Falls, Big Island.
03 / 54
Rainbow Falls, Big Island.
04 / 54
Manawaiopuna Falls, Kauai.
05 / 54
Onomea Falls, Big Island.
06 / 54
Umauma Falls, Big Island.
07 / 54
Hanakapiai Falls, Kauai.
08 / 54
Kahiwa Falls, Molokai.
09 / 54
Manoa Falls, Oahu.
10 / 54
Opaekaa Falls, Kauai.
11 / 54
Waimoku Falls, Maui.
12 / 54
Wailua Falls, Kauai.
13 / 54
Puaa Kaa Falls, Maui.
14 / 54
Oheo Gulch, Maui.
15 / 54
Mount Waialeale, Kauai.
16 / 54
Twin Falls, Maui.
17 / 54
Upper Waikani Falls, Maui.
18 / 54
Hiilawe Falls, Big Island.
19 / 54
Ching's Pond, Maui.
20 / 54
Waimea Falls, Oahu.
21 / 54
Makahiku Falls, Maui.
22 / 54
Peepee Falls, Big Island.
23 / 54
Akaka Falls, Big Island.
24 / 54
Waipoo Falls, Kauai.
25 / 54
Rainbow Falls, Big Island.
26 / 54
Umauma Falls, Big Island.
27 / 54
Hanakapiai Falls, Kauai.
28 / 54
Rainbow Falls, Big Island.
29 / 54
Oheo Gulch, Maui.
30 / 54
Twin Falls, Maui.
31 / 54
Waimea Falls, Oahu.
32 / 54
Mount Waialeale, Kauai.
33 / 54
Wailua Falls, Maui.
34 / 54
Manawaiopuna Falls, Kauai.
35 / 54
Opaekaa Falls, Kauai.
36 / 54
Waipoo Falls, Kauai.
37 / 54
Waimoku Falls, Maui.
38 / 54
Wailua Falls, Kauai.
39 / 54
Akaka Falls, Big Island.
40 / 54
Manawaiopuna Falls, Kauai.
41 / 54
Honokohau Falls, Maui.
42 / 54
Puaa Kaa Falls, Maui.
43 / 54
Puohokamoa Falls, Maui.
44 / 54
Upper Waikani Falls, Maui.
45 / 54
Mount Waialeale, Kauai.
46 / 54
Oheo Gulch, Maui.
47 / 54
Waipoo Falls, Kauai.
48 / 54
Waimoku Falls, Maui.
49 / 54
Twin Falls, Maui.
50 / 54
Hanawi Falls, Maui.
51 / 54
Wailua Falls, Maui.
52 / 54
Oheo Gulch, Maui.
53 / 54
Hiilawe Falls, Big Island.
54 / 54
Umauma Falls, Big Island.

Drive the Road to Hana, Maui

There’s road tripping, and then there’s road tripping on this 50-mile highway that unfurls like ribbon through the taro patches and coastlines of Maui. A two-hour journey (or three or four, depending on how many times you pull over to admire the view) brings you to the peaceful, tiny town of Hana, which offers a taste of a historical Hawaiian settlement — complete with its original general store and courthouse — alongside the natural wonders for which Maui is famous. Step into the water at gray-sand, half-moon-shaped Hamoa Beach, and then stay the night in one of the 1940s cottages at luxe Travaasa Hana.

How to do it: If you want to travel independently, buy an audio guide and navigate the Road to Hana at your own pace. (Pro tip: Gas is expensive in starting-point Paia, so fill up elsewhere before beginning the journey.) If you’d rather have someone else behind the wheel, consider a full-day tour that hits all the gorgeous highlights.

More: Hawaiian island guide: Find the best destination for your interests

Try new flavors, Oahu

ahu is the very belly of the on-the-rise food-and-wine culture in Hawaii, a place where outsiders’ experiences of “local eats” were once limited to Spam and imported pineapple. These days, Honolulu plays host to the Hawaii Food & Wine Festival — where local chefs highlight the state’s bounty of produce, beef and seafood — as well as a slate of Zagat-approved eateries.

Of course, visitors can’t step foot on this island without sinking their teeth into one of Oahu’s sweetest imports, a fluffy malasada. The yeasty Portuguese doughnuts rolled in sugar were traditionally served on Shrove Tuesday but are now available year-round (somewhat misleadingly masquerading as breakfast food). Leonard’s Bakery has been churning out malasadas under its hot-pink awnings since 1952, stuffing the deep-fried confections with haupia, Hawaiian coconut custard. Grab a few to go and follow up with a brisk calorie-killing walk along the beach. Other homegrown favorites include poke, lau lau pork and, to cool off, shave ice with azuki beans and sweetened condensed milk.

How to do it: Discover our 10 favorite places to try Hawaiian food in Honolulu, or take a Honolulu food tour on foot or by bike.

Great Hawaiian restaurants for poke, plate lunches or shave ice
01 / 18
Half a world away from Honolulu, Manoa Poke Shop does poke proud with traditionally prepared dishes in a Boston suburb.
02 / 18
A build-your-own bowl shop in Austin, Texas, Poke House uses fresh sustainably sourced fish.
03 / 18
Poke House also mixes things up with Pokerittos, which include a seaweed or hot Cheetos wrap.
04 / 18
Ahipoki Bowl is a custom-bowl emporium with locations in Arizona, California and Washington state.
05 / 18
Ahipoki Bowl stands out for its sauce options, like wasabi citrus or kimchi.
06 / 18
In Pittsburgh, tako offers a surprising fusion of Mexican street food and Asian cuisine.
07 / 18
In Pittsburgh, tako offers a surprising fusion of Mexican street food and Asian cuisine. The poke starts traditional with chunks of tuna, seaweed and a spicy soy dressing, then adds whipped lime and rice crackers for a unique twist.
08 / 18
New York's Chikarashi restaurants are named for chirashi, a Japanese dish similar to poke.
09 / 18
Chikarashi offers more than a dozen signature bowls with cod, hamachi, salmon, tofu, tuna or unagi (eel).
10 / 18
Atlantic salmon is showcased in the Sichuan Chili Salmon and Ponzu Salmon bowls at Chikarashi.
11 / 18
In Las Vegas, Island Flavor wins praise for its authentic Hawaiian cuisine and big portions.
12 / 18
Island Flavor's menu features poke served raw or fried, Hawaiian or Japanese style.
13 / 18
A food truck in Nashville, Tenn., Blue Monkey serves shave ice, a traditional Hawaiian dessert.
14 / 18
Blue Monkey's authentic shave ice flavors include Hawaiian lemonade and island-favorite POG, a blend of passionfruit, orange and guava juice.
15 / 18
Chicago's Aloha Eats serves memorable plate lunches, an island staple with a seasoned protein (such as barbecue chicken), two scoops of rice and macaroni salad.
16 / 18
Aloha Eats serves a chicken katsu lunch plate.
17 / 18
In Seattle, Marination Station offers fusion Hawaiian food with a twist, serving tacos, rice bites and quesadillas.
18 / 18
Marination Station's Hawaiian-Korean food includes pork katsu sandwiches and Kalua pork tacos.

Attend an Old Lahaina Luau, Maui

A Hawaiian vacation is hardly complete without a luau, and the Old Lahaina Luau on Maui is oft considered the most authentic of the bunch. Since 1986, the Old Lahaina, with its backdrop of flickering torches, coconut palms and crashing waves, has presented its luau to an adoring public of visitors and kama’aina (Hawaiian residents) alike. An aloha greeting with a cocktail and a colorful lei kicks off the evening, followed by craft-making workshops and the unearthing of the kalua pig from its imu, or underground oven. At sunset, the evening’s entertainment begins: a lineup of traditional Hawaiian music and expressive hula dancing that outlines the islands’ history, from the earliest Polynesian settlers through the arrival of the missionaries.

How to do it: Make reservations on the Old Lahaina Luau website or through SmarterTravel’s sister site, Viator. You can choose either table-and-chair seating or a spot on a cushion around a low table.

Have an adventure at Kualoa Ranch, Oahu

Away from the heavily trafficked resorts and shopping malls of Waikiki, the 4,000-some acres of Kualoa Ranch spread from mountain to valley to ocean, with Mokoli’i Island (Chinaman’s Hat) resting on a shelf of distant horizon. The working cattle ranch is a sort of all-inclusive Hawaiian experience, but with few touristy trappings. Knowledgeable guides lead a series of tours — by boat, on horseback, and in various vehicles — focusing on different aspects of this former sugar plantation’s history. Explore the lush Hakipu’u and Ka’a’awa valleys and the latter’s famous filming sites ("Jurassic Park," "Lost," and "Hawaii Five-O" all were shot here) and set sail on an ancient Hawaiian fishpond. Then trek to a secret beach with wide-angle views of sacred Mokoli’i to see how Hawaii’s landscape has evolved through innumerable eras, ancient and modern.

How to do it: Book tours on Kualoa Ranch’s website or try a package of adventures with transport from Honolulu.

Stargaze on Mauna Kea, Big Island

Amateur astronomers, rejoice. Fourteen thousand feet up the dormant volcano of Mauna Kea, beneath a bowl-shaped ceiling of sky, sits one of the best places on Earth for inspecting the heavens: the massive Mauna Kea Observatory. Here, high altitude, low humidity and dark skies create perfect stargazing conditions. Acclimatize at the informative Mauna Kea visitors’ center at 9,200 feet before taking a four-wheel-drive vehicle to the summit, where freezing temperatures and high winds cool sunburnt skin. Then scan the night sky: Guides will help you identify clusters of major constellations and other celestial bodies. While you likely won’t be able to peer inside the Observatory itself, tour providers can furnish you with equipment of your own.

How to do it: Mauna Kea Summit Adventures leads the way, providing trekkers with portable telescopes, Arctic-style parkas, a full meal and hot cocoa. You can book a similar experience on Viator.

Hike to Kaihalulu (Red Sand Beach), Maui

Kaihalulu means “roaring sea” in Hawaiian, but the wild, rolling waves are just one feature of this magical crescent-shaped beach. Almost Martian in appearance, the sand is rich in iron, while the sheer cliffs that abut the beach are uniquely striated with red and russet strokes (the result of an eroding cinder-cone volcano). The red sand leads to relatively choppy waters, so visitors are cautioned against swimming or diving. However, a thrilling hike and the otherworldly setting more than make up for the lack of aquatic activities, and the peace and quiet of a people-free spot can be stunning. (If you should stumble upon another soul, don’t be surprised to find your fellow suntanner in the buff; clothing is decidedly optional at this secret beach.)

How to do it: A short trek is required to reach Kaihalulu. Find directions and tips on MauiGuidebook.com. The hike can be slippery and slow-going, but sights along the way (the trail passes an ancient Japanese cemetery) are worth it.

This story originally appeared on SmarterTravel.com.

More from SmarterTravel:

The 9 best cheap hotels in Hawaii
What’s the best island in Hawaii for you?
The essential Hawaii packing list

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com